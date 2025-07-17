Teenage Girl Crushed to Death by Boulder While Taking Selfie in Italy

A 15-year-old girl was killed after reportedly being crushed by a boulder while trying to take a selfie with friends at a scenic spot in Italy.

An Italian teenager died on Tuesday afternoon after becoming trapped between large boulders while attempting to get a photo at Cesana Beach, a popular summer spot on the banks of the Piave River in Florence.

The girl and two of her friends had climbed onto the pylon of an old bridge that overlooks the river and is attached to a steep rock face. According to reports by Italian media, the trio were trying to take selfies from a higher vantage point when the unstable ground gave way beneath them, triggering a rockfall.

As the teens attempted to scale the rocks, a large slab broke loose suddenly. The falling boulder dragged the girl down, sweeping away her two friends as well, before crushing her beneath the debris.

Emergency services from the nearby Santa Maria del Prato hospital in Feltre, as well as firefighters from the Feltre Fire Department, rushed to the site. A rescue helicopter was also deployed from Venice, along with river rescue teams.

Firefighters used lifting cushions to move the rocks and free the girl, but despite rescue efforts, she was pronounced dead at the scene by a doctor from the 118 emergency medical service. Reports say she was killed instantly by the impact of the falling boulders. One of her friends sustained injuries and was airlifted to the hospital, while the third teenager was unharmed.

The incident comes months after a 47-year-old American man was brutally impaled on a spiked metal fence at the Colosseum in Rome while scaling the barrier in an attempt to get a photo.

Meanwhile, an American tourist fell into the crater of an active volcano in Italy trying to take a selfie. The tourist had taken a closed-off path up the face of Mount Vesuvius and had climbed down into the crater in an attempt to recover his mobile phone, which he had dropped while taking a photo. He later had to be rescued by a helicopter.

