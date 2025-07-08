The Best Prime Day Photography Deals in 2025

PetaPixel Staff

A Sony camera hovers above an open Amazon shipping box on a blue background with text that reads, “amazon prime day THE BEST PHOTOGRAPHY DEALS.”.

Amazon’s annual Prime Day event has kicked off, offering a range of deep discounts on a diverse selection of products, including many exciting deals for photographers.

We have waded through the endless sea of deals on Amazon, the world’s largest online marketplace, to find the best deals for photographers, including discounts on new cameras and lenses, storage products, monitors, and more. We’ve got you covered from capture to storage to post-processing.

Table of Contents

Cameras

While there isn’t necessarily a lot of variety in terms of excellent camera deals this Prime Day event, Sony shooters have plenty to choose from, including up to $500 off a new full-frame camera body and $200 off select APS-C models. All the Sony deals are valid from today until July 13.

Sony a1 — $5,399.99 ($500 off)

Buy the Sony a1 new on Amazon.com

Sony a7R V — $3,799.99 ($400 off)

Buy the Sony a7R V new on Amazon.com

Sony a7R IV — $2,999.99 ($400 off)

Buy the Sony a7R IV new on Amazon.com

Sony a7S III — $3,499.99 ($300 off)

Buy the Sony a7S III new on Amazon.com

Sony a7C R — $2,999.99 ($200 off)

Buy the Sony a7C R new on Amazon.com

Summer Deals 2023
Sony a7 IV — Photo by Ryan Mense for PetaPixel

Sony a7 IV (kit) — $2,399.99 ($500 off)

Buy the Sony a7 IV new on Amazon.com

Sony a7 IV (body only) — $2,199.99 ($500 off)

Buy the Sony a7 IV new on Amazon.com

Sony a7C II (kit) — $2,499.99 ($200 off)

Buy the Sony a7C II new on Amazon.com

Sony ZV-E1 — $2,399.99 ($300 off)

Buy the Sony ZV-E1 new on Amazon.com

A Sony Alpha digital camera with a zoom lens rests on a wooden surface, showing the lens markings and camera details clearly.
Sony ZV-E1 — Photo by David Schloss for PetaPixel

Sony a7 III (kit) — $1,699.99 ($400 off)

Buy the Sony a7 III new on Amazon.com

Sony a6600 (kit) — $1,399.99 ($200 off)

Buy the Sony a6600 new on Amazon.com

Sony a6400 (body only) — $849.99 ($150 off)

Buy the Sony a6400 new on Amazon.com

Sony ZV-E10 — $749.99 ($100 off)

Buy the Sony ZV-E10 new on Amazon.com

There are more Sony cameras available at a discount for Prime Day, but these are some of the best and most interesting deals. Particular standouts include the Sony a7R V, an amazing camera, for $400 off, and the Sony a7 IV, Sony’s best entry-level full-frame camera, for a whopping $500 off. It was already a good value before the discount.

While most of the camera deals are for Sony models, other major players are also getting in on the action.

The Canon EOS R100, paired with the RF-S 18-45mm kit lens, is now available for just $549, a $100 discount. The body-only option is also $100 off, bringing its price down to $429. The Canon EOS R50 kit is also on sale for $120 off, bringing its price to $749.

Buy the Canon EOS R100 new on Amazon.com

Buy the Canon EOS R50 new on Amazon.com

The OM System OM-5 is 25% off, bringing its price down to $899. It is an especially good deal considering that the new OM-5 II arrives this month for $1,200.

Buy the OM System OM-5 new on Amazon.com

There are some nice full-frame options from Canon, Nikon, and Panasonic, including deals on the R5 II, R6 II, Z6 III, and Lumix S9.

Canon EOS R5 II — $3,999 ($300 off)

Buy the Canon EOS R5 II new on Amazon.com

Canon EOS R6 II — $1,899 ($100 off)

Buy the Canon EOS R6 II new on Amazon.com

Nikon Z6 III — $2,196.95 ($303 off)

Buy the Nikon Z6 III new on Amazon.com

Panasonic Lumix S9 — $1,279.99 ($203 off)

Buy the Panasonic Lumix S9 new on Amazon.com

DJI’s Osmo Action 4, Osmo Mobile 7P gimbal, and Neo and Mini 4K drones are all on sale for Prime Day, giving photographers new gear to capture their world from different perspectives.

DJI Osmo Action 4 — $209 ($90 off)

Buy the DJI Osmo Action 4 new on Amazon.com

DJI Osmo Mobile 7P Gimbal — $126 ($23 off)

Buy the DJI Osmo Mobile 7P new on Amazon.com

DJI Neo Drone — $159 ($40 off)

Buy the DJI Neo Drone new on Amazon.com

A person holds a small, white quadcopter drone with protective guards around its propellers, outdoors. The drone's camera is visible, and the background includes blurred greenery and a building.
DJI Neo — Photo by Ted Kritsonis for PetaPixel

DJI Mini 4K Camera Drone Combo — $309 ($80 off)

Buy the DJI Mini 4K Camera Drone Combo new on Amazon.com

Action enthusiasts can also grab the GoPro Hero 13 Black action camera for $329, 34% off its typical retail price of $499.99.

Buy the GoPro Hero13 Black new on Amazon.com

Or they can snag the Insta360 X4 360-degree action camera for $349, $150 off its retail price.

Buy the Insta360 X4 new on Amazon.com

If you feel like getting in the analog spirit, the Polaroid Now 2nd generation i-Type instant film camera is available for a limited time for just $115, 23% off. It also comes with a 16-pack of instant film.

Buy the Polaroid Now 2nd Generation Bundle new on Amazon.com

Lenses

While some of the Sony deals above include lenses, either as a kit or because the camera has a built-in lens, most of them are ILCs, meaning photographers will need a new lens to go with their new Sony mirrorless camera. Amazon has that covered, too.

Sony 10-20mm f/2.8 G — $849.99 ($100 off)

Buy the Sony 10-20mm f/2.8 G new on Amazon.com

Sony 12-24mm f/2.8 GM — $3,099.99 ($100 off)

Buy the Sony 12-24mm f/2.8 GM new on Amazon.com

Sony 16-35mm f/2.8 GM — $1,949.99 ($100 off)

Buy the Sony 16-35mm f/2.8 GM new on Amazon.com

Sony 14mm f/1.8 GM — $1,599.99 ($100 off)

Buy the Sony 14mm f/1.8 GM new on Amazon.com

Sony 20mm f/1.8 G — $849.99 ($100 off)

Buy the Sony 20mm f/1.8 G new on Amazon.com

Sony 24mm f/1.4 GM — $1,399.99 ($100 off)

Buy the Sony 24mm f/1.4 GM new on Amazon.com

Sony 35mm f/1.4 GM — $1,399.99 ($100 off)

Buy the Sony 35mm f/1.4 GM new on Amazon.com

Sony 24-50mm f/2.8 G — $1,099.99 ($100 off)

Buy the Sony 24-50mm f/2.8 G new on Amazon.com

Sony 24-70mm f/2.8 GM — $1,599.99 ($200 off)

Buy the Sony 24-70mm f/2.8 GM new on Amazon.com

Sony 24-105mm f/4 G — $1,199.99 ($200 off)

Buy the Sony 24-105mm f/4 G new on Amazon.com

Sony 28-135mm f/4 G OSS — $2,899.99 ($100 off)

Buy the Sony 28-135mm f/4 G OSS new on Amazon.com

Sony 70-200mm f/2.8 GM — $2,049.99 ($100 off)

Buy the Sony 70-200mm f/2.8 GM new on Amazon.com

Sony 100-400mm f/4.5-5.6 GM — $2,599.99 ($100 off)

Buy the Sony 100-400mm f/4.5-5.6 GM new on Amazon.com

Sony 200-600mm f/5.6-6.3 G OSS — $1,999.99 ($100 off)

Buy the Sony 200-600mm f/5.6-6.3 G OSS new on Amazon.com

Viltrox is also running a 20% sale on many of its lenses until July 11, including great deals on some of the company’s newest and best lenses.

Viltrox AF 85mm f/1.4 Pro — $478 ($120 off) — E-mount

Buy the Viltrox AF 85mm f/1.4 Pro new on Amazon.com

Viltrox AF 28mm f/4.5 — $79 ($20 off) — Z-mount

Buy the Viltrox AF 28mm f/4.5 new on Amazon.com

Viltrox AF 35mm f/1.2 LAB — $799 ($200 off) — E-mount

Buy the Viltrox AF 35mm f/1.2 LAB new on Amazon.com

Viltrox AF 50mm f/2 Air — $159 ($40 off) — E-mount and Z-mount

Buy the Viltrox AF 50mm f/2 Air new on Amazon.com

Viltrox AF 135mm f/1.8 LAB — $719 ($180 off) — E-mount and Z-mount

Buy the Viltrox AF 135mm f/1.8 LAB new on Amazon.com

Viltrox AF 16mm f/1.8 — $464 ($116 off) — E-mount and Z-mount

Buy the Viltrox AF 16mm f/1.8 new on Amazon.com

Viltrox AF 75mm f/1.2 Pro (APS-C) — $464 ($116 off) — E-mount and Z-mount

Buy the Viltrox AF 75mm f/1.2 Pro new on Amazon.com

Viltrox AF 85mm f/1.8 — $319 ($80 off) — E-mount, X-mount, and Z-mount

Buy the Viltrox AF 85mm f/1.8 new on Amazon.com

Viltrox AF f/1.8 full-frame lens kit for Sony — $2,399 ($600 off)

Buy the Viltrox AF f/1.8 full-frame lens kit for Sony E-mount with case new on Amazon.com

For photographers without a Sony E-mount camera, there are fewer deals to choose from. However, a nice Rokinon 135mm f/2 portrait prime is available at a discount for numerous mounts, including 32% off for the Nikon F version, which can be easily adapted to Z-mount. The manual focus lens is available for $307 on Nikon, $349 for EF, and $389 for Micro Four Thirds.

Buy the Rokinon 135mm f/2 new on Amazon.com

Memory

Photographers need a secure way to store all their favorite photos, and there are some great deals on Samsung storage products to solve that problem. Although, is having too many great photos really a problem?

Samsung 9100 Pro SSD 2TB NVMe M2 (with heatsink) — $219.99 ($100 off)

Buy the Samsung 9100 Pro SSD 2TB with heatsink new on Amazon.com

Samsung 9100 Pro SSD 2TB NVMe M2 — $199.99 ($100 off)

Buy the Samsung 9100 SSD 2TB new on Amazon.com

Samsung 990 EVO Plus 2TB NVMe M2 — $119.99 ($57 off)

Buy the Samsung 990 EVO Plus 2TB SSD new on Amazon.com

Samsung T7 Gray 4TB Portable SSD — $229.99 ($115 off)

Buy the Samsung T7 4TB Portable SSD new on Amazon.com

UGreen has some great storage deals, too. The company’s NAS systems are available for 20% during Amazon Prime Day.

UGreen NASync DXP4800 4-Bay Desktop NAS — $439.99 ($110 off)

Buy the UGreen NASync DXP4800 4-Bay Desktop NAS new on Amazon.com

PetaPixel published its review of this NAS today, and it’s an excellent option for photographers new to NAS.

A black 4-bay NAS enclosure labeled 01 to 04 stands on a gray carpet, with a 1TB Western Digital Red hard drive placed upright next to it.
UGreen NASync DXP4800 Plus — Photo by Sarah Teng for PetaPixel

UGreen NASync DXP6800 Pro 6-Bay Desktop NAS — $959.99 ($240 off)

Buy the UGreen NASync DXP6800 Pro 6-Bay Desktop NAS new on Amazon.com

UGreen NASync DXP8800 Plus 8-Bay Desktop NAS — $1,199.99 ($300 off)

Buy the UGreen NASync DXP8800 Plus 8-Bay Desktop NAS new on Amazon.com

UGreen NASync DXP480T Plus 4-Bay All SSD NAS — $799.99 ($100 off)

Buy the UGreen NASync DXP480T Plus 4-Bay All SSD NAS new on Amazon.com

As for memory cards, the Lexar 256GB Pro V60 SD card is just $51, 32% off. You can never have too many high-quality SD cards on hand.

Buy the Lexar 256GB Pro V60 SD card new on Amazon.com

However, for photographers with the latest cameras that feature speedy CFexpress slots, OWC offers some great deals on CFexpress 4.0 Type B cards.

OWC Atlas 480GB CFexpress 4.0 Type B Card — $127.99 ($32 off)

Buy the OWC 480GB Atlas Pro CFexpress 4.0 Type B Card new on Amazon.com

OWC Atlas Ultra 1TB CFexpress 4.0 Type B Card — $229 ($71 off)

Buy the OWC Atlas Ultra 1TB CFexpress 4.0 Type B Card new on Amazon.com

OWC’s professional-grade 1TB Envoy Pro FX Thunderbolt 3 SSD is also on sale for $224, down from its original price of $270.

OWC 1TB Envoy Pro FX Thunderbolt 3 USB 3.2 Gen 2 USB-C SSD — $223.99 ($46 off)

Buy the OWC 1TB Envoy Pro FX SSD new on Amazon.comBuy the OWC 1TB Envoy Pro FX SSD used on KEH.com
OWC CFe Gen 4
Image credit: OWC

Accessories

UGreen has a lot of other Prime Day deals, covering a range of power-related products, including charging bricks, portable power supplies, and wireless chargers.

UGreen 65W USB-C 4-port GaN Charger — $23.99 ($19 off)

Buy the UGreen 65W USB-C 4-port GaN Charger new on Amazon.com

UGreen Magnetic Power Bank 10,000 mAh — $19.99 ($15 off)

Buy the UGreen Magnetic Power Bank 10,000 mAh new on Amazon.com

UGreen Nexode Power Bank 20,000 mAh 165W with built-in USB-C cable — $69.99 ($30 off)

Buy the UGreen Nexode Power Bank 20,000 mAh 165W with built-in USB-C cable new on Amazon.com

UGreen Power Bank 25,000 mAh 3-port USB-C — $65.99 ($34 off)

Buy the UGreen Power Bank 25,000 mAh 3-port USB-C new on Amazon.com

UGreen Mac mini M4 Dock and Stand with NVMe SSD and 3 USB-A ports — $60 ($30 off)

Buy the UGreen Mac mini M4 Dock and Stand new on Amazon.com

UGreen HDMI Switch 5-in-1 — $26.55 ($13 off)

Buy the UGreen HDMI Switch 5-in-1 new on Amazon.com

K&F Concept also has a Sony battery charger and battery kit on sale. It includes three batteries plus a charger that holds all three at once. It is available for $50.99, a 15% discount from its regular price of $59.99. It’s not a huge discount, but it’s an affordable third-party option for Sony photographers.

Buy the K&F Concept NP-FZ100 Battery (x3) and Charger Kit new on Amazon.com

Hard Cases

Photographers need to protect their valuable equipment, and hard cases are a great option for those who travel and engage in rugged adventures. Two heavyweights in the hard case field, Pelican and Nanuk, have Prime Day deals on their protective cases.

Pelican Vault V525 Hard Case with padded dividers — $151.96 ($38 off)

Buy the Pelican Vault V525 Hard Case new on Amazon.com

Pelican Vault V550 Hard Case with padded dividers — $127.96 ($32 off)

Buy the Pelican Vault V550 Hard Case new on Amazon.com

Nanuk 935 Pro Photo Kit Waterproof Hard Case — $199.95 ($210 off)

Buy the Nanuk 935 Pro Photo Kit Waterproof Hard Case new on Amazon.com

Nanuk 935 Wheeled Series — $135.55 ($114 off)

Buy the Nanuk 935 Wheeled Series new on Amazon.com

Nanuk Wheeled Series 960 Rolling Case — $214.59 ($160 off)

Buy the Nanuk Wheeled Series 960 Rolling Case new on Amazon.com

A person in an orange jacket places a lens on a camera, sitting next to an open padded camera case filled with camera gear and accessories on a grassy outdoor surface.
Nanuk 935 Pro Photo Kit Hard Case — Credit: Nanuk

Lighting

Neewer has some great lighting gear on sale for Prime Day, including bi-color LED video lights that can also work well for studio photographers.

Neewer 2 Pack Bi-Color 660 LED Video Light and Stand Kit — $153.50 ($86.50 off)

Buy the Neewer 2 Pack Bi-Color 660 LED Video Light and Stand Kit new on Amazon.com

Neewer FS230B LED Video Light — $160.99 ($119 off)

Buy the Neewer FS230B LED Video Light new on Amazon.com

Neewer Q300 300Ws Outdoor Studio Flash — $188.99 ($110.50 off)

Buy the Neewer Q300 300Ws Outdoor Studio Flash new on Amazon.com

Neewer 300W RGB LED Video Light — $216.99 ($143 off)

Buy the Neewer 300W RGB LED Video Light new on Amazon.com

A Neewer Q300 studio strobe light sits on a mounting bracket, with a digital control panel displayed on its side. Next to it is a Neewer Q Compact wireless remote trigger.
Neewer Q300 — Image credit: Neewer

Lume Cube is also getting in on the Prime Day deals for its lights, including its ring lights, on-camera photo and video lights, and desk lights.

Lume Cube Ring Light Pro Wireless Pro Photography Kit — $269.99 ($30 off)

Buy the Lume Cube Ring Light Pro Wireless Pro new on Amazon.com

Lume Cube LED Ring Light for Streaming — $143.99 ($16 off)

Buy the Lume Cube LED Ring Light for Streaming new on Amazon.com

Lume Cube Panel Pro 2.0 RGB Camera Light — $161.99 ($18 off)

Buy the Lume Cube Panel Pro 2.0 RGB Camera Light new on Amazon.com

Lume Cube Bicolor Mini LED Panel — $62.99 ($7 off)

Buy the Lume Cube Bicolor Mini LED Panel new on Amazon.com

Monitors

In addition to its memory deals, Samsung is also offering Prime Day discounts on select monitors.

Samsung Odyssey OLED G9 Gaming Monitor (49-inch) — $899.99 ($700 off)

Buy the Samsung Odyssey OLED G9 Gaming Monitor (49-inch) new on Amazon.com

Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 Series Dual 4K UHD Curved Monitor (57-inch) — $1,599.99 ($700 off)

Buy the Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 Series Dual 4K UHD Curved Monitor (57-inch) new on Amazon.com

Samsung Essential S3 FHD Monitor (27-inch) — $119.99 ($60 off)

Buy the Samsung Essential S3 FHD Monitor (27-inch) new on Amazon.com

Miscellaneous

So you’ve got the cameras, the lenses, and the accessories you need. Now it’s time to show off your work. The Aura Mat digital photo frame is available for 20% off, bringing its price down to $141.

Aura Digital Picture Frame — $141 ($38 off).

Buy the Aura Digital Picture Frame new on Amazon.com

Up to 30% Off SmallRig Photo and Video Products

We have a separate post about SmallRig’s great Amazon Prime Day deals on its photo and video products, which you can check out here. You can save up to 30% on tripods, batteries, lights, and more.

