‘Highest Performance Wide-Angle Lens in Voigtländer’s History’ Comes to E and Z Mount

Jeremy Gray

Side-by-side view of two Voigtländer APO-LANTHAR 28mm f/2 camera lenses on a black surface, showing different angles and the lens markings in white, red, blue, and green.

Cosina Voigtländer released the APO-Lanthar 28mm f/2 Aspherical lens for full-frame Leica M-mount cameras in June, calling it its best wide-angle lens yet. This ambitious lens is now coming to Sony E-mount and Nikon Z-mount.

The 28mm f/2 full-frame prime lens for E and Z mounts looks like the original VM-mount version, and shares its crucial specifications. The lens comprises 12 elements in eight groups, including six anomalous partial dispersion glass elements and a pair of double-sided aspherical elements. The lens also features a floating mechanism to ensure high image quality. Cosina promises that the lens’s design “thoroughly” eliminates aberrations, including axial chromatic aberrations, and adds that the team designed the lens to deliver the “ultimate performance” in terms of resolution and contrast.

The lens features a 12-bladed aperture diaphragm and can focus as close as 0.28 meters (0.92 feet). This results in a maximum magnification of just 1:6.9. This is closer than the rangefinder-coupled VM-mount version of the lens, which can only focus as close as 0.7 meters (2.3 feet) through the viewfinder and 0.5 meters (1.6 feet) via live view.

A Voigtländer camera lens with aperture and focus markings is displayed on a black surface. The APO-LANTHAR logo appears in the bottom right corner with colorful lines and text.
Voigtländer APO-Lanthar 28mm f/2 Aspherical for Nikon Z

As is obviously the case with the M-mount version, the E and Z-mount primes are also manual focus only. Cosina describes its all-metal helicoid unit as delivering excellent precision and smoothness. The company promises that it is very easy to make precise, minor focus adjustments.

Another notable difference between the lens’s various mount versions is weight. The VM-mount version weighs just 265 grams (9.3 ounces), while the Nikon Z version weighs 350 grams (12.3 ounces), and the Sony E lens weighs 325 grams (11.5 ounces). The Z and E lenses are both about 10 millimeters (0.4 inches) longer, but as expected, still accept 49mm filter threads.

A black camera lens with textured focus and aperture rings sits on a dark reflective surface. The logo "APO-LANTHAR" with three colored lines appears in the bottom right corner.
Voigtländer APO-Lanthar 28mm f/2 Aspherical for Sony E

There are also stylistic differences between the E and Z-mount versions of the Voigtländer APO-Lanthar 28mm f/2 Aspherical lens. The E-mount version features a delicate, diamond-knurled texture on its focus and aperture control rings. However, the Nikon Z-mount version looks like the original VM-mount lens, employing a more vintage-inspired shape and texture for its control rings. Further, the E-mount lens has red numbers, while the Z-mount one has yellow markings. Their lens hoods are also slightly different.

Sample Images

A misty landscape with tall grass, a dirt path, and a row of leafy trees. Fog partially obscures the trees and distant hillside under a pale, lightly clouded sky.
Nikon Z-mount version sample | Photo by fotoshin
Tall modern skyscrapers are silhouetted against a dramatic sunset sky with vibrant purple, orange, and pink clouds, reflecting on the water in a cityscape scene.
Sony E-mount version sample | Photo by Tomoko Suzuki
A hollow, weathered log sits partially submerged in clear water, surrounded by fallen autumn leaves scattered both in the water and on the log’s surface. The water is calm and reflective.
Nikon Z-mount version sample | Photo by fotoshin
Close-up of two old, round pressure gauges mounted on a weathered metallic surface, showing numerical readings and labeled "PRESSURE." The gauges appear to be part of industrial machinery.
Sony E-mount version sample | Photo by Tomoko Suzuki
Frost-covered ferns and grass in a forest clearing, with some fallen leaves scattered on the ground and green trees visible in the background.
Nikon Z-mount version sample | Photo by fotoshin
A person walks inside a building, casting a shadow on the tiled floor, with strong geometric shadows from the overhead structure creating a pattern across the ground.
Sony E-mount version sample | Photo by Tomoko Suzuki
Lush green hills with scattered trees and patches of red foliage, emitting plumes of steam, under a partly cloudy sky.
Nikon Z-mount version sample | Photo by fotoshin
Three people are seen from behind, looking out at a large cruise ship with multiple decks and balconies under a cloudy sky. The photo is taken through a window, framing the scene from a low angle.
Sony E-mount version sample | Photo by Tomoko Suzuki
A small green plant with glossy leaves is in sharp focus against a blurred background of red, orange, and green hues, creating a vivid, abstract effect.
Nikon Z-mount version sample | Photo by fotoshin
A large window with black grid frames is set in a red brick wall, reflecting trees and blue sky. Sunlight casts leafy shadows across the building’s facade.
Sony E-mount version sample | Photo by Tomoko Suzuki
A fallen tree with weathered bark lies among dense green foliage and plants, accented by clusters of bright red leaves, creating a contrast of colors in a forest setting.
Nikon Z-mount version sample | Photo by fotoshin
A view looking up between two tall buildings, revealing a red construction crane and a skyscraper in the background against a blue sky with scattered clouds.
Sony E-mount version sample | Photo by Tomoko Suzuki

Pricing and Availability

The Cosina Voigtländer APO-Lanthar 28mm f/2 Aspherical will be released for E-mount in December, while the Z-mount version arrives a month later in January 2026. U.S. pricing is not yet available, but as Asobinet reports, the lens will cost around $850 in Japan at current exchange rates. It is a safe bet that official U.S. pricing will be somewhere in that ballpark, though likely higher due to U.S. tariffs on Japan.

Image credits: Cosina Voigtländer

,
, , , , , , , ,
PetaPixel articles may include affiliate links; if you buy something through such a link, PetaPixel may earn a commission.
Related Articles
Voigtlander Unveils 28mm f/2 Ultron Vintage Line Lens for Leica M-Mount
A professional camera lens with a sleek black design on a dark background. It features various focal length markings, including 28 and 2.5, and a range of other settings for precise adjustments. The Voigtlander Nokton 28mm f/1.5 Is Coming to Nikon Z-Mount
A close-up of a black camera lens with detailed markings and a textured grip, resting against a dark background. The lens features white and red text indicating settings and specifications. Cosina’s New Voigtlander Nokton 28mm f/1.5 Is a Fast Full-Frame Prime
Cosina Cosina Adds Voigtlander 50mm f/1 and 15mm f/4.5 to Nikon Z Mount Line
Discussion