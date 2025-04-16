Hidden Cameras Disguised as Everyday Items to be Outlawed in UK

Hidden cameras disguised as everyday objects — such as pens, buttons, or water bottles — that are used to take intimate photos of people without their consent will be made illegal in the U.K.

The U.K. government will make it a crime to install or modify hidden cameras intended for taking voyeuristic images, with punishment possible even if no photos or videos are ultimately captured.

According to a report in The Times of London, sexual predators are increasingly using hidden cameras and similar technology to film and take pictures their victims without their knowledge.

Air fresheners and smoke detectors have reportedly been adapted to capture intimate images, while cameras have been installed in pens, buttons, and even water bottles. Meanwhile, a professional photographer in the U.K. recently was convicted for using a hidden camera, disguised as an alarm clock, to secretly film clients at his studios.

These hidden cameras will be outlawed in the U.K. if used to take an intimate image without consent in any situation.

Alex Davies-Jones, the U.K.’s victims and female violence minister pledged to strengthen the country’s laws against hidden cameras, saying that women and girls are being “humiliated and degraded” by these devices.

“This disturbing form of voyeurism not only violates privacy and trust — it is designed to demean victims in places where they should feel safe,” Davies-Jones tells The Times of London.

“And the use of smartphones and availability of pinhole cameras has made it easier than ever to carry out. At the same time, the ease with which images and videos can be shared online has created new avenues for their sick enjoyment. And it’s having a lasting impact on victims.”

According to The Times of London, the new law comes amid an increase in reports from female swimmers of having been secretly recorded while in mixed-sex changing rooms. The sport’s governing body says there have been 48 reported cases of competitive female swimmers being filmed in changing rooms since January last year.

In 2023, Japan introduced its first nationwide laws to criminalize exploitative “photo voyeurism.” The legislation prohibits acts such as “upskirting” and taking sexually exploitative images and videos of others without consent.

While Japan is lauded for its low crime rates and general safety, iniquitous issues reportedly remain for women such as nonconsensual photography. Last year, a Japanese sportswear line introduced infrared-blocking fabric to protect athletes from illicit photography ahead of the 2024 summer Olympics.

Image credits: Header photo licensed via Depositphotos.