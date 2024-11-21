Cosina’s 25th Anniversary Voigtlander APO-Lanthar 50mm f/3.5 VM Comes in Three Gorgeous Colors

Three camera lenses with metal bodies are displayed on a dark surface. The lenses come in different colors: green, silver, and blue. Each lens has detailed engravings and a sleek design, showcasing precision craftsmanship.

Cosina will release three limited edition Voigtlander APO-Lanthar 50mm f/3.5 VM Limited lenses next month, and all three feature striking, unusual colorways.

The new limited VM mount lenses feature the same technical specifications as the standard Cosina Voigtlander APO-Lanthar 50mm f/3.5 Type I lens, announced earlier this year.

Three silver APO-LANTHAR camera lenses are lined up side by side on a dark surface, each with a different colored ring: green, red, and blue. The lenses have aperture markings and focus scales.
Cosina’s three new Voigtlander APO-Lanthar 50mm f/3.5 VM Limited lenses come with special colors to celebrate 25 years of Cosina and Voigtlander’s partnership.

The compact standard lens features eight elements arranged across six groups, including four anomalous partial-dispersion glass elements. Cosina promises “uncompromising optical performance,” and the apochromatic lenses promise to eliminate optical aberrations, including chromatic aberrations that create unsightly color fringing. The lens has a 10-bladed, manually controlled aperture.

The lens has a 0.45-meter (17.7-inch) minimum focusing distance and features rangefinder coupling. The manual focus lens sports an all-metal helicoid unit that promises precise focusing performance. Cosina promises “just the right amount” of torque, ensuring smooth yet subtle focus adjustments.

The lens is just 45 millimeters (1.8 inches) long and weighs 235 grams (8.3 ounces). The lens accepts 34mm front filters.

Three silver camera lenses are displayed in front of three bags in olive green, gray, and navy blue. The lenses are arranged neatly on a dark surface, alongside the "APO-LANTHAR" logo in the bottom right corner.
Each of the new Voigtlander VM Limited lenses ship with color-matched lens hoods and soft pouches.

What sets these new lenses apart is their color and appearance. Available in three colorways, olive green, medium gray, and blue, each lens features a colorful focus ring against a traditional silver body and ships with color-matched lens hoods and pouches.

These colorful new lenses mark 25 years of partnership between Cosina and Voigtlander. Since they are special edition lenses, they are limited to just 250 units per color. The limited edition number is engraved on each lens as well.

Sample Images

Black and white image of three pressure gauges. The closest gauge displays a reading of 0.3. The other two gauges are blurred in the background, creating a sense of depth.

Outdoor seating area with bright red metal chairs and round black tables on a sunny day. Green plants partially frame the foreground, adding a natural touch to the urban setting.

Aerial view of a densely packed urban landscape with a mix of modern skyscrapers and traditional buildings. The Tokyo Tower stands prominently in the center under a cloudy sky, surrounded by a sprawling cityscape.

Brick building facade with three tall, narrow windows, each divided into smaller panes. Green ivy climbs up the base of the windows, adding a touch of nature to the urban scene.

A quiet urban railway at sunset with rails leading into the distance. Buildings line both sides, and a deep purple and orange sky creates a dramatic backdrop. The scene is serene, with streetlights beginning to illuminate.

Pricing and Availability

The Voigtlander APO-Lanthar 50mm f/3.5 VM Limited lens is scheduled to ship next month for 125,000 yen each, which is $808 at current exchange rates.

Although these lenses come in M-mount, Cosina notes that the lens is easily adapted to Sony E-mount, Fujifilm X, and Nikon Z cameras using Cosina’s mount adapters. The company notes, “Since it is optimized for M-mount camera sensors, please note that the original optical performance will not be achieved with these cameras.”

Image credits: Cosina Voigtlander. All sample photos by Yasuyuki Takagi.

