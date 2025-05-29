Yashica FX-D Camera Sports Six Film Sims and a ‘Film’ Advance Lever

Yashica announced the FX-D, a new digital camera that promises the fun and style of analog photography without the inconvenience.

Yashica’s company history is an interesting one. The original Yashica was founded in 1949 in Nagano, Japan, and manufactured cameras, lenses, and other photographic equipment until 2005, when its then-owner, Kyocera, shuttered the company. A few years later, a Hong Kong-based buyer, MF Jebsen Group, acquired the Yashica brand and began making new cameras and other photographic products, including models like the Y35 and City 100.

While some of these recent products have not always been universally praised, the company has zeroed in on a photographic niche that combines affordable cameras with fun, unusual features. The new Yashica FX-D series follows suit, promising to blend the convenience of a digital camera with the nostalgic charm of some of Yashica’s old analog cameras. The FX-D specifically pays homage to the FX-3 35mm SLR.

“Aiming to bridge the best of both worlds, Yashica FX-D offers the tactile handling of classic film cameras with the convenience and flexibility of digital photography,” a Yashica spokesperson says. “This digital camera series is designed for photographers interested in intentional shooting and thoughtful image-making.”

Building upon its analog camera inspiration, the FX-D features a film advance lever. While the FX-D does not shoot film — it is a digital camera — the film advance lever is designed to encourage modern photographers to slow down and think about each shot. It’s a similar goal as Fujifilm’s brand new X half, which features a similar lever for its Film Camera Mode.

The FX-D also features a set of six film emulations designed to faithfully recreate the visual traits of some of Yashica’s classic film stocks. The simulations include Ruby 60s, Sapphire 70s, Yashica 400, Golden 80s, Mono 400, and B&W 400. Photographers can also create their own customized “recipes” for different looks.

These are a big part of the FX-D’s potential appeal. “Get the film vibe without rolls,” Yashica says, saying that the camera’s digital film simulations ensure a classic look without any waste or hassle. Granted, some photographers would argue that the potential downsides to shooting film are actually advantages.

The Yashica FX-D is available in two variants: the FX-D 300, which features optical image stabilization, and the FX-D 100, which includes both manual and automatic focus, a three-times optical zoom, and a 4x digital zoom. Both cameras feature a 180-degree flip screen and the same general design, including the area where an EVF could go being covered by a logo. The camera features several top control dials, a rear command dial, and a variety of buttons.

The two cameras also ship with different image sensors. The FX-D 300 features a 50-megapixel Type 1/1.56 sensor, while the FX-D 100 has a 13-megapixel Sony IMX458, which is a smaller Type 1/3.06 imager. The FX-D 300 features a 24mm equivalent f/1.8 lens, whereas the FX-D 100 and its optical zoom lens offer 25-76mm coverage in 35mm equivalent terms. The lens is f/1.6-2.8. Both models capture JPEG photos and can capture 4Kp30 video.

Pricing and Availability

The Yashica FX-D is available to order now via Kickstarter, as Yashica routinely does with its new releases. So far, with 31 days remaining in the campaign, 509 backers have pledged $178,055, well above the modest $5,000 target.

The FX-D 300 is available for $339, a 38% discount off the planned MSRP of $549. The FX-D 100 is available to early backers for as little as $239, 33% off the $359 MSRP. Yashica expects the first orders to ship to backers in August.

Image credits: Yashica