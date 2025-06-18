New Behold Trail Camera Revolutionizes Wildlife Observation

In an age where technology is seamlessly integrated into everyday life, the Behold Camera emerges as a groundbreaking device that promises to elevate wildlife observation to an entirely new level.

Effortless Wildlife Observation

Powered by AI, the Behold camera provides an innovative solution for wildlife enthusiasts, capturing every magical moment with ease and precision. Whether the observer is an avid birdwatcher, a casual nature enthusiast, or someone simply curious about the creatures visiting their backyard, the Behold Camera promises an effortless and extraordinary experience.

The Behold Camera is designed to be as functional as it is user-friendly, with a sleek, weatherproof build, making it suitable for placement anywhere in the backyard or wild space, whether on a table, fence, or tree, effortlessly adapting to its surroundings. With built-in Wi-Fi 6 connectivity, the camera streams footage directly to mobile devices, ensuring that no moment is missed. For those who prefer offline or off-grid operation, the camera can also function without internet access, offering flexibility to suit various user preferences.

Unlike traditional cameras that may capture unwanted human activity, the Behold Camera focuses exclusively on wildlife. Equipped with AI-powered smart sensors, it detects and records only animals, automatically deleting any human footage from storage. This ensures a streamlined and efficient wildlife viewing experience, where the viewer is treated to only the magic of nature.

Co-founder of Behold Pete Lacey shared, “I’ve used loads of trail cams too and always found them frustrating. Bulky, clunky, missing moments, and way too much time spent on batteries and file transfers. It felt more like maintenance than enjoyment. Behold is our attempt to rethink all of that — built-in rechargeable battery (USB-C), proper animal detection (not just motion), IR for night, and everything accessible straight from the app. It can even store footage offline and sync later if there’s no Wi-Fi. We’re trying to make backyard wildlife watching more accessible and enjoyable for regular people — not just researchers or hunters.”

A Personal Wildlife Diary

What sets the Behold Camera apart is its ability to serve as more than just a recording device or trail cam. Through its dedicated app, available on both iOS and Android, users can track and document the habits of local wildlife, turning the camera into a personal wildlife diary. Over time, the camera compiles a comprehensive log of sightings, allowing users to identify trends and gain insights into the behavior patterns of the animals in their area, either as a standalone or to inform photography to be taken later with other devices. Think of it as a personal wildlife scout.

The app also features a social component that allows users to share their wildlife experiences with others. By discovering what nearby users have spotted, a sense of community and shared wonder is created. Users are encouraged not only to observe the wildlife in their own backyards but also to share rare sightings and connect with others passionate about nature.

Advanced Features for the Discerning Wildlife Enthusiast

While its design prioritizes simplicity, the Behold Camera does not compromise on performance. Equipped with 2K resolution and 60 frames per second, the camera ensures crystal-clear footage of even the most elusive wildlife. Its infrared night vision capability ensures that nighttime activities are just as visible as those during the day, allowing for continuous observation regardless of the hour.

The camera’s onboard AI further enhances wildlife observation with species detection and automatic framing capabilities. As animals move across the frame, the camera intelligently adjusts to ensure optimal shot composition for every moment. This AI also filters out unnecessary footage, allowing users to focus on specific animals of interest.

With 128GB of internal storage and a 5200mAh rechargeable battery, the Behold Camera offers ample space for extended recording without the need for constant offloading. This setup is ideal for long-term observation, allowing the camera to capture footage for days or weeks at a time.

Cutting-Edge Technology for Exceptional Wildlife Observation

The Behold Camera is built to deliver exceptional performance with impressive technical specifications. At the core of the device lies a 2K resolution camera with a 60FPS frame rate, ensuring smooth and high-quality video capture. Whether it’s the delicate movements of a bird or the subtle motions of a nocturnal creature, the camera captures every detail with clarity. The infrared night vision ensures that wildlife activities can be observed even in low-light conditions, offering users the ability to witness a whole new side of nature, regardless of the time of day.

AI-powered auto-framing allows the camera to keep animals perfectly framed even as they move, resulting in professional-quality, dynamic footage. The species detection system, powered by machine learning algorithms, identifies and records specific animals, allowing for precise tracking. This minimizes irrelevant footage and ensures that every moment captured is valuable.

Privacy is a key concern for many wildlife observers, and the Behold Camera addresses this with its advanced AI system. The camera can detect humans in its view and automatically delete any footage of humans, ensuring that only wildlife is recorded. This focus on privacy allows users to feel confident in their use of the camera, knowing their personal space is respected.

With 128GB of internal storage, there is ample room for high-quality footage, and the long-lasting 5200mAh rechargeable battery ensures the camera can run for extended periods without requiring frequent recharges. It also supports dual-band Wi-Fi (2.4GHz and 5GHz), providing reliable, fast connectivity for streaming footage. Bluetooth via NFC simplifies pairing and setup, while the USB-C charging port ensures quick and convenient recharging.

The Behold Camera is fully compatible with both iOS and Android devices, making it accessible to a wide range of users. Through the Behold app, users can track sightings, share videos, and stay connected to the wildlife activity in their area, creating an integrated experience that blends technology with the wonders of nature.

Simple Setup and Maintenance

One of the most appealing features of the Behold Camera is its “set it and forget it” nature. With its long-lasting battery and straightforward installation process, users can easily set up the camera and leave it running without requiring constant maintenance. This no-fuss approach to wildlife observation makes it an ideal solution for users of all technical backgrounds.

A Beautiful Addition to the Backyard

While performance is key, the Behold Camera also considers aesthetics. Explicitly designed to blend into outdoor environments, its sleek, minimalistic look ensures that it enhances the beauty of any backyard setting while remaining unobtrusive. Its design is a seamless combination of form and function, making it as much a part of the landscape as the wildlife it captures.

The Behold Camera is designed with a unique red-orange color that is not only aesthetically striking but also highly functional in its interaction with wildlife. This color is chosen specifically because it falls outside the visible spectrum of many animals, appearing green to them instead of red. Most mammals, such as deer and raccoons, have dichromatic vision, meaning they perceive colors differently than humans. The red-orange hue blends into the natural environment from the perspective of these animals, minimizing the likelihood of startling them or drawing attention to the camera. This thoughtful design ensures that the camera can unobtrusively capture footage without disrupting the natural behavior of the wildlife it is monitoring.

Durability is also a key factor for a camera left out in the wilds, at the mercy of both weather and wildlife.

“We’re doing extensive in-garden testing to make sure our camera can handle fox bites, squirrel knocks, and pigeon punches. We’ve got a wood pigeon named Barry and honestly I’m impressed he can land on a branch at times. The prototypes in my garden are also at the mercy of a one year old cocker spaniel pup, which sets a high bar for toughness,” Co-founder Pete Lacey says.

Who Is It For?

The Behold Camera is more than just another wildlife camera; it represents a significant leap forward in how people interact with nature. Through its AI-driven features, advanced technology, and commitment to user privacy, the Behold Camera provides a level of convenience and insight previously unavailable to wildlife enthusiasts of all skill levels. Whether used to document animal behavior, share sightings with a community, or enjoy the beauty of nature in one’s own backyard, the Behold Camera stands as the perfect companion for discovering the hidden wonders of the natural world.

Pricing and Availability

The Behold camera will be launching on Kickstarter in September with the company sharing, “it’s shaping up to be between $300 and $350, with early supporters getting 40% off before we launch.” There is also a waitlist to be informed of updates and snag the early-bird discount.

Image credits: Behold

Disclaimer: Make sure you do your own research into any crowdfunding project you’re considering backing. While we aim to only share legitimate and trustworthy campaigns, there’s always a real chance that you can lose your money when backing any crowdfunded project. PetaPixel does not participate in any crowdfunding affiliate programs.

To hold projects accountable, all crowdfunding campaigns on which PetaPixel reports are financially backed with the lowest tier option in order to give the publication visibility into all backer-only communications. If a campaign owner acts in a manner inconsistent with its promises, PetaPixel will share that information publicly.