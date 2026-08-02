Intimate Photographs of Family Life in Small-Town Virginia Published for the First Time

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Four elderly women stand close together outdoors, wearing patterned dresses and glasses. They pose for a black-and-white photo, with trees and grass visible in the background.
Emmet Gowin, The Booher Sisters: Reva, Fannie, Bernice, and Gertrude, Danville, Virginia, 1986 | © Emmet Gowin

A legendary American photographer’s intimate pictures of his wife’s family in a small Virginia town have been published for the first time in a new book.

Acclaimed American photographer Emmet Gowin first became known for his images of his wife Edith and their sons and extended family in and around Danville, Virginia, in the late 1960s. These images, which include portraits of Edith, her three sisters and their families, as well as Gowin’s own relatives, capture everyday family life in a small community centered around Baldwin Street, a dead-end road surrounded by woods where Edith’s sisters, mother, and grandmother lived in six nearby houses.

Two women sit close together on a bed in a modest room, looking seriously at the camera. One wears glasses; the other has hair rollers. A large old TV is in the foreground, and framed pictures hang on the white-paneled wall.
Emmet Gowin, Reva and Edith, Danville, Virginia, 1970 | © Emmet Gowin
A woman lies in bed with her arms around two children, all looking thoughtful or somber. They are partially covered by blankets, close together, and sharing an intimate, quiet moment.
Emmet Gowin, Nancy, Edith, and Dwayne, Danville, Virginia, 1966 | © Emmet Gowin
A young woman in plaid pants stands by a vintage refrigerator, holding a cigarette, with kitchen cabinets, a cup, and a small stuffed animal on top of the fridge visible in the background.
Emmet Gowin, Ruth in Her Mother’s Kitchen, Danville, Virginia, 1968 | © Emmet Gowin

Gowin’s new book Baldwin Street: Photographs 1966–1994 (published by Princeton University Press) brings together images from this series, many of which have not been published before.

Gowin was born in Danville in 1941, about a mile from Baldwin Street. By the time he met Edith in 1960, he was living elsewhere in the town, where his father was a Methodist minister. The couple married in 1964, and Edith’s extended family — including farmers, mill workers, housewives, and clergy — became what Gowin described as “my first true subject.” Edith’s “feminine clan” was markedly different from Gowin’s own family, which led him to develop a close connection with them through photography.

Six women in dresses stand in a grassy yard, facing the camera. Two children are in the background, one running and blurry, the other standing still. Trees and greenery fill the background.
Emmet Gowin, Nancy, Reva, Edith, Ruth, Mae, Helen, and Dwayne, Danville, Virginia, 1967 | © Emmet Gowin
A woman pulls a child up from the grass while another child helps. Two more children run while holding hands in the background on a grassy field.
Emmet Gowin, “Crack the Whip,” Danville, Virginia, 1966 | © Emmet Gowin
A girl in shorts shields her face while holding a small water balloon. Two children and an adult prepare more balloons nearby. Water splashes in the air beside a white house.
Emmet Gowin Family Reunion, Danville, Virginia, 1983 | © Emmet Gowin

“Through my marriage to Edith Morris, in 1964, I entered a family freshly different from my own,” Gowin writes in the introduction of the book. “I admired their simplicity and generosity and thought of the pictures I made as agreements. I wanted to pay attention to the body and personality that agreed out of love to reveal itself. My attention was natural duty that could honor that love.”

A woman sits inside a tent entrance, looking outside, while a shirtless young boy stands beside her, facing away. Grass, trees, and a house are visible in the background.
Emmet Gowin, Edith and Elijah, Danville, Virginia, May 1971 | © Emmet Gowin
A person in shorts and a t-shirt balances on one leg while leaning against a tall ladder in a grassy area surrounded by trees.
Emmet Gowin, Edith, Danville, Virginia, 1991 | © Emmet Gowin
Emmet Gowin, Dwayne, Danville, Virginia, 1974 | © Emmet Gowin

The photographs Gowin made of family gatherings and daily life on Baldwin Street became some of his most recognized work and are held in the collections of institutions including MoMA and other major museums around the world. A large number of the photographs were printed for the first time during the COVID-19 pandemic after Gowin rediscovered the original negatives, revealing a wider view of this important body of work.

The book includes a preface by Gowin about Baldwin Street and its significance to him, as well as an interview with Emmet and Edith Gowin by Joel Smith exploring the family’s history. It also features commentary on selected images from Emmet, and sometimes Edith, providing further insight into the photographer’s approach and the process behind documenting the family over several decades.

Baldwin Street: Photographs 1966–1994 by Emmet Gowin (published by Princeton University Press) can be purchased here.

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