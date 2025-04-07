Stylish Nikon Zf Gets its First Major Firmware Update

Nikon released firmware version 2.00 for the vintage-inspired Nikon Zf full-frame mirrorless camera. The new firmware brings some features and functions from the Nikon Z9 and Nikon Z6 III to the Zf.

Version 2.00 is the first major firmware update for the Nikon Zf since it launched in September 2023, following minor updates in the form of version 1.10 and 1.20.

Thanks to its new update, the Zf now supports Nikon Imaging Cloud, enabling the automatic transfer of images to third-party cloud storage services, automatic camera firmware updates, and new access to creative Imaging Recipes. Photographers can download and add up to nine recipes to the Zf at once, allowing them to get the look and style of their favorite creators.

Firmware 2.00 also adds a dedicated “Birds” subject-detection option to the camera, ensuring the Zf can detect and track birds more effectively. Nikon says the Zf delivers better autofocus performance when photographing birds using Auto or Animal subject-detection modes. Firmware 2.00 also ensures improved performance when tracking birds in various shooting scenarios, including in front of complex, high-contrast backgrounds.

Further, Nikon added Hi-Res Zoom to the Zf in the new firmware update. This lets photographers zoom in at up to twice the actual focus length of their lens with “no loss in resolution” in Full HD recording. Users can select from 11 different zoom speeds in this mode and assign the Hi-Res Zoom function to a lens’s Fn or control ring.

When using manual focus lenses, the Nikon Zf now promises better usability. A new function has been added to the camera that allows photographers to exit the magnified display by half-pressing the shutter release button. Further, the maximum magnification in the live view display has been increased from 200 to 400%, providing more convenience when additional precision is required.

Further, photographers are able to assign exposure compensation and ISO sensitivity to the Zf’s main or sub-command dial in manual shooting mode. Plus, the camera lets users manually record aperture values to the EXIF data when using non-CPU lenses.

“Nikon will continuously meet users’ needs through firmware updates that expand the functionality of its cameras,” the company promises.

Nikon Zf firmware version 2.00 is available to download now from Nikon’s support website.

Image credits: Nikon