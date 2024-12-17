The Insta360 Connect Is a $2,000 Videoconferencing Camera on Steroids

Best known for its action and 360-degree cameras, Insta360 also makes cameras for less adventurous scenarios, like video conferencing. The previously teased Insta360 Connect dual-4K camera AI video bar has arrived, as promised.

Initially unveiled at Infocomm 2024 in June, where it won “Best of Show” in the AV Technology category, the Insta360 Connect combines a pair of 4K cameras, a 14-mic array, and artificial intelligence to “revolutionize video conferencing.”

The all-in-one video bar is built for small to medium-sized meeting rooms. It uses “cutting-edge hardware and AI algorithms” to automatically track meeting participants and swap between people who are speaking. Insta360 says it is a straightforward solution for anyone who has struggled with poor audio or video during virtual meetings. The company believes Connect offers remote interactions that rival face-to-face meetings.

“While Connect takes a different shape from Insta360’s previous product lines, it builds on the company’s expertise in imaging and audio technology,” Insta360 explains. “Years of innovation in the 360°, VR and action camera space preceded its venture into video conferencing with the Insta360 Link webcam series, released in 2022. Now, Insta360’s first-ever video bar aims to redefine the hybrid meeting experience and deliver a groundbreaking, immersive solution for meeting rooms.”

From a hardware perspective, the connection between the Connect and Insta360’s other products is clear. Connect features a wide-angle camera with a Type 1/1.3 CMOS image sensor and a second 48-megapixel telephoto gimbal camera. These two cameras work together to provide group shots and close-up views of meeting participants.

The device features onboard AI processing to enhance the video and audio quality. AI Resolution+ aims to improve clarity while a new audio algorithm cleans up the audio from the device’s 14 microphones, removing unwanted noises and echoes. The Connect can pick up voices up to 33 feet away, per Insta360. The device measures real-time acoustics in a room and creates a specialized noise reduction profile.

There is also an 8K Gallery Mode that ensures that up to eight people have an individualized camera window during a meeting. Even if someone moves out of their frame, the camera will track them within a few seconds and get them back on the screen. This tracking also applies to audio, as Insta360 says the Connect uses multimodal speaker tracking to locate and zoom in on the speaker as they talk. Multi-person tracking promises to quickly swap between different people as they speak.

The Insta360 Connect also includes Whiteboard, Speakerphone, and Privacy modes. The privacy mode automatically conceals the lens, mutes the mic, and tilts the gimbal camera down on command whenever privacy is required. The Connect comes with a desk mount in the box, but it can also easily be mounted to a wall or a television.

Pricing and Availability

This intelligent videoconferencing camera system is costly. The Insta360 Connect is available now for $1,999. It ships with the Connect, a desk mount, HDMI cables, a USB-C cable, a power adapter, and a wireless remote control. It is available directly through Insta360 and via its retail partners.

Image credits: Insta360