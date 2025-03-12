Delkin Adds VPG 400 to Its Pro CFexpress 4.0 Type B Black Cards

Jeremy Gray

Image of a Delkin Devices Black CFexpress Type B card with 2TB capacity. The card has a silver and black design with gold accents, featuring the Delkin logo and model number C821667.

Delkin Devices, a leading storage solutions company, announced new Delkin Devices Black CFexpress Type B 4.0 memory cards. Available in 512GB, 1TB, and 2TB capacities, these CFexpress 4.0-equipped cards promise extreme speed and performance.

The cards feature PCIe technology and have passed the CompactFlash Association’s (CFA) Video Performance Guarantee 400 testing, meaning that the card’s write speed is guaranteed to never drop below 400 MB/s.

“The Video Performance Guarantee (VPG) standard, established by the CompactFlash Association, ensures that media cards can consistently support the high data rates essential for seamless video recording,” says Hiro Ino, President of the CompactFlash Association. “We are pleased to see Delkin Devices, one of the founding members oof the CompactFlash Association, continuing to provide its customers with high-quality products.”

Packaging of a Delkin Devices Black CFexpress Type B 4.0 VPG400 card with 2TB capacity. It shows maximum read speed of 3700 MB/s and write speed of 3220 MB/s. Includes a US customer service seal and "48hr replacement" text.

With this VPG 400 guarantee, Delkin’s new cards promise plenty of performance for demanding professional video applications, including 4K, 6K, and 8K RAW video recording without any dropped frames.

Delkin Devices says its new cards deliver sustained write speeds of 2,020 MB/s and maximum write speeds during burst shooting of 3,220 MB/s, although this varies by card capacity. The 512GB version tops out at 3,200 MB/s, and the 1TB version slows down slightly to 3,130 MB/s.

A graphic lists camera brands compatible with Delkin Devices BLACK memory cards, such as Blackmagic, Canon, DJI, Fujifilm, Phase One, Panasonic, Red Digital, and Nikon. Three memory cards are displayed at the bottom.

The new Black series CFexpress Type B cards promise burst maximum read speeds up to 3,700 MB/s. Like with write speeds, the 2TB version promises the best performance of the bunch, with the 512GB and 1TB versions dipping to 3,600 MB/s and 3,630 MB/s, respectively.

A camera on a tripod focuses on a small video monitor showing musicians playing guitars. Text to the left reads: "FAST, FLAWLESS PERFORMANCE" with a description about Delkin BLACK cards below.

As with all CFexpress 4.0 cards announced so far, it is worth noting that no camera yet features CFexpress 4.0 support. CFexpress 4.0 cards will still work exceptionally well; it is just that cameras without CFexpress 4.0 cannot take full advantage of the available speed. The CFexpress 4.0 performance boosts are available during file transfers when using a CFexpress 4.0-compatible card reader, which as PetaPixel has shown, can even improve performance of CFexpress 2.0 cards.

Close-up of sand with four small Belkin memory cards on the left. The text on the right reads: "Rated for Extreme Temperatures. All Belkin BLACK memory cards are rated for temperatures ranging from 32°F to 158°F (0°C to 70°C).

The Delkin Devices Black CFexpress Type B cards are shockproof, water-resistant, and X-ray proof. They are also serialized for inventory management, authentication, and Delkin’s warranty, which promises 48-hour card replacement in case of failure.

Buy the Delkin Devices CFexpress Type B VPG 400 Memory Card new on Amazon.comBuy the Delkin Devices CFexpress Type B VPG 400 Memory Card used on KEH.com

Delkin’s new CFexpress Type B 4.0 cards are available now, starting at $200 for the 512GB version. The 1TB and 2TB versions are $400 and $700.

Image credits: Delkin Devices

