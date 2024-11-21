Cosina’s 25th Anniversary Voigtlander APO-Lanthar 50mm f/3.5 VM Comes in Three Gorgeous Colors

Cosina will release three limited edition Voigtlander APO-Lanthar 50mm f/3.5 VM Limited lenses next month, and all three feature striking, unusual colorways.

The new limited VM mount lenses feature the same technical specifications as the standard Cosina Voigtlander APO-Lanthar 50mm f/3.5 Type I lens, announced earlier this year.

The compact standard lens features eight elements arranged across six groups, including four anomalous partial-dispersion glass elements. Cosina promises “uncompromising optical performance,” and the apochromatic lenses promise to eliminate optical aberrations, including chromatic aberrations that create unsightly color fringing. The lens has a 10-bladed, manually controlled aperture.

The lens has a 0.45-meter (17.7-inch) minimum focusing distance and features rangefinder coupling. The manual focus lens sports an all-metal helicoid unit that promises precise focusing performance. Cosina promises “just the right amount” of torque, ensuring smooth yet subtle focus adjustments.

The lens is just 45 millimeters (1.8 inches) long and weighs 235 grams (8.3 ounces). The lens accepts 34mm front filters.

What sets these new lenses apart is their color and appearance. Available in three colorways, olive green, medium gray, and blue, each lens features a colorful focus ring against a traditional silver body and ships with color-matched lens hoods and pouches.

These colorful new lenses mark 25 years of partnership between Cosina and Voigtlander. Since they are special edition lenses, they are limited to just 250 units per color. The limited edition number is engraved on each lens as well.

Sample Images

Pricing and Availability

The Voigtlander APO-Lanthar 50mm f/3.5 VM Limited lens is scheduled to ship next month for 125,000 yen each, which is $808 at current exchange rates.

Although these lenses come in M-mount, Cosina notes that the lens is easily adapted to Sony E-mount, Fujifilm X, and Nikon Z cameras using Cosina’s mount adapters. The company notes, “Since it is optimized for M-mount camera sensors, please note that the original optical performance will not be achieved with these cameras.”

Image credits: Cosina Voigtlander. All sample photos by Yasuyuki Takagi.