Retouch4me Apex Automatically Retouches Portraits in One Click

Retouch4me, developer of a leading AI-based photo and video editing platform, has released Apex, a new plugin designed specifically for portrait retouching. The Apex plugin promises natural-looking, professional portrait retouching in under a minute.

The AI technology inside Apex detects all skin areas in an image, including face and body. It can perform everyday edits, like removing skin imperfections like pimples and eye bags, while retaining the natural skin texture. It can also gently smooth wrinkles, reduce localized skin pigmentation, correct skin tone, whiten teeth, and enhance eyes.

It can also do more sophisticated things, like perform face lifting based on Leonardo da Vinci’s golden ratio proportions and smooth out wrinkles in clothing and portrait studio backdrops.

Each of these different types of edits is controllable via associated sliders, so photographers can independently tweak the intensity of each other kind of AI-powered adjustment. The results of various sliders can be previewed in real time.

“We designed our neural networks to allow layered result-saving. Usually, one plugin equals one neural network and one layer in Photoshop. However, this approach isn’t very convenient for photographers who just want a ready-to-use retouched image,” says Oleg Sharonov, founder and lead developer at Retouch4me. “Users want it even simpler: upload a photo, press one button, and get an excellent portrait. Apex answers this need — all our best plugins combined into one.”

Retouch4me Apex works alongside batch processing, so photographers can fine-tune one image from a series and then save and apply their settings to the rest of their photos. This could be a significant time-saver for wedding, school, studio, newborn, or even event photographers, Retouch4me says.

Photo processing inside the Apex plugin occurs on Retouch4me’s servers, so users don’t need powerful hardware to use the tool. Apex is available as standalone software and as a plugin for Adobe Photoshop.

Pricing and Availability

As for pricing, Apex works on a per-image basis, like Retouch4me’s other offerings. The minimum monthly subscription is $20 for 200 retouches, although if a photographer needs the plugin for just one project, they can pay a $20 one-time fee for 100 retouches. The company says its most cost-effective plan for high-volume shooters is one for 1,500 retouches for $90. Complete purchasing details are available on Retouch4me’s website, and all new users receive a free trial for 20 retouches (no credit card required).

Image credits: Retouch4me