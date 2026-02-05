Leica’s New iPhone Case Is Beautiful but Will Cost You

Leica’s new Lux Case promises to bring the company’s “vision of iconic design and photographic precision” to mobile photographers using Apple’s iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max.

The elegant leather case integrates seamlessly with Leica’s preexisting Lux Grip for iPhone, which launched last year for iPhone and is currently $395 following tariff-induced price increases. Leica promises the new case, like the grip, is crafted from premium materials and features high-end craftsmanship. The company calls the case “a testament” to its design philosophy.

To that end, the Leica Lux Case, a “statement piece for style-conscious photography enthusiasts,” is made from high-quality black leather and features precision-crafted black aluminum buttons. The interior of the case has a microfiber coating to safely secure the user’s iPhone. Integrated MagSafe technology ensures easy operation of the Leica Lux Grip but also enables wireless charging when the grip is not in use.

The Leica Lux Case is designed primarily for mobile photographers who are either already in the Leica Mobile ecosystem or want to join it now. The new case is built with the Leica Lux Grip and Leica Lux mobile photography app in mind. As mentioned, the Lux Grip is nearly $400. The Leica Lux app is not particularly affordable, either.

The Leica Lux app, which has a Leica-infused user interface and beautiful Leica lens emulations, has improved dramatically since its launch but still has some shortcomings that may make it difficult to justify to the cost. The Leica Lux camera app is free to download but full access requires a premium subscription, which is $6.99 per monthly or $69.99 annually. It is certainly on the pricier end of iPhone camera apps.

For mobile photographers who want to go all-in on Leica style and embrace Leica’s celebrated approach to photography on iPhone, the new Leica Lux Case is available now for $95 at select Leica Stores, the Leica Online Store, and other authorized retailers.

