The Best Prime Day Photography Deals in 2025

Amazon’s annual Prime Day event has kicked off, offering a range of deep discounts on a diverse selection of products, including many exciting deals for photographers.

We have waded through the endless sea of deals on Amazon, the world’s largest online marketplace, to find the best deals for photographers, including discounts on new cameras and lenses, storage products, monitors, and more. We’ve got you covered from capture to storage to post-processing.

Table of Contents

Cameras

While there isn’t necessarily a lot of variety in terms of excellent camera deals this Prime Day event, Sony shooters have plenty to choose from, including up to $500 off a new full-frame camera body and $200 off select APS-C models. All the Sony deals are valid from today until July 13.

Sony a1 — $5,399.99 ($500 off)

Sony a7R V — $3,799.99 ($400 off)

Sony a7R IV — $2,999.99 ($400 off)

Sony a7S III — $3,499.99 ($300 off)

Sony a7C R — $2,999.99 ($200 off)

Sony a7 IV (kit) — $2,399.99 ($500 off)

Sony a7 IV (body only) — $2,199.99 ($500 off)

Sony a7C II (kit) — $2,499.99 ($200 off)

Sony ZV-E1 — $2,399.99 ($300 off)

Sony a7 III (kit) — $1,699.99 ($400 off)

Sony a6600 (kit) — $1,399.99 ($200 off)

Sony a6400 (body only) — $849.99 ($150 off)

Sony ZV-E10 — $749.99 ($100 off)

There are more Sony cameras available at a discount for Prime Day, but these are some of the best and most interesting deals. Particular standouts include the Sony a7R V, an amazing camera, for $400 off, and the Sony a7 IV, Sony’s best entry-level full-frame camera, for a whopping $500 off. It was already a good value before the discount.

While most of the camera deals are for Sony models, other major players are also getting in on the action.

The Canon EOS R100, paired with the RF-S 18-45mm kit lens, is now available for just $549, a $100 discount. The body-only option is also $100 off, bringing its price down to $429. The Canon EOS R50 kit is also on sale for $120 off, bringing its price to $749.

The OM System OM-5 is 25% off, bringing its price down to $899. It is an especially good deal considering that the new OM-5 II arrives this month for $1,200.

There are some nice full-frame options from Canon, Nikon, and Panasonic, including deals on the R5 II, R6 II, Z6 III, and Lumix S9.

Canon EOS R5 II — $3,999 ($300 off)

Canon EOS R6 II — $1,899 ($100 off)

Nikon Z6 III — $2,196.95 ($303 off)

Panasonic Lumix S9 — $1,279.99 ($203 off)

DJI’s Osmo Action 4, Osmo Mobile 7P gimbal, and Neo and Mini 4K drones are all on sale for Prime Day, giving photographers new gear to capture their world from different perspectives.

DJI Osmo Action 4 — $209 ($90 off)

DJI Osmo Mobile 7P Gimbal — $126 ($23 off)

DJI Neo Drone — $159 ($40 off)

DJI Mini 4K Camera Drone Combo — $309 ($80 off)

Action enthusiasts can also grab the GoPro Hero 13 Black action camera for $329, 34% off its typical retail price of $499.99.

Or they can snag the Insta360 X4 360-degree action camera for $349, $150 off its retail price.

If you feel like getting in the analog spirit, the Polaroid Now 2nd generation i-Type instant film camera is available for a limited time for just $115, 23% off. It also comes with a 16-pack of instant film.

Lenses

While some of the Sony deals above include lenses, either as a kit or because the camera has a built-in lens, most of them are ILCs, meaning photographers will need a new lens to go with their new Sony mirrorless camera. Amazon has that covered, too.

Sony 10-20mm f/2.8 G — $849.99 ($100 off)

Sony 12-24mm f/2.8 GM — $3,099.99 ($100 off)

Sony 16-35mm f/2.8 GM — $1,949.99 ($100 off)

Sony 14mm f/1.8 GM — $1,599.99 ($100 off)

Sony 20mm f/1.8 G — $849.99 ($100 off)

Sony 24mm f/1.4 GM — $1,399.99 ($100 off)

Sony 35mm f/1.4 GM — $1,399.99 ($100 off)

Sony 24-50mm f/2.8 G — $1,099.99 ($100 off)

Sony 24-70mm f/2.8 GM — $1,599.99 ($200 off)

Sony 24-105mm f/4 G — $1,199.99 ($200 off)

Sony 28-135mm f/4 G OSS — $2,899.99 ($100 off)

Sony 70-200mm f/2.8 GM — $2,049.99 ($100 off)

Sony 100-400mm f/4.5-5.6 GM — $2,599.99 ($100 off)

Sony 200-600mm f/5.6-6.3 G OSS — $1,999.99 ($100 off)

Viltrox is also running a 20% sale on many of its lenses until July 11, including great deals on some of the company’s newest and best lenses.

Viltrox AF 85mm f/1.4 Pro — $478 ($120 off) — E-mount

Viltrox AF 28mm f/4.5 — $79 ($20 off) — Z-mount

Viltrox AF 35mm f/1.2 LAB — $799 ($200 off) — E-mount

Viltrox AF 50mm f/2 Air — $159 ($40 off) — E-mount and Z-mount

Viltrox AF 135mm f/1.8 LAB — $719 ($180 off) — E-mount and Z-mount

Viltrox AF 16mm f/1.8 — $464 ($116 off) — E-mount and Z-mount

Viltrox AF 75mm f/1.2 Pro (APS-C) — $464 ($116 off) — E-mount and Z-mount

Viltrox AF 85mm f/1.8 — $319 ($80 off) — E-mount, X-mount, and Z-mount

Viltrox AF f/1.8 full-frame lens kit for Sony — $2,399 ($600 off)

For photographers without a Sony E-mount camera, there are fewer deals to choose from. However, a nice Rokinon 135mm f/2 portrait prime is available at a discount for numerous mounts, including 32% off for the Nikon F version, which can be easily adapted to Z-mount. The manual focus lens is available for $307 on Nikon, $349 for EF, and $389 for Micro Four Thirds.

Memory

Photographers need a secure way to store all their favorite photos, and there are some great deals on Samsung storage products to solve that problem. Although, is having too many great photos really a problem?

Samsung 9100 Pro SSD 2TB NVMe M2 (with heatsink) — $219.99 ($100 off)

Samsung 9100 Pro SSD 2TB NVMe M2 — $199.99 ($100 off)

Samsung 990 EVO Plus 2TB NVMe M2 — $119.99 ($57 off)

Samsung T7 Gray 4TB Portable SSD — $229.99 ($115 off)

UGreen has some great storage deals, too. The company’s NAS systems are available for 20% during Amazon Prime Day.

UGreen NASync DXP4800 4-Bay Desktop NAS — $439.99 ($110 off)

PetaPixel published its review of this NAS today, and it’s an excellent option for photographers new to NAS.

UGreen NASync DXP6800 Pro 6-Bay Desktop NAS — $959.99 ($240 off)

UGreen NASync DXP8800 Plus 8-Bay Desktop NAS — $1,199.99 ($300 off)

UGreen NASync DXP480T Plus 4-Bay All SSD NAS — $799.99 ($100 off)

As for memory cards, the Lexar 256GB Pro V60 SD card is just $51, 32% off. You can never have too many high-quality SD cards on hand.

However, for photographers with the latest cameras that feature speedy CFexpress slots, OWC offers some great deals on CFexpress 4.0 Type B cards.

OWC Atlas 480GB CFexpress 4.0 Type B Card — $127.99 ($32 off)

OWC Atlas Ultra 1TB CFexpress 4.0 Type B Card — $229 ($71 off)

OWC’s professional-grade 1TB Envoy Pro FX Thunderbolt 3 SSD is also on sale for $224, down from its original price of $270.

OWC 1TB Envoy Pro FX Thunderbolt 3 USB 3.2 Gen 2 USB-C SSD — $223.99 ($46 off)

Accessories

UGreen has a lot of other Prime Day deals, covering a range of power-related products, including charging bricks, portable power supplies, and wireless chargers.

UGreen 65W USB-C 4-port GaN Charger — $23.99 ($19 off)

UGreen Magnetic Power Bank 10,000 mAh — $19.99 ($15 off)

UGreen Nexode Power Bank 20,000 mAh 165W with built-in USB-C cable — $69.99 ($30 off)

UGreen Power Bank 25,000 mAh 3-port USB-C — $65.99 ($34 off)

UGreen Mac mini M4 Dock and Stand with NVMe SSD and 3 USB-A ports — $60 ($30 off)

UGreen HDMI Switch 5-in-1 — $26.55 ($13 off)

K&F Concept also has a Sony battery charger and battery kit on sale. It includes three batteries plus a charger that holds all three at once. It is available for $50.99, a 15% discount from its regular price of $59.99. It’s not a huge discount, but it’s an affordable third-party option for Sony photographers.

Hard Cases

Photographers need to protect their valuable equipment, and hard cases are a great option for those who travel and engage in rugged adventures. Two heavyweights in the hard case field, Pelican and Nanuk, have Prime Day deals on their protective cases.

Pelican Vault V525 Hard Case with padded dividers — $151.96 ($38 off)

Pelican Vault V550 Hard Case with padded dividers — $127.96 ($32 off)

Nanuk 935 Pro Photo Kit Waterproof Hard Case — $199.95 ($210 off)

Nanuk 935 Wheeled Series — $135.55 ($114 off)

Nanuk Wheeled Series 960 Rolling Case — $214.59 ($160 off)

Lighting

Neewer has some great lighting gear on sale for Prime Day, including bi-color LED video lights that can also work well for studio photographers.

Neewer 2 Pack Bi-Color 660 LED Video Light and Stand Kit — $153.50 ($86.50 off)

Neewer FS230B LED Video Light — $160.99 ($119 off)

Neewer Q300 300Ws Outdoor Studio Flash — $188.99 ($110.50 off)

Neewer 300W RGB LED Video Light — $216.99 ($143 off)

Lume Cube is also getting in on the Prime Day deals for its lights, including its ring lights, on-camera photo and video lights, and desk lights.

Lume Cube Ring Light Pro Wireless Pro Photography Kit — $269.99 ($30 off)

Lume Cube LED Ring Light for Streaming — $143.99 ($16 off)

Lume Cube Panel Pro 2.0 RGB Camera Light — $161.99 ($18 off)

Lume Cube Bicolor Mini LED Panel — $62.99 ($7 off)

Monitors

In addition to its memory deals, Samsung is also offering Prime Day discounts on select monitors.

Samsung Odyssey OLED G9 Gaming Monitor (49-inch) — $899.99 ($700 off)

Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 Series Dual 4K UHD Curved Monitor (57-inch) — $1,599.99 ($700 off)

Samsung Essential S3 FHD Monitor (27-inch) — $119.99 ($60 off)

Miscellaneous

So you’ve got the cameras, the lenses, and the accessories you need. Now it’s time to show off your work. The Aura Mat digital photo frame is available for 20% off, bringing its price down to $141.

Aura Digital Picture Frame — $141 ($38 off).

Up to 30% Off SmallRig Photo and Video Products

We have a separate post about SmallRig’s great Amazon Prime Day deals on its photo and video products, which you can check out here. You can save up to 30% on tripods, batteries, lights, and more.