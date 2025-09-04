Behold Cam-1 Is a Stylish AI-Powered Wildlife Camera Designed for Everyone

The Behold Cam-1 is a stylish new wildlife camera that promises to make the traditional trail camera experience much more accessible.

The camera sports a rugged, boxy orange design with minimalist on-camera controls. The Behold Cam-1 primarily works alongside a companion smartphone app, and can sync with the user’s phone over Wi-Fi.

While typical trail cameras operate by capturing photos and videos whenever a moving subject is detected, Behold Cam-1 uses artificial intelligence alongside a motion sensor for its subject detection, promising to only ever record animals, and never people walking by, which may make the device more attractive to nature enthusiasts who live in busier neighborhoods with lots of people walking by.

The AI also means that the Behold Cam-1 can identify different species and keep track of them, similar to what something like Wonder’s Petal and Bird Buddy cameras can do. Behold Cam-1 claims to be able to identify more than 2,000 species.

The camera captures “stunningly clear 2K” resolution video 60 frames per second and promises good-quality low-light performance thanks to an infrared sensor and 850-nanometer IR LEDs that have up to 10 meters (33 feet) of range. Although the company does not specify the image sensor, it notes that the built-in wide-angle lens has a 68-degree field of view.

It is worth noting that the images and videos on the Behold Cam-1’s Kickstarter campaign were not captured with the Cam-1 itself, but the company promises that its new camera will deliver quality at least as good as the published illustrative examples.

The Behold Cam-1 is designed more for backyards and gardens than the woods, although the camera does have IP65 weather sealing, and it can easily be mounted to trees using a bungee cord or similar strap.

Behold believes that through the Cam-1’s smartphone app and set-and-forget design, it can be a valuable tool for wildlife conservation. Users can give the app permission to share the images and associated data it collects, creating an open-source dataset of urban and suburban wildlife sightings. As PetaPixel reported earlier this year, regular people’s nature photos are helping biologists and ecologists more easily do serious scientific work.

“Traditional wildlife cameras are built for hunters and researchers — they’re functional but complex and aesthetically uninspired,” says Behold designer and co-founder Pete Lacey. “Behold is designed for the rest of us: it’s beautiful, intuitive, and creates moments of joy and connection right in your own garden. We wanted to create a product that people are proud to own and use.”

Pricing and Availability

Behold Cam-1 is still in development, so it will not begin shipping to backers until June 2026, per Behold. Early bird backing options start at $227, $123 off the planned MSPR of $350.

Behold Cam-1 works alongside an app, as mentioned, but this app will have two tiers: free and premium. The free experience records wildlife video clips, automatically recognizes species, and enables users to explore, save, and share their videos. The Behold Pro, which will be available at an undisclosed price, will provide richer insights and trend data for observations and offer early access to new features when they are developed.

Image credits: Behold. Product photos captured by Nick Rochowski.

Disclaimer: Make sure you do your own research into any crowdfunding project you’re considering backing. While we aim to only share legitimate and trustworthy campaigns, there’s always a real chance that you can lose your money when backing any crowdfunded project. PetaPixel does not participate in any crowdfunding affiliate programs.

To hold projects accountable, all crowdfunding campaigns on which PetaPixel reports are financially backed with the lowest tier option in order to give the publication visibility into all backer-only communications. If a campaign owner acts in a manner inconsistent with its promises, PetaPixel will share that information publicly.

