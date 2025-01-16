The Insta360 Flow 2 Pro is Sturdier and Upgrades the AI Gimbal’s Tracking

Quickly following up the Flow Pro’s release from last July, Insta360 is back with the Flow 2 Pro that makes notable changes to the design of the pocket-sized gimbal and also significantly improves it tracking capability when paired with an iPhone.

The Flow Pro from last year was the first AI tracking iPhone stabilizer to work with Apple DockKit, meaning it was capable of using Apple’s subject tracking technology. The Flow 2 Pro extends that integration and adds what Insta360 calls Deep Track 4.0 AI tracking as well as other high-end features like Active Zoom Tracking and Multi-Person Tracking.

Designed exclusively for iPhones, the Flow 2 Pro continues to leverage Apple DockKit to allow for immediate and seamless native subject tracking that works right in Apple’s iPhone Camera App as well as Blackmagic’s popular video capture app. In fact, Insta360 says because of the native support for DocKit, the gimbal’s tracking features work in over 200 third-party iOS apps.

On top of DockKit, the Flow 2 Pro gains access to Insta360’s Deep Track 4.0 technology when it is used in conjunction with the Insta360 app. The company says this is the most advanced combination of tracking that is available for the Flow 2 Pro and it also allows for the Active Zoom Tracking feature. This mode allows the phone and gimbal to zoom up to 15x while tracking a moving subject. Given the limitations of the iPhone’s camera, the quality of this footage is likely to suffer but at least the capability is there.

The Flow 2 Pro also adds multi-person tracking, which keeps a large group “perfectly framed” and is meant to be used for situations like family photos or group activities like dance, theater, or the like.

On the hardware side, Insta360 improved the design of the Flow 2 Pro over its predecessor with what it describes as a sturdier construction with “enhanced durability” as well as a stronger tripod. The neck of the Flow 2 Pro telescopes out just like the last version still as well. The whole gimbal folds down easier and smaller than the last generation version, too.

Finally, the gimbal also allows for 360-degree infinite pan tracking, which allows it to rotate endlessly for uninterrupted tracking even if a subject walks around the gimbal in a complete circle.

Filmmakers can record in Dolby Vision and Apple ProRes Log, however, hand gestures to activate tracking (which work with the Insta360 app) are disabled during the latter’s capture due to data constraints. Since the gimbal relies on the phone, Insta360 is capped on how much it can ask the device to do. Filmmakers who want to use the iPhone’s best camera for capture therefore wouldn’t be able to start tracking themselves if they choose to shoot in Log, but Insta360 does have a solution: an Apple Watch. Both an Apple Watch and a second iPhone can be used as a remote to adjust angles, start and stop recording, and manage tracking. A second smartphone isn’t necessarily the most common solution, but the Apple Watch app is a decent workaround.

The Flow 2 Pro also introduces a Teleprompter Mode which integrates scripts directly into the recording interface, however, it does require that the creator use the selfie camera for capture. On that note, while it doesn’t have a monitor of any kind, those who wish to film themselves using the iPhone’s better rear cameras do get a guide in the form of a mirror on the backside of the gimbal arm.

Insta360 has a series of dedicated accessories for the Flow 2 Pro, including a magnetic phone mount that doubles as a desktop stand, a magnetic cooling mount that works with iPhones of various sizes, a USB LED lamp, and a backpack mount for hands-free filming.

Insta360 Flow 2 Pro will be available globally starting today and is available in Stone Grey and Summit White colors. The Standard Bundle is priced at $159.99, and the Creator Bundle at $189.99.

Image credits: Insta360