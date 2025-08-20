$5,000 Grant Now Open for Surfing’s Next Iconic Photographer

A prestigious $5,000 grant, which has been awarded to some of surfing’s iconic photographers, is now open for applications.

The Follow The Light Surf Photography Grant honors the legacy of Surfing Magazine photo editor Larry “Flame” Moore and is officially accepting submissions from young, talented photographers.

According to Surf Magazine, this grant has helped launch the careers of several successful surf and water photographers, including Chris Burkard, Todd Glaser, Morgan Maassen, and Ray Collins.

This annual award focuses on emerging surf photographers between the ages of 18 and 26. The grant aims to highlight work that captures the beauty, culture, and spirit of surfing. The submission window is currently open and closes on September 15. Applicants are invited to submit a portfolio of 20–25 images for the chance to win $5,000, receive mentorship, and gain career-changing exposure. Finalists will be recognized at the Coast Film & Music Festival in Laguna Beach.

To apply, photographers must submit a portfolio of 20–25 images that represent their best work and answer a set of questions as part of the application process.

The grant was started in 2006 in memory of the influential surf photographer Larry “Flame” Moore, who passed away in 2005. Moore served as photo editor for Surfing Magazine from 1973 to 2004. With 43 Surfing magazine covers and numerous covers for other surf publications worldwide, Moore was known for his sharp, close-up action shots. Throughout his career, Moore was also dedicated to helping emerging photographers gain a foothold in the industry, mentoring countless artists over the years.

After Moore’s passing, friends and family created the Follow the Light Foundation to continue his mission of supporting up-and-coming surf photographers. Backed by some of the most iconic surf brands, the Follow The Light Surf Photography Grant has been a significant stepping stone for many of today’s top surf photographers.

“Being involved in Follow The Light has been an amazing experience all the way around,” 2022 winner Kalani Cummins tells Surf Magazine. “The grant helped me get on my feet a little more and opened up some great opportunities. But more than that, it’s incredible to be part of the next generation of surf photographers, meet other talented artists, and be part of something bigger.”

Photographers can apply for the grant here.

Image credits: Header photo licensed via Depositphotos.