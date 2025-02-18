Angelbird’s CFexpress 4.0 Type B Cards Come in Capacities Up to 4TB

Jeremy Gray

An AV PRO SE CFexpress B memory card with a capacity of 4TB is displayed against a light background. The card features a transfer speed of 3700 MB/s and a logo with a bird silhouette. Large letters "C" and "X" are in the background.

European memory card maker Angelbird announced new CFexpress Type B memory cards. The Angelbird AV Pro SE CFexpress v4 Type B cards, as their name suggests, feature CFexpress 4.0 technology, which is twice as fast as CFexpress 2.0.

While no cameras currently take full advantage of the speeds offered by CFexpress 4.0, the increased bandwidth and performance are beneficial when photographers and videographers transfer their files, so long as they use adequate card readers.

Angelbird’s new CFexpress Type B cards come in four capacities: 512GB, 1TB, 2TB, and 4TB capacities. Although each card promises the same maximum read speed of 3,700 MB/s and sustained read speed of 3,500 MB/s, there are differences between the sizes concerning sustained and maximum write speeds.

A person inserts a 4TB memory card into a digital camera. Several other memory cards are scattered on a table next to a laptop. The scene suggests a photography setup with data storage management.

The 512GB card is the least performant, delivering a maximum write speed of 1,100 MB/s with sustained write speeds guaranteed at 1,050 MB/s. The 1TB card sits in the middle of the performance hierarchy, with its maximum write speed hitting 2,300 MB/s and sustained write speeds of 2,100 MB/s.

Rounding out the quartet, the 2TB and 4TB cards deliver identical performance. These cards offer a maximum write speed of 3,500 MB/s, and Angelbird promises that write speeds will never dip below 3,150 MB/s, which is “based on internal testing.”

A hand is inserting a 512 GB memory card into the slot of a digital camera placed on a table. The camera's LCD screen and control buttons are visible. In the background, there's a partially visible laptop.

It is worth noting that all four of Angelbird’s new AV Pro SE CFexpress v4 Type B cards do not include any VPG certification. This is not as big of a deal as it is with CFexpress Type A cards — Angelbird’s latest are VPG certified — since no camera that uses CFexpress Type B cards checks for a VPG flag to unlock any specific shooting functions. Even though VPG certification is not required for CFexpress Type B cards, some companies still go through the testing process with the Compact Flash Association, including Lexar, SanDisk, Sony, and Nextorage.

It is a safe assumption that if CFexpress Type B-equipped cameras start requiring VPG certification, Angelbird and some other holdouts will begin certifying their CFexpress Type B memory cards.

A digital camera, open memory card case with two cards, two loose memory cards, a wallet, and a laptop are arranged on a white surface. The setup suggests a focus on photography or digital media work.

In any event, Angelbird’s latest CFexpress Type B cards, especially the 2TB and 4TB versions, promise impressive performance. But all four sizes are fast enough for all photographers and videographers, whether shooting full-resolution RAW bursts or 8K (or even 12K) video. Angelbird also says its latest cards are protected against extreme temperature, moisture, dust, drops, X-rays, and magnetic forces.

The Angelbird AV Pro SE CFexpress v4 Type B memory cards start at $180 for the 512GB version. The 1TB, 2TB, and 4TB versions are $300, $600, and $1,200. All four are available for preorder now and should begin shipping shortly.

