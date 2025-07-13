The Sony 400-800mm f/6.3-8 G OSS Is E-Mount’s Best Zoom Lens for Wildlife Photography

I enjoyed my experience reviewing Sony’s new FE 400-800mm f/6.3-8 G OSS lens in February so much that I bought the lens myself, replacing the FE 200-600mm f/5.6-6.3 G OSS in my kit. As someone who loves wildlife photography, it was an excellent choice.

While I extensively shot the 400-800mm f/6.3-8 G OSS for my review, there is always the chance that something, good or bad, pops up after long-term use. After all, especially for a review that went live on the day of the announcement, the turnaround period is quick. But in the case of the Sony 400-800mm f/6.3-8 lens, there is nothing to complain about after four more months of use. It is an excellent lens and a better option for me than the 200-600mm, which is a great lens in its own right.

Why the Sony 400-800mm Is Better for Wildlife Photography

Again, I really do like the 200-600mm f/5.6-6.3 lens. Both my dad and I used it extensively for years, and captured a lot of really great wildlife photos using that lens. Some of my favorite shots ever were made with that lens.

However, almost invariably, multiple times per outing, I wished the lens had just a bit more reach. While 600mm is a long focal length, especially to have in a handholdable full-frame telephoto zoom lens, it is not always enough when photographing small birds or skittish wildlife subjects. I know, “zoom with your feet,” but that’s not always an option out in nature, and disturbing animals by getting too close should be avoided. Being able to get about 33% closer to the subject with a lens that is only slightly larger and heavier is great.

Another benefit of the 400-800mm compared to the 200-600mm is a newer, better autofocus system. I wouldn’t say the 200-600mm’s autofocus system is bad, far from it, but the 400-800mm is noticeably swifter in practice. Sometimes, a few milliseconds here and there are the difference between being able to capture the image you want. The 400-800mm has also proven more adept at keeping moving subjects in focus when using C-AF.

The 200-600mm features Sony’s Direct Drive SSM, while the 400-800mm has a pair of Sony’s latest linear motors. While not too many people use the Sony a9 III — it is $6,400, after all — the 400-800mm is much better-suited to that camera’s 120 frames per second shooting thanks to its linear motors than the 200-600mm’s older AF tech. The 200-600mm lens is still compatible with the a9 III at 120 fps, though, with its latest firmware.

Does the Sony 400-800mm Telephoto Zoom Have Downsides?

While I am happy to have traded in the 200-600mm f/5.6-6.3 G OSS to get the 400-800mm f/6.3-8 G OSS, that doesn’t mean it is the perfect lens. There are some cons with the lens that are worth considering.

The lens is longer than the 200-600mm, adding about 28 millimeters (1.1 inches) of length. It is thicker and has more glass inside, so, unsurprisingly, it’s also heavier by 360 grams (12.7 ounces), which is over three-quarters of a pound and easily felt when using the lens. While the 400-800mm zoom balances well, that is a decent bit of extra weight.

However, the most notable downside is the slower maximum aperture. While the 200-600mm lens slows down to f/6.3 at its maximum focal length of 600mm, the 400-800mm is an f/8 lens at 800mm. Heck, it’s an f/8 lens starting at about 592mm and goes from f/6.3 to f/7.1 at just 481mm. The 200-600mm lens is faster across the board in terms of aperture, and that can matter a lot in certain situations.

The latest Sony Alpha bodies are so good at higher ISO settings that I don’t worry about the 400-800mm lens’s slower aperture much, but I can understand why some other photographers might.

Another potential downside to the 400-800mm lens is that you do lose a bit of focal length flexibility in exchange for the additional reach. While I rarely used the 200-600mm at 200mm or 300mm for wildlife photography, it was occasionally useful as a telephoto landscape lens. I am a big proponent of using non-traditional lenses for landscape work, and the 200-600mm is a solid option for that type of work, especially given that it is a bit sharper in the corners than the 400-800mm zoom — not that this matters much for wildlife.

While the number of times I wished the 200-600mm lens had more reach is way higher than the amount I’d lament the 400-800mm’s lack of coverage at the shorter end, that doesn’t mean I don’t wish the 400-800mm was even something like a 300-800mm. A bit more play at the wide end would make this lens even better.

Advice

When I reviewed the Sony 400-800mm f/6.3-8 G OSS in late February, I easily recommended the new lens for Sony wildlife photographers, and I still do. It’s a fantastic lens and a better one than the Sony 200-600mm.

However, when the lens came out, it was $2,898. It is now $3,298 thanks to tariffs, and its price could get even higher next month as new tariffs go into effect in the United States. The 400-800mm was already significantly pricier than the 200-600mm lens, and that rift has only grown in recent months.

If a Sony photographer were looking for a new wildlife lens right now and didn’t have anything else in their kit, I’d suggest the 400-800mm if they have the budget for it and they know they will shoot at 800mm much of the time. The 400-800mm at 800mm is a sharper lens with better autofocus than the 200-600mm lens with a 1.4x teleconverter. However, for those who think 600mm is sufficient, the 200-600mm remains a great option.

For me, there was no question whatsoever that the 400-800mm’s extra reach was worth it, and I think that’s ultimately where the majority of wildlife photographers will end up.

But if you already have a 200-600mm lens, should you upgrade? I think it’s worth going through your photos shot at 600mm and asking yourself, “Would this photo have been better if it were shot at 800mm?” If you answer in the affirmative a lot, then the 400-800mm will be an excellent option for you. If not? Well, sounds like you already know the answer. The Sony 200-600mm is still a great lens.

Wildlife photographers are spoiled for choice in the E-mount system. But for my money, the FE 400-800mm f/6.3-8 G OSS is the best overall zoom lens option. It is well-designed, sharp, focuses quickly, and offers the most reach of any Sony zoom lens.

Image credits: Photos by Jeremy Gray and Bruce Gray