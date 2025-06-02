South Korea Opens Its First Public Museum Dedicated to Photography

South Korea has unveiled its first public museum dedicated entirely to photography, marking a significant milestone for the country’s cultural landscape. The Photography Seoul Museum of Art, a new addition to Seoul Museum of Art’s network, officially opened on May 29 in Dobong-gu, a district in northern Seoul.

Designed by Austrian architect Mladen Jadric and Korean architect Yoon Geun-ju, the Photography Seoul Museum of Art’s (PhotoSeMA) architecture is a tribute to the art of photography itself, inspired by the mechanics of a camera aperture. The exterior, a striking blend of dynamic curves and sharp lines, transitions from black to gray, symbolizing the way photography captures light and time. Spanning six floors, including two underground levels, PhotoSeMA houses over 20,000 works of photographic art, along with archival materials, creating a unique space to engage with Korea’s rich photographic history.

“Photography is one of the most accessible yet critically positioned mediums in both art history and contemporary practice,” says Choi Eun-ju, General Director of the Seoul Museum of Art. “We aim to make PhotoSeMA a leading institution for photography in Korea and a prominent presence in Asia and beyond.”

A Hub for Photography Lovers and Creatives

This new museum is part of the Seoul Museum of Art’s ongoing efforts to build a dynamic art cluster in northern Seoul, joining other cultural landmarks like the Buk-Seoul Museum of Art. But PhotoSeMA’s significance goes far beyond its location. It is an inclusive platform for artists, researchers, and the public to explore the artistic and cultural importance of photography.

The museum offers an expansive vision of the medium, celebrating both its artistic creativity and its documentary function. With innovative exhibitions and diverse programs designed for a broad audience, PhotoSeMA aims to broaden the public’s understanding of photography while expanding its artistic horizons.

Inaugural Exhibitions: “The Radiance” and “Storage Story”

PhotoSeMA’s opening was marked by two stunning inaugural exhibitions: “The Radiance: Beginnings of Korean Art Photography” and “Storage Story.” Both exhibitions run through October 12, inviting visitors to reflect on photography’s evolution as an art form, as well as its impact on contemporary artistic practices.

“The Radiance” delves into the history of Korean art photography, focusing on five pivotal photographers: Jung Hae-chang, Lim Seuk-je, Lee Hyung-rok, Cho Hyun-du, and Park Young-sook. The exhibition spans from the 1920s, when photography was first introduced in Korea, to the late 20th century, highlighting the pivotal moments in the development of photographic art in the country.

Conversely, “Storage Story” takes a contemporary approach, featuring new works by six cutting-edge artists: Seo Dong-sin, Won Seoung-won, Jung Ji-hyun, Joo Yong-seong, Oh Joo-young, and Chung Mel-mel. These artists explore the museum’s own architecture, archival practices, and the intersections of memory and space. Through their work, the exhibition invites visitors to reimagine the museum not just as a place for viewing but as a space for creation, preservation, and reflection.

Architectural Innovation and Visitor Experience

The museum’s architecture itself is a vital part of the experience. Designed to evoke the opening and closing of a camera aperture, PhotoSeMA is a physical representation of the dynamic and ever-evolving nature of photography. Inside, visitors can explore a variety of spaces, including a lobby, a photobook cafe, a photo library, and learning studios, all designed to enhance the experience of engaging with photographic art.

The building’s structure encourages a continuous dialogue between visitors and the art displayed within. The varied spaces offer opportunities for quiet reflection, creative engagement, and educational programs, all tailored to diverse audiences, from photography enthusiasts to students and professionals.

A Vision for the Future

PhotoSeMA’s opening comes after over a decade of planning and development. Its mission is not just to showcase photography but to be an active part of the ongoing dialogue surrounding its cultural and artistic value. By systematically researching, collecting, and preserving photographic works, PhotoSeMA aims to become a central hub for the study of Korean photographic art while also positioning itself as a global leader in the field.

The museum is part of the Seoul Museum of Art’s broader strategy to create a network of museums across the city, with eight branches that include the Seosomun main branch, Buk-Seoul Museum of Art, and the Seo-Seoul Museum of Art, which is set to open later this year.

As photography continues to evolve in the digital age, PhotoSeMA stands as a testament to the enduring power of the medium. Whether through its rich archival collections or its contemporary artistic showcases, PhotoSeMA is sure to be a key player in Korea’s growing artistic landscape, offering new opportunities for the public to connect with photography in all its forms.

Image credits: Lead image by Yoon Joonhwan, provided courtesy of PhotoSeMA