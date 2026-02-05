Leica’s New iPhone Case Is Beautiful but Will Cost You

A person with curly hair holds up a smartphone horizontally, taking a photo or video, while standing outdoors among modern tall buildings.

Leica’s new Lux Case promises to bring the company’s “vision of iconic design and photographic precision” to mobile photographers using Apple’s iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max.

The elegant leather case integrates seamlessly with Leica’s preexisting Lux Grip for iPhone, which launched last year for iPhone and is currently $395 following tariff-induced price increases. Leica promises the new case, like the grip, is crafted from premium materials and features high-end craftsmanship. The company calls the case “a testament” to its design philosophy.

To that end, the Leica Lux Case, a “statement piece for style-conscious photography enthusiasts,” is made from high-quality black leather and features precision-crafted black aluminum buttons. The interior of the case has a microfiber coating to safely secure the user’s iPhone. Integrated MagSafe technology ensures easy operation of the Leica Lux Grip but also enables wireless charging when the grip is not in use.

A black, rectangular phone case with a large, open rectangular cutout at the top and an embossed Leica logo near the center. The case has precise cutouts for charging and speaker ports at the bottom.
The Leica Lux Case for iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max is made from premium black leather and features precision-crafted black aluminum buttons.
A cup of black coffee sits on a coaster beside a smartphone with a camera attachment, a set of keys, a notebook, and a tape dispenser on a marble surface.
The new case has integrated MagSafe technology, ensuring that the Leica Lux Grip can easily and securely attach to the iPhone.

A person wearing a black coat holds a smartphone and attaches a circular device to its back, standing in front of a glass building.

A smartphone with a Leica camera grip attachment rests on a marble tabletop in a modern, softly lit room with blurred background decor.

The Leica Lux Case is designed primarily for mobile photographers who are either already in the Leica Mobile ecosystem or want to join it now. The new case is built with the Leica Lux Grip and Leica Lux mobile photography app in mind. As mentioned, the Lux Grip is nearly $400. The Leica Lux app is not particularly affordable, either.

The Leica Lux app, which has a Leica-infused user interface and beautiful Leica lens emulations, has improved dramatically since its launch but still has some shortcomings that may make it difficult to justify to the cost. The Leica Lux camera app is free to download but full access requires a premium subscription, which is $6.99 per monthly or $69.99 annually. It is certainly on the pricier end of iPhone camera apps.

A person holds a smartphone horizontally, taking a photo of modern city buildings. The phone screen shows the buildings in focus, while the background appears slightly blurred.

For mobile photographers who want to go all-in on Leica style and embrace Leica’s celebrated approach to photography on iPhone, the new Leica Lux Case is available now for $95 at select Leica Stores, the Leica Online Store, and other authorized retailers.

