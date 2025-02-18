Angelbird’s CFexpress 4.0 Type B Cards Come in Capacities Up to 4TB

European memory card maker Angelbird announced new CFexpress Type B memory cards. The Angelbird AV Pro SE CFexpress v4 Type B cards, as their name suggests, feature CFexpress 4.0 technology, which is twice as fast as CFexpress 2.0.

While no cameras currently take full advantage of the speeds offered by CFexpress 4.0, the increased bandwidth and performance are beneficial when photographers and videographers transfer their files, so long as they use adequate card readers.

Angelbird’s new CFexpress Type B cards come in four capacities: 512GB, 1TB, 2TB, and 4TB capacities. Although each card promises the same maximum read speed of 3,700 MB/s and sustained read speed of 3,500 MB/s, there are differences between the sizes concerning sustained and maximum write speeds.

The 512GB card is the least performant, delivering a maximum write speed of 1,100 MB/s with sustained write speeds guaranteed at 1,050 MB/s. The 1TB card sits in the middle of the performance hierarchy, with its maximum write speed hitting 2,300 MB/s and sustained write speeds of 2,100 MB/s.

Rounding out the quartet, the 2TB and 4TB cards deliver identical performance. These cards offer a maximum write speed of 3,500 MB/s, and Angelbird promises that write speeds will never dip below 3,150 MB/s, which is “based on internal testing.”

It is worth noting that all four of Angelbird’s new AV Pro SE CFexpress v4 Type B cards do not include any VPG certification. This is not as big of a deal as it is with CFexpress Type A cards — Angelbird’s latest are VPG certified — since no camera that uses CFexpress Type B cards checks for a VPG flag to unlock any specific shooting functions. Even though VPG certification is not required for CFexpress Type B cards, some companies still go through the testing process with the Compact Flash Association, including Lexar, SanDisk, Sony, and Nextorage.

It is a safe assumption that if CFexpress Type B-equipped cameras start requiring VPG certification, Angelbird and some other holdouts will begin certifying their CFexpress Type B memory cards.

In any event, Angelbird’s latest CFexpress Type B cards, especially the 2TB and 4TB versions, promise impressive performance. But all four sizes are fast enough for all photographers and videographers, whether shooting full-resolution RAW bursts or 8K (or even 12K) video. Angelbird also says its latest cards are protected against extreme temperature, moisture, dust, drops, X-rays, and magnetic forces.

The Angelbird AV Pro SE CFexpress v4 Type B memory cards start at $180 for the 512GB version. The 1TB, 2TB, and 4TB versions are $300, $600, and $1,200. All four are available for preorder now and should begin shipping shortly.

Image credits: Angelbird