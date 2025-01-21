Pelican’s New Hybrid Suitcases, Duffels, and Backpacks Are Made for Traveling Photographers

Pelican, known for its rugged hard cases for photo and video gear, announced various new carrying solutions, including some “soft cases,” like backpacks, duffels, slings, suitcases, and more.

The new Pelican products fall under the company’s new ATX TRVL and HYBRID TRVL lines. The ATX TRVL series, which stands for Adventure Travel X-Over, includes new rolling suitcases in three sizes: 22, 25, and 30 inches. The HYBRID TRVL products feature new Aegis rolling duffels, a semi-rigid travel backpack, a standard-carry duffel bag, and padded slings.

Starting with the ATX TRVL Luggage, it is a hard-sided suitcase with Hinomoto 360-degree spinner wheels, a telescoping top handle, a side carrying handle, robust TSA-approved locking latches, and a weatherproof design.

The “military-grade” suitcase uses a proprietary HPX polymer resin, which is super strong but not precisely lightweight. For example, the 30″ ATX Check-In Hard-Sided Luggage, which can safely carry a significant amount of gear, weighs 21.9 pounds (9.9 kilograms) when empty, nearly half the typical luggage weight allowance for many airlines. The smaller “carry-on” sized 22- and 25-inch versions are not much lighter, tipping the scales at 12.8 pounds (5.8 kilograms) and 18.5 pounds (8.4 kilograms).

The ATX TRVL luggage starts at $499.95 for the 22-inch size and comes in black, charcoal, blue, and tan colorways. The 25-inch one is $599.95, while the 30-inch size is $699.95.

Moving to the Aegis products, Pelican announced a rolling hybrid duffel in three sizes: 22, 28, and 32 inches. Priced from $329.95 to $429.95, these durable and modular rolling duffels have two wheels for tilted transport, a telescoping handle, and comfortable options for hand carry. The bags feature multiple compartments and, despite being a soft case, promise the protection of a hard case.

The Aegis hybrid duffels are much lighter than their ATX TRVL Luggage counterparts. The 22-inch Aegis duffel weighs 7.32 pounds (3.3 kilograms), while the 32-inch model, sized to be checked luggage, is about 10.5 pounds (4.8 kilograms).

The PX-series Aegis Travel Pack, a durable semi-rigid backpack, comes in 18-liter and 25-liter capacities. In both cases, the backpack, which features Pelican Shield EVA compression molded technology, weighs under three pounds (1.3 kilograms).

Pelican says its PX backpack is “ideal for daily use or short excursions” and is comfortable to wear all day, even when hiking.

The backpacks work alongside modular ModPak quick-connect storage organizers, including pouches and storage cubes sold separately. These help keep a wide range of photo gear organized and safe inside the backpack.

The PX18 is $199.95, while the PX25 is $229.95. Both sizes come in black, blue, charcoal, and sand (tan) colorways.

There’s also the new Aegis DX45 Duffel/Pack. This can be worn like a backpack or carried like a duffel bag. It also features Pelican’s hybrid Shield material and works with the company’s ModPak storage modules. The weather-resistant bag has 45 liters of carrying capacity and weighs just 2.36 pounds (1.1 kilograms) when empty.

The Pelican Aegis DX45 is $179.95.

Rounding out Pelican’s flurry of announcements is the SX series sling bags. Available in three models, including two soft padded slings and one hybrid material “protective” sling, these three- and five-liter bags are designed to carry smaller camera kits. They range in price from $59.95 to $89.95.

As for the ModPak accessories, these fit into Pelican’s new larger bags and attach externally to the new sling bags. There are two sizes of audio/video cases, three packing cubes, two storage pouches, and a toiletry bag. They all come in matching colorways, and Pelican says additional ModPaks are being developed.

A complete breakdown of all of Pelican’s new carrying solutions is available on the company’s website.

