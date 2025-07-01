Thypoch Simera 28mm f/1.4 and Eureka 50mm f/2 Review: Great Options for Film Fans

Jaron Schneider

Two camera lenses sit on a wooden surface under natural light. The left lens is black with a red marking, and the right lens is silver. The image features a "PetaPixel Reviews" label in the bottom left corner.

Thypoch has been pumping out new lenses for Leica M-mount regularly for the past year, and while there are certainly digital cameras that they work great on, I think the company knows its biggest market is probably going to be analog fans.

Buy the Voigtländer Bessa R2a new on Amazon.comBuy the Voigtländer Bessa R2a used on KEH.com

While yes, I do still have sharpness tests done on our PetaPixel test chart (thank you, Chris Niccolls), the samples below were all taken using both lenses on my Voigtländer Bessa R2a. This is also going to be a bit more of a free-flowing review than is typical for us since it combines two very different lenses into one. Let’s start with the $700 Thypoch Simerea 28mm f/1.4.

Thypoch Simerea 28mm f/1.4 Review: Build Quality

Buy the Thypoch Simerea 28mm f/1.4 new on Amazon.comBuy the Thypoch Simerea 28mm f/1.4 used on KEH.com

I really like the build quality of Thypoch’s Simera series. We’ve tested a few of the company’s lenses now and these always impress with solid metal construction, a decent heft, and mostly excellent design choices. I say “mostly” because for a time, Thypoch decided to include a locking switch that would automatically engage when the lens was focused to infinity. While this certainly has fans, I (along with the rest of the PetaPixel team), found it to be more of a hindrance than a help. We can’t have been alone, since the company chose to change the design of all of its Simera lenses this year away from that switch and over to a thumb rest. I got a chance to feel this change for myself with the 75mm f/1.4 and I much prefer it so I’m glad to see that Thypoch is going to continue this choice for the 28mm f/1.4 too.

A close-up photo of a Smera 28mm f/1.4 camera lens placed on a weathered wooden surface, showing aperture and focus markings clearly on the barrel.

The top of the lens features a clever and very pretty depth of field gauge and there is a click and de-click switch for the aperture ring. When focusing the lens, there is a slight detent that you’ll feel as you get to the close focus of the lens, and that lets you feel when you’re getting too close to a subject to focus with a rangefinder. Videographers like Jordan Drake — who shot with the lens while filming a recent episode of our YouTube show so that he could provide me some feedback on it — will not like this at all, meaning it’s probably not a particularly great video lens.

A black rangefinder camera with a large lens rests on a weathered wooden table outdoors, with a blurred background of a fence and greenery.

A camera lens with focus and aperture markings sits upright on a weathered wooden table outdoors, with a blurred fence and greenery in the background.

That’s a shame, because the one type of user who might like this lens is a videographer since none of the Simera lenses — of any of Thypoch’s lenses, for that matter — feature an electronic connection with a camera, although they are coupled to M-mount rangefinders. This means that while it’s not necessarily the best choice for mounting on most modern digital cameras despite the ease of adapting M-mount, it is a great choice for film fans.

Thypoch Simera 28mm f/1.4 Review: How It Shoots

It’s hard to complain about the Simera 28mm f/1.4 when shooting on film. Images are well rendered, although I will say that it’s difficult to see any “character” out of the lens. That may be because of the focal length, but I was rarely blown away with bokeh or focus falloff. There is the occasional hit where a photo just has a ton of vibe, such as the portrait of Chris on the train below, but for the most part, 28mm feels like a setup shot focal length, where you’re just seeing a scene. Not quite what I would call ultra-wide, but too wide to really focus on anything in the frame, if you catch my meaning.

A man with gray hair and a beard, wearing a plaid shirt and shoulder bag, stands with arms crossed, looking out the window of a train with Japanese signs and stickers on the walls.

A cable-stayed bridge spans a body of water at sunset, with the sky fading from orange to deep blue and city silhouettes visible in the background.

A tall, modern skyscraper with a tiered, stepped design rises against a blue sky with scattered clouds, surrounded by shorter buildings at its base in an urban setting.

A cityscape featuring a tall, modern skyscraper surrounded by trees and greenery under a blue sky with scattered clouds. High-rise buildings are visible in the background behind the park.

A seafood market stall displays various fresh seafood, including skewered squid, shrimp, and a large red crab, with colorful signs and Japanese text above and on the stall. Red lanterns hang overhead.

A small tree with red and green leaves has numerous white fortune slips (omikuji) tied to its branches in a peaceful garden with stone paths and a wooden structure in the background.

Flare is moderately well-controlled. I noticed a loss of contrast right around point light sources and there is some ghosting present. That said, on film, it doesn’t really play a major role in how I feel about a photo.

Sunlight filters through trees onto a gravel path beside a traditional wooden fence, leading into a serene forested area with a signpost in Japanese.
Flare and ghosting are not what I would say are “well controlled,” but I also don’t think they take away much from a film photo.

A man with short dark hair and a beard, wearing a plaid shirt and a crossbody bag, stands smiling with hands clasped in front of a stone wall, trees, and a bamboo fence.

Silhouetted person in foreground with students in uniforms walking on a city street in Japan; buildings, signs, and a vending machine are visible under a sunny blue sky.

People walk up steps toward a sunlit outdoor area from a shaded indoor space. Trees, buildings, and signs in Japanese are visible outside. Some people carry bags, and shadows are cast on the tiled floor.

A person walks on a paved path lined with bushes and trees, in front of Montreal’s Olympic Stadium with its distinctive inclined tower under a clear blue sky.

What is nice about the 28mm f/1.4 is its ability to give me a bit more latitude with light-gathering capability in the early morning or at night. I did find myself wishing for just a hair more light, probably more me yearning for my favorite Voigtlander 35mm f/1.2, but I think it performed well considering how dark it was and how my film wasn’t particularly fast.

A narrow, dimly lit street at night in Japan, lined with brightly glowing vertical and horizontal signs in Japanese. The atmosphere is urban and quiet, with no people visible.

A crowd of people walk through a lively, narrow street lined with brightly lit Japanese signs and lanterns at night. Some people carry umbrellas, and the atmosphere is busy and vibrant.

A dimly lit street lined with closed shopfronts and red pillars at night, with a few lights illuminating the walkway and autumn leaves hanging above.

A person walks alone down a quiet street lined with closed shops and illuminated signs at dusk, creating a peaceful, atmospheric scene in an urban area.

Now that I’ve given you a large set of sample photos so you have an idea of what you can expect, let’s take a look at our more clinical test shots. These were captured on a Sony a7RV using an M to E adapter, which means they’re not going to be perfectly indicative of the lens’ performance on native cameras but it’s certainly a better look than I can give you with film alone. The 28mm f/1.4 has pretty good sharpness in the center wide open, but that falls off pretty quickly on the edges which are downright smudgy. That cleans up a lot when stopping down to f/2.8, but I don’t think I would call those corners “sharp.” They’re pretty poor.

I am pretty happy with the sharpness in the center, however, especially if you’re able to stop down a bit; doing so will also bump up the contrast nicely. The Simera 28mm f/1.4 is capable of rendering some very nice detail.

A test pattern with concentric circles and grayscale blocks, overlaid with sections of Canadian currency, including a portrait of a woman and various colorful security features.
The Thypoch 28mm f/1.4 sharpness in the center at f/1.4.
A test pattern chart with concentric circles in the center, grayscale bars on the sides, and sections showing parts of Canadian banknotes, including a portrait of Queen Elizabeth II.
The Thypoch 28mm f/1.4 sharpness in the center at f/2.8
A Canadian one-dollar bill featuring a portrait of a woman, partially placed over a white background with black geometric shapes and letters.
The Thypoch 28mm f/1.4 sharpness in the corner at f/1.4.
A Canadian one dollar bill featuring a portrait of Queen Elizabeth II is placed on a white and black geometric background with letters and shapes partially visible.
The Thypoch 28mm f/1.4 sharpness in the corner at f/2.8.

The lens also has a little bit of longitudinal chromatic aberration, or LoCA, but it’s not awful. LoCA is when there is a color shift between foreground and background out-of-focus areas, and it is very difficult to get rid of in post-production.

Close-up of a tangled wire sculpture affixed to a wall, with blurred colorful artwork and a sticker reading "REAL TIME LUT" in the background. The image is slightly out of focus.

The 28mm f/1.4 shows a pretty typical magenta-green shift, but it’s not the worst I’ve seen and you probably won’t notice it if you’re shooting film. However, it is worth keeping in mind. One last thing to note is that in lab testing, we found that lens to be closer to f/1.7 than f/1.4, which isn’t terribly unusual but something we feel is important to point out.

Thypoch Eureka 50mm f/2 Review: Build Quality

Buy the Thypoch Eureka 50mm f/2 new on Amazon.comBuy the Thypoch Eureka 50mm f/2 used on KEH.com

Switching over to the $479 Eureka 50mm f/2, there is a lot to talk about. Firstly, this lens is very different from the Simera series in that at the time of publication, there is only one lens in Thypoch’s Eureka line: the 50mm f/2. Secondly, it’s a wholly different kind of lens.

A silver camera lens sits upright on a weathered wooden surface outdoors, with a blurred background of greenery and a fence.
Collapsed, the Eureka 50mm f/2 takes up hardly any room at all. It fits neatly in the palm of the hand.

The Eureka 50mm f/2 is a collapsible, compact optic that is heavily inspired by the Taylor-Hobson Anastigmat 50mm f/2 from 1951. This is a very small-batch production lens originally designed for Leica screw mount but Thypoch has done its best to bring this unusual optic into the 21st century. When collapsed, the 50mm f/2 is the size of a pancake lens at 2.7 centimeters long. When pulled out and twisted into a locked position, it about doubles in size but is still a quite compact 4.12 centimeters.

A silver camera lens with engraved numbers sits on a weathered wooden surface outdoors, with a blurred background of trees and sunlight.

Thypoch says it did its best to recreate the Taylor-Hobson glass formula one-to-one, which is nice. It’s basically the company’s attempt at something Light Lens Lab does all the time, and I applaud it. It is also, wonderfully, rangefinder coupled.

I’ve always had a hard time trusting an optic with a big moving part like this, but there isn’t really a reason for me to feel this way. Telescoping or retractable lenses have been a thing for a long, long time and there are countless examples of them being great.

A black and silver rangefinder camera with a prominent lens sits on a weathered wooden surface outdoors, with a blurred background of a fence and greenery.

One notable difference between the Eureka and the Simera series is that while Thypoch removed that locking switch from the focus ring on the latter line, it did not and will not be removing it from the Eureka. The company didn’t say why, but I imagine it is because this lens is actually based on a historical lens, and removing that locking switch would feel like they were doing a disservice to the optic that inspired it. Oddly, I didn’t find the locking switch to bother me as much on the 50mm f/2 as it does on the Simera line, so I’m good with it sticking around.

A Voigtländer Bessa R2A film camera with a silver lens is resting on a wooden surface outdoors, with a blurred background of greenery and sunlight.

There are basically no controls on this lens given its small size. The aperture can’t be toggled (it is always de-clicked) and the front element is so small that there aren’t any screw-on filters that work with it. Only over-lens filters are an option, but those are not common and are a hassle to use. Speaking of that, instead of a typical clipping lens hood, Thypoch ships the Eureka 50mm f/2 with a small aluminum cap that uses friction to stay in place.

Thypoch Eureka 50mm f/2 Review: How It Shoots

I adore this lens. I ended up liking the shooting experience with it far more than I would have expected. Typically, 50mm isn’t my favorite and I didn’t think I would enjoy the push-pull telescoping design, but I used the 50mm f/2 more than I used the 28mm f/1.4.

A black-and-white photo of a European square with historic buildings, people walking, and a flock of birds flying in the sky; two people stand in the foreground, bundled in coats.

A tall church tower with arched windows and a green dome rises against a clear blue sky, partially framed by the edges of nearby rooftops.

A historic, ornate building with a red conical tower roof stands under a clear blue sky, framed by tram wires overhead and surrounded by other urban buildings.

A person walks on a wooden bridge toward a tall, multi-level stone and white building with large arches and windows, with a clear blue sky above. Other people are visible in the background.

A couple sits closely together on a wooden bench by a river, wrapped warmly in coats and a blanket, facing the water. Leafless trees and a stone wall can be seen in the background.

The only thing I can say about the experience that took some getting used to was remembering when I had collapsed it. Sometimes, I would reach down to take a photo and realize I hadn’t pulled the lens out, which lost me a shot. It didn’t happen a ton, but enough that I recall the feeling of disappointment. That’s wholly user error of course but will be something you’ll have to keep in mind if you pick up this lens.

A winding path bordered by a simple wooden fence curves through a dense bamboo forest with tall, slender bamboo stalks and sunlight filtering through the green leaves.

Close-up of a bamboo forest with sunlight filtering through the green canopy, highlighting one bamboo stalk in sharp focus while others fade softly into the background.

Tall bamboo stalks rise closely together in a shaded forest, with sunlight filtering through the trees, casting patches of light and shadow on the leafy forest floor.

It’s fast, easy, and just a blast to use on the street. I found the images it renders to be very pretty, with sharp focus on the subject and a beautiful falloff into the out-of-focus areas. Bokeh is nice and round and pretty easy to get thanks to the tighter “normal” focal length.

A black and white photo shows people standing by a low stone wall on a cobblestone path, with bare trees in the background under bright sunlight.
This isn’t necessarily a good photo, but it does an excellent job showing how the focus falls off when shooting wide-open at f/2.
A quiet urban street with sunlight streaming down, a train passing through a railway crossing in the background, and a white van parked on the right side. Buildings line both sides of the street.
Flare is decently well-controlled and there isn’t a ton of ghosting either. All minor, which is a great result.

A street scene in Japan shows a sidewalk with a scooter and a barber shop sign reading "BAD-NICE Gents Haircutters" near shops and buildings, with a green bike lane and overhead power lines visible.

A person wearing a black beanie and a gray sweater points directly at the camera with a serious expression. The background is outdoors with a blurred yellow vehicle and blue sky.

50mm is more versatile than I think some photographers, myself included, give it credit for. Especially through a rangefinder where I can see an area around the frame of view, 50mm felt really good for portraits, street photos, and even cityscapes.

A tiled staircase in a subway or underpass leads upward toward bright daylight, with a person visible at the top near an arched glass canopy. Trees are seen through the opening above.

A black and white photo of a town seen through an arched stone window, with a prominent church and steeple in the center and rooftops spread out below under a clear sky.

A black and white photo of a building’s exterior wall with an open window. A vase with flowers sits on the windowsill. Shadows of tree branches are cast on the wall. There is a small, vented opening below the window.

In a controlled lab test, I think the performance of the Eureka 50mm f/2 is even more impressive, especially given its small size and unique design. Starting with LoCA, there is some present but it’s pretty minor. I think that given the constraints of the lens design, this is a fantastic result. Sure, there is a bit of that magenta-green split, but it’s less pronounced than in the Simera 28mm f/1.4 example above.

Close-up of a wall with colorful artwork, a silver tangled string, a Canadian bill, and a label reading “REAL TIME LUT” in focus, with the background softly blurred.

Looking at sharpness, I’m again impressed. In the center, the 50mm f/2 is decently sharp wide-open, but contrast and sharpness both improve substantially when stopped down to f/4.

A test pattern chart featuring a central black and white radial design, grayscale percentage bars, and partial images of currency including a portrait and the word "CANADA" visible in the corners.
The Thypoch Eureka 50mm f/2 sharpness in the center at f/2.
A test pattern image with concentric black and white circles in the center, grayscale gradients on the sides, and partial images of banknotes featuring a portrait of a woman in the corners.
The Thypoch Eureka 50mm f/2 sharpness in the center at f/4.

In stark contrast to the results with the Simera 28mm f/1.4, the Eureka 50mm f/2 is quite nice in the corners, even wide open. Stopping down improves things once again with more sharpness and significantly less vignetting, but I would feel comfortable recommending using this lens wide open.

A Canadian one dollar bill featuring a portrait of a woman, the Canadian Coat of Arms, and bilingual text in English and French. The serial number BAF7395794 appears twice in red.
The Thypoch Eureka 50mm f/2 sharpness in the corner at f/2.
A Canadian one dollar bill featuring a portrait of Queen Elizabeth II, text in English and French, and the coat of arms of Canada on the left side. Serial number BAF7395794 is visible.
The Thypoch Eureka 50mm f/2 sharpness in the corner at f/4.

Perhaps more interesting is how flat this lens is. Even when we were focused in the center, the corners were still pretty sharp, which is a great result. Despite its unusual design and small stature, the Eureka 50mm f/2 is a really nice little lens.

It’s not all good news though. Old lens designs are odd and this is no different: when the corners are in focus at f4 the center goes totally out of focus just in the very center. Strange!

Thypoch Simera 28mm f/1.4 and Eureka 50mm f/2 Review: Great Options for Film Fans

There is a distinct lack of what we call “gap primes” on the market, especially brand-new. That’s why I feel comfortable recommending the 28mm f/1.4 even though it’s not the best performer across the board. If you don’t want to buy a Leica and can’t find a Voigtlander at a price you like, then the Simera 28mm f/1.4 is a solid alternative. I wouldn’t say you should reach for it first, but it’ll be there for you if the other options remain out of reach.

The 50mm f/2, however, is one I would say is definitely worth picking up. Not only is it nice to have such a small and lightweight lens, but it’s also a solid performer. I found myself wanting to come back to it time and time again and I genuinely enjoyed using it.

Colorful flags attached to yellow cones line a paved walkway in a park on a sunny day. Leafless trees, parked cars, and streetlights are visible in the background under a clear blue sky.
Thypoch Eureka 50mm f/2

Are There Alternatives?

Starting with the Simera, 7Artisans has a 28mm f/1.4 for $459, which several hundred dollars less than the $700 price Thypoch is asking, but I can’t speak to the quality since I’ve never used it. Voigtländer has a 28mm f/1.5 Nokton Aspherical for a hefty $1,000. It is otherwise difficult to find non-Leica, new 28mm lenses.

Buy the 7Artisans 28mm f/1.4 new on Amazon.comBuy the 7Artisans 28mm f/1.4 used on KEH.com

Buy the Voigtländer 28mm f/1.5 Nokton new on Amazon.comBuy the Voigtländer 28mm f/1.5 Nokton used on KEH.com

Finding a comparable option to the $479 Eureka 50mm f/2 is even more difficult given its unusual design. It’s one of a kind right now and, I argue, very well priced.

A person walks alone down a dimly lit, empty street at night, with small lights lining the storefronts on either side and trees silhouetted against the dark blue sky.
Thypoch Simera 28mm f/1.4

Should You Buy It?

Splitting the recommendation, I would say the Simera 28mm f/1.4 is a solid “maybe.” It’s not a top performer, but it looks nice, feels good to use, and is relatively affordable. On the other hand, the Eureka 50mm f/2 is a heartfelt “yes.” It’s a very sharp lens with exceptional character and a unique design that will put a smile on your face.

Buy the Thypoch Simerea 28mm f/1.4 new on Amazon.comBuy the Thypoch Simerea 28mm f/1.4 used on KEH.com

Buy the Thypoch Eureka 50mm f/2 new on Amazon.comBuy the Thypoch Eureka 50mm f/2 used on KEH.com

, ,
, , , , , , , , , , , , ,
PetaPixel articles may include affiliate links; if you buy something through such a link, PetaPixel may earn a commission.
Related Articles
A black camera lens with focus markings rests on a gray cutting mat with white grid lines. The Petapixel logo and the word "Reviews" are displayed in the lower right corner. Thypoch Simera 75mm f/1.4 Review: A Lovely Pocketable Portrait Prime
Voigtlander Rangefinder Cameras Are No More
Thypoch Simera 28mm f/1.4 and 35mm f/1.4 lenses New Lens Maker Thypoch’s Debut M-Mount Lenses Are Now On Sale
What’s Your Rangefinder’s Effective Base Length?
Discussion