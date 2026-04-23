20 Spectacular Giraffe Photos from Remembering Wildlife Competition

Matt Growcoot
A lone giraffe stands on sandy ground with sparse bushes, silhouetted against a large, bright full moon and distant blue mountains at dusk.
‘Giraffe & Moon’, by Kyle Goetsch (South Africa). South African giraffe, NamibRand, Namibia. Shot on a 600mm lens.

Remembering Wildlife has revealed the 20 winners of its competition for images to appear in its forthcoming book, Remembering Giraffes.

Giraffe numbers have fallen by around 40% in the last three decades and, in some parts of Africa, they have disappeared altogether. Remembering Wildlife aims to fund protection projects with profits from sales of Remembering Giraffes, which will be the 11th book in the series that has already donated more than $1.64 million to 82 projects across 35 countries since it launched in 2016.

A newborn giraffe sits in the grass while an adult giraffe gently nuzzles its head, showing affection and care in a grassy, natural setting.
‘A Tender Moment – Newborn Giraffe’, by Eric Albright (USA). Masai giraffe, Olare Motorogi Conservancy, Masai Mara, Kenya.
Four giraffes run through tall grass on a savanna under a cloudy sky, while a cheetah crouches in the grass nearby, watching them.
‘Giants on the move’, by Ivan Glaser (Australia). Masai giraffe, Masai Mara National Reserve, Kenya.
“A cheetah tries the seemingly impossible by making a genuine attempt at hunting a young giraffe. It was incredible to witness the adult giraffe in full flight as they protected their young ones.”
Two giraffes stand close together in a sunlit desert landscape with rolling sandy hills and rocky outcrops in the background under a dark sky.
‘Duel at Dawn’ by Mark Nissenbaum (USA).
An adult giraffe bends its neck to nuzzle a newborn giraffe sitting on grassy plains under a gray, overcast sky.
‘Storm – A new life is born’, by Terri Innes (UK). Masai giraffe, Masai Mara National Reserve, Kenya.
Five giraffes are silhouetted against a dramatic sunset sky with dark clouds and golden light on an open plain, creating a striking and peaceful scene.
‘Stormy Giraffes’, by Uli Hergesell-Bulian (Germany). Masai giraffe, Amboseli National Park, Kenya.
A giraffe is shown in silhouette against a black background, with only the edges of its neck and head highlighted by light, creating a dramatic and minimalist effect.
‘Drawn by Light’ by Nadine Villabruna (Switzerland). Reticulated giraffe, Solio Game Reserve, Kenya.
Two giraffes, one adult and one juvenile, stand closely together on grassy terrain under a dramatic, cloudy sky, with tall grass gently blowing in the foreground.
‘Motherhood’, by Nili Gudhka (Kenya). Masai giraffe, Mara Triangle, Kenya.
A blurred image of a giraffe walking through a dry, grassy landscape with trees, creating an abstract, dreamlike effect. The colors are soft browns, yellows, and whites, blending together.
‘A Giraffe Impression’, by Paul Joynson-Hicks (UK). Masai giraffe, Ruaha National Park, Tanzania.
“A giraffe walking through the bush of Ruaha National Park at sunset and I decided to try and create a more creative image, using random camera movement and a longer exposure. It’s not really just a ‘panning’ image as I jiggled the camera about a bit randomly, although with intention. The light is soft and gentle and warm, which helps.”
Aerial view of a barren, grayish landscape crisscrossed by thin, white lines with scattered brownish rocks and a single animal walking near the top left.
‘Tiptoeing on Nature’s Canvas’, by Philip J. Briggs (Kenya). Masai giraffe, Amboseli National Park, Kenya.
Four giraffes stand and drink at a waterhole at night, illuminated by a faint light. One giraffe splashes water dramatically, with droplets catching the light. Their reflections are visible on the calm water surface.
‘Giraffe Splash’, by Zita Quentin (USA). Masai giraffe, Shompole Conservancy, Kenya.
A lone giraffe walks across a flat landscape at sunset, silhouetted against an orange and blue sky with scattered clouds and rays of sunlight radiating from the horizon.
‘Into the sun’, by Uli Hergesell-Bulian (Germany). Masai giraffe, Amboseli National Park, Kenya.
A giraffe walks across a grassy plain at dusk, silhouetted against a vibrant pink sun setting on the horizon with a deep blue sky in the background.
‘Stepping Over’ by Laura Romin (USA).
Two giraffes stand close together near a waterhole in a savanna landscape, with several birds on the ground and antelope grazing in the background. The sky is clear with a soft gradient from blue to white.
‘The Language of Touch’ by Mark Fernley (UK). Masai giraffe, Shompole Conservancy, Kenya.
A group of wildlife rangers and veterinarians gather around a tranquilized giraffe lying on the ground in a bushy area, performing medical procedures or conservation work.
‘Second Chance’, by Georgina Goodwin (Kenya). Maasai giraffe, Olderkesi Conservancy, southern Masai Mara, Kenya.
“Wildlife veterinarians from Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) and Olderkesi Conservancy Rangers work together to treat a male Masai giraffe that had been injured by a poison arrow in Olderkesi Conservancy, southern Masai Mara, Kenya. The giraffe was darted and safely immobilised so the KWS veterinary team could remove the arrow, clean the wound and administer treatment before the giraffe was revived and released back into the wild. Incidents like this often arise from the complex realities of human–wildlife coexistence across Kenya’s last remaining wildlife rangelands. Field veterinary teams and local community ranger response teams play a critical role in giving injured animals a second chance, demonstrating the dedication of those working on the front lines of wildlife protection.”
A group of giraffes runs through tall grass with thick smoke or clouds rising dramatically in the background, suggesting urgency or escape in a savanna landscape.
‘Fire!’, by Vicki Santello (USA). Masai giraffe, Mara Triangle, Kenya.
A giraffe stands in shallow water while a large herd of wildebeest runs behind it, raising dust along a riverbank with scattered trees in the background.
‘Front Row Seat’, by Tomasz Szpila (Poland). Masai giraffe, Serengeti National Park, Tanzania.
A black and white photo of a baby giraffe standing between the legs of an adult giraffe, looking through the gap created by the adult’s legs.
‘Under Mother’s Guidance’, by Tom Way (UK). Masai giraffe, Mara North Conservancy, Kenya.
An adult giraffe bends its neck to touch noses with a baby giraffe standing in tall, golden grass on an open savanna under a clear sky.
‘A mother’s love’, by Thomas Nicholson (USA). Masai giraffe, Masai Mara National Reserve, Kenya.
“We were on the lookout for a famous leopard in the Masai Mara, patrolling her territory and hoping she would appear under a bush somewhere. Turning a corner, we instead found a mother giraffe with days-old baby, alone on the plains as they bonded. We were awed to be able to briefly observe their interaction, but at the same time concerned that the leopard would appear and try to capture the baby. Shortly after this interaction, they headed off over a hill, safe for another day.”
Two giraffes are silhouetted against a golden, smoky background, standing on grassy ground with warm sunlight creating a dramatic and atmospheric scene.
‘Gold Dust’, by Ranganathan Mukkai (India). Reticulated giraffe, Solio Game Reserve, Kenya.

The book will be published on October 12, 2026, and the 20 winning images will sit alongside stunning pictures of all four species of giraffe, donated by many of the world’s leading wildlife photographers, including Wim van den Heever and Daryl Balfour, two of this year’s competition judges.

“Photographers from around the world answered our call once again and entered striking images of giraffes in their natural habitat for our competition,” says Remembering Wildlife founder and producer Margot Raggett MBE. “These 20 competition winners rightly deserve their place among our regular contributors, whose stunning work has made the series possible.”

To find out more about Remembering Wildlife, visit its website.

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