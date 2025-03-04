Shure’s MoveMic 88+ is a Wireless Field Recording Mic With 4 Polar Patterns

Shure announced the MoveMic 88+ wireless stereo microphone, a first-of-its-kind mobile audio capture solution that connects with mobile devices and has four selectable polar patterns.

The MoveMic 88+ is a super-compact wireless field recording solution that allows users to customize the direction of audio capture to allow the mic to function in multiple types of recording scenarios. The choice among stereo, cardioid, bi-directional, and raw mid-side means the microphone can be used for two-way interviews, ambient sound, or music performances interchangeably.

“For example, in nature documentaries, a filmmaker must stay distant to avoid disturbing wildlife, but still needs to get access to high-quality audio. With Shure’s new wireless video microphone, creators can place it close to the action — like near a bird’s nest — capturing all the audio nuances for an immersive experience while still getting the exact shot they want,” Shure explains.

The MoveMic 88+ has multiple mounting capabilities, such as attaching to tripods or mic stands via the included 5/8-inch or cold shoe mic clips, or can simply be hand-held. It sports eight hours of battery life and built-in headphone monitoring along with USB-C charging.

A major selling point of the new microphone is the fact it is wireless up to 100 feet. It pairs directly with a mobile device via Shure’s MOTIV apps with no need for an additional receiver but for those who want to use the system with a more advanced, standalone camera, the MoveMic 88+ can also be paired with the MovMic Receiver unit to maintain the wireless connectivity. Otherwise, it can connect via USB-C or 3.5mm to cameras, computers, or any other devices so it can be used with any third-party recording software.

“The MoveMic 88+ gives creators complete freedom to capture professional-quality audio wirelessly, whether they’re recording in the field, working on a short film, reporting news, or creating social video content,” says Paul Crognale, Associate Director of Global Marketing at Shure. “Shure’s new wireless video microphone is perfect for traveling light, quick to set up, discrete and easy to use, and allows for creativity in any situation, giving creators the video they want with the audio they need.”

The MoveMic 88+ Wireless Stereo Microphone is available now for $299 and is available in a kit with the MoveMic Receiver for $499.

Image credits: Shure