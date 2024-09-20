Nat Geo Explorers Explored 4,000 Miles to Capture Photos of the Amazon River Basin

Jeremy Gray
An Amazon river dolphin swims in red-tinted water, partially submerged, with sunlight filtering through the water. The background shows blurred green vegetation above the waterline. The National Geographic logo is in the top left corner.
The dolphins’ iconic pink bodies can look bright orange beneath the tawny water of the flooded forest. “It’s surprising to me that some people still think dolphins are fish,” says marine biologist Fernando Trujillo. “The bubbles show that this is a breathing mammal in the Amazon’s waters.” (Photo by Thomas P. Peschak/National Geographic)

National Geographic‘s new interactive digital experience, Into the Amazon, is a visually splendid journey through the Amazon’s diverse ecosystems and took years of work by 17 National Geographic Explorers to create.

The Explorers traveled across 4,000 miles in six countries, investigating the Amazon River Basin’s people, animals, and places, which supports the livelihoods of some 40 million people. The trip takes viewers from the Atlantic Ocean to the top of the Andes and relies upon a “skim, swim, dive” content approach. Beyond the many beautiful photographs, the immersive experience includes 3D content, cutting-edge visuals, and detailed scientific reporting.

A person admires a tall, red flowering plant in a lush, green environment illuminated by soft, natural light. They hold another plant and are framed by blurred yellow flowers in the foreground. The National Geographic logo is visible in the top left corner.
Biologist Ruthmery Pillco Huarcaya, who was raised in a Quechua village not far from her mountainside field station, holds a flowering bromeliad, a favorite food of the Andean bear. Her research takes her team of scientists and tracker dog, Ukuku, deep into the Peruvian cloud forest to follow the fast-moving bears. (Photo by Thomas P. Peschak/National Geographic)

“Our goal for this digital experience was to push the possibilities of storytelling and to make seeing and witnessing the splendor of the Amazon accessible to everyone. We aimed to marry information-rich graphics and mapping with stunning photography by Thomas Peschak — who spent nearly 400 days in the field — as well as video and visual effects,” says Nathan Lump, editor-in-chief of National Geographic.

A bear, partially obscured by foliage, peers through leaves with intense eyes. The image is marked with the National Geographic logo in the top left corner.
An Andean bear, made famous by the Paddington children’s books, blinks back to consciousness after a tranquilizer let scientists fit on a geolocation collar. (Photo by Thomas P. Peschak/National Geographic)

The result is a highly engaging and visually stunning journey through Amazonia that satisfies different types of users, from those who want to get an overall feel for the importance of this region to those who want to dive deeper into its many fascinating aspects. No matter how you interact with this experience, you’ll walk away with a key learning: We need Amazonia, and Amazonia needs us. This is the latest example of how we at National Geographic are leveraging the possibilities of multimedia content and digital platforms to create user experiences that bring the world to life in compelling new ways.”

Aerial view of a dense, tropical forest with a rocky river flowing through it. The area is lush with green vegetation, surrounded by rolling hills and mountains in the background. The image includes a National Geographic logo in the top left corner.
The Isiboro Sécure highlands are nearly impossible to reach by foot or boat. Even nearby communities believe that their ancestors never hunted or fished there. “The degree of pristineness is impressive,” says Guido Miranda, a Bolivia-based biologist with the Wildlife Conservation Society. “These are places where very few humans have ever set foot.” (Photo by Thomas P. Peschak/National Geographic)

Into the Amazon is a brilliant, beautiful visual exploration of one of the world’s most diverse and vital ecosystems. It is an excellent example of how photography can help connect people to a place, even if they live thousands of miles away.

A sloth clings to a tree trunk while partially submerged in reddish-brown water in a dense, green jungle. Its reflection is visible on the water's surface. The National Geographic logo is visible in the top left corner.
Famously slow on land, sloths can be agile swimmers. This brown-throated sloth in Brazil’s Lake Acaja-tuba navigates wet and dry seasons by living like an amphibian. The region’s people, says Campos-Silva, must do the same. “Half the year they live on land,” he says, “and half on water.” (Photo by Thomas P. Peschak/National Geographic)
A nighttime mountain scene with snow-covered peaks beneath a starry sky. A smooth, blurred waterfall cascades over rocks in the foreground. The National Geographic logo is in the top left corner.
Nevado Ausangate, the highest mountain in the Andes of southern Peru, looms above a waterfall fed by glacial melt. Communities and ecosystems hundreds of miles downstream rely on glacial melt as a primary freshwater source, especially during dry seasons and times of drought. (Photo by Thomas P. Peschak/National Geographic)

It is also a labor of love. Nat Geo photographer Tom Peschak spent nearly 400 days in the Amazon for the project. He read almost 2,000 scientific papers and books to prepare for the work, learned six languages for essential communication, received over a hundred bee and wasp stings, and carried approximately 1,200 pounds of gear during the expedition (obviously with help).

A National Geographic magazine cover features an aerial view of the Amazon River winding through lush, green rainforest. The headline reads, "AMAZON: Mysterious. Majestic. Mortal. A remarkable journey to one of the most important places on Earth!.

A group of people in life vests are riding in a motorboat on a river surrounded by dense, green forest. The text on the image reads: "Expedition Amazon. Special Premiere Oct 10. National Geographic. Stream on Hulu and Disney+.

Alongside the digital interactive, the October issue of the National Geographic magazine is solely focused on the massive project. Beyond this, there is also an accompanying Expedition Amazon documentary premiering on Nat Geo on October 10th and arriving on Disney+ and Hulu the following day. Plus, a YouTube Originals series is launching on September 23rd.

Image credits: National Geographic. ‘Into the Amazon’ is a joint effort by National Geographic Explorers and Rolex Perpetual Planet Expedition.

