Sony’s Triple-Layer Image Sensor Promises Huge Performance Gains

Jeremy Gray

Sony sensor

Sony Imaging and Sensing Solutions (I&SS) segment recently held a chat with investors, and as part of its presentation, Sony Semiconductor Solutions (SSS) expanded upon a prospective triple-layer image sensor that promises significant performance improvements.

As spotted by Sony Alpha Rumors, the presentation covers the company’s FY2024 performance — which saw record-high sales and operating income — and Sony’s broader development plans.

As part of its long-term goals, Sony is investing heavily in new sensor technology, including improved multi-layer stacked image sensors. Sony already uses stacked sensors in many cameras, including the flagship a1 II, but these are two-layer sensors. There is a photodiode layer, which includes all the pixels that capture photos, and a second, lower transistor layer that handles processing tasks.

A comparison diagram showing 2-layer stacking (pixel and logic layers) versus 3-layer stacking (pixel, α, and logic layers) for image sensors, highlighting improved enhancement and structure in the 3-layer design.

Sony’s long-term ambitions to add a third layer to the image sensor stack essentially means expanded processing and improved image quality. The more processing power at the sensor level, the better, all else equal.

As Sony explains, enhanced processing power at the sensor level can improve apparent dynamic range, sensitivity, noise performance, efficiency, readout speed, and resolution, although this last advantage applies more to video performance than to still images. Another sensor layer doesn’t itself change resolution, but by making a sensor faster and more performant, it could unlock new video recording modes. High-resolution image sensors are now typically limited in terms of video resolution by processing bottlenecks, so removing or reducing those could unlock additional video performance.

A diagram shows a camera at the center of a pentagon, with five labeled points: Sensitivity/Noise, Readout Speed, Power Consumption, Dynamic Range, and Resolution. Images illustrate each feature’s impact on camera performance.

Better readout speed is excellent for nearly every aspect of a camera’s performance, including with rolling shutter, continuous shooting speeds, and autofocus performance.

Hypothetical dynamic range benefits are complicated. Better sensor-level image processing can help apparent dynamic range, but a sensor’s actual dynamic range depends on many factors, including the full-well capacity of a sensor’s pixels and sensor-level noise performance. While processing impacts noise, full-well capacity is a physical situation with the actual pixels, and adding more layers to a sensor can actually reduce full-well capacity by physically shrinking the pixels.

However, Sony explained this situation way back in 2021 when it unveiled initial concepts of a triple-layer image sensor. As Sony demonstrated previously, the third layer can also be pixel transistors located below the photodiode layer rather than a second pure processing layer.

Diagram of stacked CMOS architecture
Sony showed this triple-layer sensor architecture back in 2021. The sensor described in the recent investor presentation appears to be very similar, making many of the same promises. Image sensors require many years to develop and bring to market.

“Sony’s new architecture is an advancement in stacked CMOS image sensor technology that separates the photodiodes and pixel transistors onto separate substrates that are stacked on top of each other, rather than side-by-side,” PetaPixel wrote in late 2021. “Sony says that the new stacking technology enables the adoption of architectures that allow the photodiode and pixel transistor layers to each be optimized, thereby approximately doubling saturation signal level relative to conventional image sensors and, in turn, widening dynamic range.”

Infographic showing a Sony α9 III camera with a global shutter sensor, explaining simultaneous pixel readout. Includes a photo of an eagle in flight, captioned “Capture the moment with distortion-free photography.”.

When such a sensor may arrive in an Alpha or FX-series product remains an open question, but Sony Semiconductor Solutions has proven time and again that it can make groundbreaking image sensors, such as the global shutter sensor in the a9 III and the fast, high-res stacked sensor in the a1 series. Sony remains very committed to full-frame image sensor development, and the future looks bright.

Image credits: Sony

, ,
, , , , , , ,
PetaPixel articles may include affiliate links; if you buy something through such a link, PetaPixel may earn a commission.
Related Articles
Apple stacked sensor rumors Apple to Introduce Stacked Sensors to Some iPhone 15 Models: Report
Sony LYTIA Sony Says Its New Sensor Has Way Better Dynamic Range With Less Noise
iPhone Sony Will Supply Apple with ‘Advanced’ Image Sensor for the Next iPhone
Sony’s Crazy New Smartphone Sensor Can Shoot Full HD at 1,000FPS
Discussion