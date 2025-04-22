Insta360 Says Its X5 360° Camera Is the Smartest and Toughest Ever Made

After last week’s teaser, Insta360 announced X5, the company’s latest 360-degree camera. The company calls the Insta360 X5 “the smartest, toughest 360-degree camera ever made,” while promising improved image quality thanks to large Type 1/1.28 image sensors and faster AI processors.

The Insta360 X5 arrives just a year after the Insta360 X4, which introduced 8K 360-degree video to the Insta360 family. The X5 still tops out at the same 8Kp30 360-degree recording, but thanks to the larger Type 1/1.28 (versus Type 1/2) sensors and “lightning-fast” Triple AI Chip system, Insta360 says the X5 delivers a significant leap forward in terms of image quality across all resolutions. The X5 features a 6mm (equivalent) f/2 lens.

Although Type 1/1.28 versus Type 1/2 may not sound like a big difference, the X5’s image sensors are 144% larger and, all else equal, capture more light per pixel. The improved AI performance promises better noise reduction and improved image processing. Low light capture specifically has a new dedicated mode: PureVideo. In this mode, advanced AI noise reduction and dynamic range optimization promise clearer, more vibrant footage captured in challenging lighting conditions. Further, Active HDR has been upgraded to 5.7Kp60 recording.

In terms of specific video modes and features, the camera records 8Kp30 360-degree video, as mentioned, plus 5.7Kp30 (plus), 5.7Kp60, and 4Kp120 video in standard modes. PureVideo’s frame rate is capped at 30p, but all the resolutions are available. When shooting single-lens video, it tops out at 4Kp60. The Insta360 X5 also captures still photos up to 72 megapixels and can shoot RAW DNG files.

As alluded to in last week’s teaser, which showed someone hitting the X5’s lens with a hammer, the X5 promises to be more rugged than its predecessor. Insta360, claiming the X5 is the “toughest 360-degree camera ever,” notes that the X5’s lenses are built using a new ultra-durable glass. In the event the lens is damaged, the X5 also features a first-of-its-kind replaceable lens system, enabling users to swap out damaged lenses on the go.

Additional hardware features include a built-in wind guard, an extended three-hour battery life (up from a bit over two hours), and waterproofing to 49 feet (about 15 meters), which is 16 feet (4.9 meters) better than before. Those who need even more underwater performance can get an optional dive case. The X5, like the X4 before, features a magnetic mounting system for quick accessory swaps.

“X5 redefines 360° cameras by solving creators’ real challenges,” says JK Liu, Insta360’s Founder. “From replaceable lenses to AI-powered low-light shooting, we’ve built our dream camera — rugged enough for adventure, capable enough to produce high quality footage, and intelligent enough to capture epic moments effortlessly.”

As for shooting modes, the Insta360 X5 features a new mode, InstaFrame, that promises to make capturing shareable video even easier. When in this mode, the camera records two files. One is an instantly shareable flat video that requires no editing or reframing. The second is a complete 360-degree video that is ready for extensive editing.

Speaking of editing, the X5 works alongside the Insta360 app. Through this smartphone app, users can edit all their 360-degree footage, either manually or with AI. Further, an accompanying app update improves the user interface. A one-tap Dewarp button removes the camera’s natural fisheye distortion for more natural-looking footage, and a one-tap export option is new to the app. As before, there are more than 40 AI templates users can take advantage of to edit their footage into a high-quality video quickly. A desktop app, Insta360 Studio, is available for free as well.

Insta360 X5 Pricing and Availability

The Insta360 X5 is now available to order through Insta360, Amazon, and other retailers. The standard version is $549.99, while the Essentials Bundle, which includes extra accessories, is $659.99. This is a $50 price increase compared to the launch price for last year’s Insta360 X4.

Image credits: Insta360