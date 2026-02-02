San Francisco Police Warns Burglars Are Leaving Hidden Cameras Outside of Homes

A San Francisco police department warns that burglars are placing small, concealed cameras outside houses to monitor residents’ routines and identify when homes are empty.

According to a press release, officers from the San José Police Department responded to a report of suspicious activity at around 2:44 a.m. on January 29, in a neighborhood on the east side of the city. A preliminary investigation found that unknown suspects had hidden a camouflaged camera inside bushes outside a residence. The suspects left the area before police arrived, and the device was later noticed by the homeowner.

When officers reached the scene, they collected the camera, which was connected to a power bank and positioned to face the home. Police say the placement suggested the hidden camera was intentionally set up to observe activity at the property.

“It is believed the camera was used to monitor the occupants of the residence in preparation for a burglary or other criminal activity,” the San José Police Department says in a press release.

Detectives from the Department’s Burglary Unit launched an investigation immediately. During that process, they located a second camouflaged device close to where the first camera had been found. Investigators believe the second device was a Wi-Fi–powered camera.

The San José Police Department advises residents to watch for small or concealed cameras placed near homes. Residents are advised not to touch suspicious devices if possible, to be cautious with unexpected visitors or deliveries, and to regularly inspect their property for unfamiliar objects. Police recommend retrieving packages promptly, using outdoor lighting or security systems when available, and reporting suspicious activity or items immediately to the San José Police Department

Law enforcement agencies across the country have reported similar incidents, saying burglars are increasingly using hidden cameras placed in yards or near homes to study daily routines and wait for an opportunity to break in. These devices have been found in several locations, including California and New York. Authorities explain that the camera equipment being used is often not sophisticated spy gear, but simple, easily available devices. Law enforcement agencies say these covert devices are increasingly favored by burglars looking to surveil homes and determine when they’re unoccupied.

“It could be any type of camera that is digital and wireless. It could be cheap; it could be expensive,” Sergeant Vahe Abramyan of the Glendale Police Department told the Los Angeles Times in 2024. “You can go on Amazon or go to Best Buy to get one.”

Image credits: Header photo via the San José Police Department.