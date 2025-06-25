Pergear’s New CFexpress 4.0 Type B Memory Cards Are Very Affordable

Pergear has announced a pair of new CFexpress 4.0 Type B Master-series memory cards, each promising high-speed performance and strong value.

The Pergear CFexpress 4.0 Type B memory cards are available in 512GB and 1TB configurations, starting at about $127 for the 512GB version and $212 for the 1TB version, with an ongoing 15% launch discount.

Both cards promise the same maximum read and write speeds of 3,500 and 3,400 MB/s, respectively. However, the cards vary in terms of their promised sustained speed performance. The 512GB card promises a minimum sustained write speed of 800 MB/s, while the larger 1TB CFexpress Type B memory card claims a sustained write performance of 1,500 MB/s. In either case, Pergear says both cards maintain the minimum write speeds required for recording 4K/8K video at high bitrates, including RAW video recording.

It is worth noting that neither card claims the CompactFlash Association’s (CFA) VPG certification, but Pergear is an affiliated member of the CFA. Not every card manufacturer goes through the VPG certification process, and Pergear does not appear to have done so for its new Master CFexpress 4.0 Type B cards.

Many cameras on the market today utilize CFexpress Type B memory cards, including many high-performance models from Canon, DJI, Fujifilm, Nikon, and Panasonic, among others. However, no cameras yet feature CFexpress 4.0 technology so that no camera can take full advantage of CFexpress 4.0’s improved speed and performance. Users can benefit from the increased speed when performing transfers, though, provided they have a CFexpress 4.0 Type B card reader, which Pergear sells alongside its memory cards for an additional $60.

Pergear adds that its new cards are ideal for professional-grade video recording and high-speed photography, all without any frame drops. The company also says that its latest memory cards are durable and built to withstand extreme conditions. The cards are shockproof, waterproof, X-ray proof, and temperature resistant. The cards come with a five-year warranty as well.

Pricing and Availability

The Pergear Master Series CFexpress 4.0 Type B memory cards are available for purchase now directly through Pergear and via authorized retail partners. The 512GB card is on sale for $126.65, while the 1TB version is $186.15. Both are very competitively priced and among the most affordable CFexpress 4.0 Type B memory cards on the market.

Image credits: Pergear