‘Highest Performance Wide-Angle Lens in Voigtländer’s History’ Comes to E and Z Mount

Cosina Voigtländer released the APO-Lanthar 28mm f/2 Aspherical lens for full-frame Leica M-mount cameras in June, calling it its best wide-angle lens yet. This ambitious lens is now coming to Sony E-mount and Nikon Z-mount.

The 28mm f/2 full-frame prime lens for E and Z mounts looks like the original VM-mount version, and shares its crucial specifications. The lens comprises 12 elements in eight groups, including six anomalous partial dispersion glass elements and a pair of double-sided aspherical elements. The lens also features a floating mechanism to ensure high image quality. Cosina promises that the lens’s design “thoroughly” eliminates aberrations, including axial chromatic aberrations, and adds that the team designed the lens to deliver the “ultimate performance” in terms of resolution and contrast.

The lens features a 12-bladed aperture diaphragm and can focus as close as 0.28 meters (0.92 feet). This results in a maximum magnification of just 1:6.9. This is closer than the rangefinder-coupled VM-mount version of the lens, which can only focus as close as 0.7 meters (2.3 feet) through the viewfinder and 0.5 meters (1.6 feet) via live view.

As is obviously the case with the M-mount version, the E and Z-mount primes are also manual focus only. Cosina describes its all-metal helicoid unit as delivering excellent precision and smoothness. The company promises that it is very easy to make precise, minor focus adjustments.

Another notable difference between the lens’s various mount versions is weight. The VM-mount version weighs just 265 grams (9.3 ounces), while the Nikon Z version weighs 350 grams (12.3 ounces), and the Sony E lens weighs 325 grams (11.5 ounces). The Z and E lenses are both about 10 millimeters (0.4 inches) longer, but as expected, still accept 49mm filter threads.

There are also stylistic differences between the E and Z-mount versions of the Voigtländer APO-Lanthar 28mm f/2 Aspherical lens. The E-mount version features a delicate, diamond-knurled texture on its focus and aperture control rings. However, the Nikon Z-mount version looks like the original VM-mount lens, employing a more vintage-inspired shape and texture for its control rings. Further, the E-mount lens has red numbers, while the Z-mount one has yellow markings. Their lens hoods are also slightly different.

Sample Images

Pricing and Availability

The Cosina Voigtländer APO-Lanthar 28mm f/2 Aspherical will be released for E-mount in December, while the Z-mount version arrives a month later in January 2026. U.S. pricing is not yet available, but as Asobinet reports, the lens will cost around $850 in Japan at current exchange rates. It is a safe bet that official U.S. pricing will be somewhere in that ballpark, though likely higher due to U.S. tariffs on Japan.

Image credits: Cosina Voigtländer