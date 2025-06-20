New APO-Lanthar 28mm f/2 Is Voigtländer’s ‘Best Wide-Angle Lens’

Cosina has announced the Voigtländer VM APO-Lanthar 28mm f/2 Aspherical lens optimized for full-frame Leica M-mount cameras. As an M-mount lens, the Voigtländer APO-Lanthar 28mm f/2 is highly adaptable and can be used on a wide range of full-frame mirrorless cameras.

Cosina calls the new lens the “best performing wide-angle lens in Voigtländer history,” an incredible claim given the brand’s storied past. To achieve these results, the lens features an apochromatic design that reduces axial chromatic aberrations of red, green, and blue light — the three primary colors of light — to “practically zero.” Cosina says the lens “thoroughly” eliminates various aberrations, ensuring it achieves impeccable resolution and contrast in all situations.

The new lens features a dozen elements arranged across eight groups. Of these, six elements are made using anomalous partial dispersion glass, while an additional two elements feature aspherical surfaces on both sides.

Behind these 12 elements is a 12-bladed aperture diaphragm that is manually controlled via a dedicated aperture ring. Cosina says the circular aperture renders beautiful bokeh from point light sources.

The new manual focus lens can focus beyond the minimum rangefinder-coupled focus distance of 0.7 meters (2.3 feet) down to 0.5 meters (1.6 feet) using live view, enabling photographers to achieve impressive close-focusing performance. Regarding the manual focusing experience, Cosina states that the focus ring is “very precisely machined” and features an all-metal helicoid unit for “smooth focusing operation with just the right amount of torque.” For a lens like this, the manual focusing experience is vital, and based on prior Cosina Voigtländer lenses, it should be terrific.

The metal lens weighs 265 grams (9.3 ounces) and measures just 50 millimeters (1.97 inches) in length. It accepts 49mm threaded front filters and comes with a petal-shaped reversible metal lens hood designed specifically for the new 28mm f/2 APO lens. Cosina says the new hood “increases flare production while reducing vignette of the frame lines.”

Sample Photos

Pricing and Availability

The Cosina Voigtländer APO-Lanthar 28mm f/2 Aspherical lens is expected to arrive in July for approximately 150,000 yen, which translates to a bit over $1,000 at current exchange rates. However, precise U.S. pricing may vary when the lens arrives stateside.

Image credits: Cosina Voigtländer. Real-world sample photographs captured by Takashi Koike.