Amazon Prime Day has many hot deals for shooters, including savings on hard drives, cameras, and memory cards.

It’s the most wonderful time of the year, Prime Day! And this time, there are plenty of solid savings that photographers and videographers alike might want to keep an eye on. Yesterday, PetaPixel shared a huge list of savings on SmallRig products, as well as a series of camera and lens discounts from Sony. Here’s a list of some other highlights as Prime Day continues:

Cameras

Micro Four-Thirds shooters have a chance to pick up a couple of great options. The OM System E-M10 IV is available now for $590, over $100 off from its list price of $700.

Additionally, the Lumix G95D, currently only $650, a whopping 35% down from its usual $1000 price tag.

Canon shooters also have a chance to pick up a Canon R7 for $1,274, which is a $227 off from $1500.

All three of these models are great hybrid options for photo and video, and on top of the savings, the Amazon Monthly Payment plan with 0% APR makes it easy to space out the hit to the wallet.

Fujifilm also has a deal on the Instax Square SQ6 right now. The Ruby Red model is 32% off for just $89!

Computers

Apple has a fantastic deal on a 2024 model 15-inch M3 Macbook Air. This configuration has an 8GB RAM chip with Unified Memory and a 256GB SSD.

It’s available in all four colors — Midnight, Silver, Space Gray, and Starlight — for $1,044 (before AppleCare), saving over $250 on the laptop alone. Combined with the discounted $179 AppleCare+ plan ($50 off, $230 regular); that’s over $300 in combined savings.

Storage

PNY has a series of discounts on its EliteX-PRO60 UHS-II SDSX cards. The 256GB card has the best deal — $37 (33% off of $62), but the 128GB card is currently $26 and the 512GB card is discounted to $68.

Samsung has some hot discounts right now on Portable SSD drives! The Portable SSD T7 Shield USB 3.2 4TB is currently half-off at $250, ($250 off of $500); the hottest deal of the bunch. The Portable SSD T9 USB 3.2 Gen2x2 2TB Gray is currently $180 ($40 off of $220). And the Portable SSD T5 EVO USB 3.2 8TB is just $450 ($205 off of $654)

There’s also this deal on a SanDisk 2TB Extreme Portable SSD. But we’re not pointing it out as a recommendation. We’re suggesting people fight the temptation on this and ignore it altogether. The options above are much safer bets.

Filters

K&F Concept has some solid deals on lens filters! Certain sizes of the K&F Concept Nano-X series of 2-in-1 variable-ND and circular polarizer filters 20% off. The 67mm filter, for example, is on sale for $72, down from $90.

Additionally, the K&F Concept Nano-X Circular Polarizer is 20% off. The 67mm filter is on sale for $36.79, down from $46.

Camera Bags

Wandrd is offering a massive 20% discount for its entire product line, which means now could be a great time to pick up a bag or two before holiday travel. Wandrd’s updated “All New” Prvke backpack is available in 21, 31, and 41-liter sizes, and also can come with the Photography Bundle that includes a removable camera cube, waist straps, and accessory straps. The bag comes in five colors: black, blue, green, orange, and tan.

The Prvke 21L bag-only is on sale for $175 ($44 off of $219), and makes for a tremendous every-day bag whether gear is needed or not. The Prvke 31L + Photography Bundle is only $260 ($64 off of $324), and shooters can fit one or two full-frame mirrorless bodies and 3-5 lenses in the bundled camera cube.

Keep following PetaPixel for continuing updates on more Amazon Prime Day deals.

Image credits: Header photo created using an asset licensed via Depositphotos.