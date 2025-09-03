Nikon Further Embraces Analog Heritage With a Silver Zf and Film Grain Feature

Jaron Schneider

Close-up of a person holding a vintage Nikon film camera with both hands, wearing a white long-sleeve shirt. The camera strap is visible, and the person's wavy hair is partially shown.

Nikon has announced a new silver edition of its full-frame Zf camera. The company says that it combines a “timeless design inspired by an iconic Nikon film camera” with the modern performance of its mirrorless cameras.

Nikon is making the top and bottom plates of the Zf available in a silver finish instead of the stock-standard black, which gives the full-frame camera a similar look as Nikon’s smaller Zfc camera. Additionally, all of the “Premium Exterior” color options will also be available to pair with the silver, along with three new ones: Cognac Brown, Teal Blue, and Mauve Pink. Nikon also notes that these have an embossed texture.

“These are subtle, yet elegant tones that complement the silver body, providing more options for customizing the exterior of the camera than ever before. In addition to the three colors, Moss Green, Stone Gray, and Sepia Brown are available — allowing for six color variations in total. Additionally, the sophisticated design will help inspire users every time they pick up the camera,” Nikon says.

Six Nikon cameras in different colors are displayed on a round table with indoor plants, a wooden chair, and abstract art in the background, creating a stylish and modern scene.

The Zf isn’t just getting more retro-looking on the outside; Nikon is also planning to add a new retro-inspired feature to its image-taking capabilities. Called the “Film Grain” feature, Nikon says that it adds a grain to photos and videos taken with the camera.

“Users will be able to achieve more creative imaging expression in accordance with the scene and their intent by adjusting grain size (3 options) and strength (6 options). By combining this feature with Imaging Recipes, (downloadable imaging presets created by Nikon and creators) and Picture Controls, users will enjoy film-like expression tailored to their personal and creative style,” Nikon says.

A coastal landscape with green hills meeting the ocean, waves crashing against the shore, and sunlight breaking through partly cloudy skies.

A scooter is parked by a red railing along a coastal road, overlooking the blue ocean and green mountains under a partly cloudy sky.

The new Film grain feature isn’t available yet and the company did not provide an exact timeline, but Nikon expects to deliver the new feature via a firmware update that will be released “within 2025.” The Zf got its first major firmware update earlier this year.

A person in a patterned blue shirt and black pants sits outdoors holding a Nikon camera, surrounded by green foliage. Their face is partially out of frame.
Nikon Zf Silver Edition, Teal Blue
A person in blue jeans and a white top holds a pink Nikon Z f camera with a lens, supported by a strap around their neck. The camera rests near their waist.
Nikon Zf Silver Edition, Mauve Pink
A woman with long, wavy blonde hair holds a vintage-style Nikon Z fc camera with both hands. She is wearing a brown shirt, and her face is partially out of frame.
Nikon Zf Silver Edition, Cognac Brown

The Nikon Zf Silver Edition will be available in late September for $2,199.95 or $2,299.95 for those who want to spend a bit more for one of the premium exterior options.

Image credits: Nikon

