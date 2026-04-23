20 Spectacular Giraffe Photos from Remembering Wildlife Competition

Remembering Wildlife has revealed the 20 winners of its competition for images to appear in its forthcoming book, Remembering Giraffes.

Giraffe numbers have fallen by around 40% in the last three decades and, in some parts of Africa, they have disappeared altogether. Remembering Wildlife aims to fund protection projects with profits from sales of Remembering Giraffes, which will be the 11th book in the series that has already donated more than $1.64 million to 82 projects across 35 countries since it launched in 2016.

The book will be published on October 12, 2026, and the 20 winning images will sit alongside stunning pictures of all four species of giraffe, donated by many of the world’s leading wildlife photographers, including Wim van den Heever and Daryl Balfour, two of this year’s competition judges.

“Photographers from around the world answered our call once again and entered striking images of giraffes in their natural habitat for our competition,” says Remembering Wildlife founder and producer Margot Raggett MBE. “These 20 competition winners rightly deserve their place among our regular contributors, whose stunning work has made the series possible.”

To find out more about Remembering Wildlife, visit its website.