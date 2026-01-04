Shure’s New USB-C Mic Promises Pro Audio on Smartphones

Side-by-side image of two microphones on abstract wavy backgrounds: the left mic is surrounded by purple lines, while the right mic is encircled by green lines, both with a futuristic, digital design.

Audio company Shure unveiled the MV88 USB-C, a new USB-C stereo microphone, today at CES Unveiled 2026. The Shure MV88 combines a classic stereo condenser mic with a USB-C connector, promising accessible, high-quality audio on a smartphone or tablet.

“The original MV88 earned a loyal following for its simplicity and sound quality,” says Eduardo Valdes, Associate Vice President of Global Marketing and Product Management at Shure.

A black and silver USB microphone with a mesh grille, mounted on a small, rectangular stand featuring a USB-C connector at the base.

“With the new MV88 USB-C, we’ve elevated reliable, professional audio. Just connect, and you’re ready to record on the go. There’s no need to worry about pairing, range, dropouts, or battery life — the MV88 USB-C delivers straightforward connectivity paired with the high-powered, simple-to-customize audio processing found in our acclaimed MV7+ and MV6 microphones. Creators can focus on their craft and leave the audio excellence to us.”

A compact Shure microphone is attached to the side of a smartphone, which is shown in a transparent, outlined view to highlight the microphone's placement and design.

The Shure MV88 USB-C stereo microphone promises to make good-quality recording easy and straightforward in the field, no matter the situation. The MV88 features an Auto Level mode that continually adjusts the mic’s gain in real time to ensure that recorded audio is never too quiet or too loud. It also features an intelligent Real-time Denoiser that promises to eliminate unwanted background noise. These features are available as soon as the user plugs in the mic, and it works with both iOS and Android devices with USB-C ports.

A lot of creators use their smartphones or tablets to make content, whether recording vlogs, doing field interviews, or streaming, so the MV88 USB-C mic aims to work in these situations without adding unnecessary bulk or wires to a kit. It’s very much a plug-and-go microphone.

Close-up of a black electronic device port with a USB-C connector in the center, four screws at the corners, and a small green LED indicator light above the port.

Although the Shure MV88 USB-C mic has a lot of automatic features, it also gives users control when they want it. The mic has five different quick-start presets and offers manual controls over gain, equalization, sound limits, compression, and a high-pass filter. These settings are accessible via the MOTIV Video and MOTIV Audio mobile apps, along with MOTIV Mix on desktop.

Close-up of a black and silver microphone mounted on top of a rectangular black device, viewed against a plain white background.

Pricing and Availability

The Shure MV88 USB-C Stereo Microphone is available now for $159 (£145 / €169) and ships with a foam windscreen and protective case.

Buy the Shure MV88 USB-C Stereo Microphone new on B&HBuy the Shure MV88 USB-C Stereo Microphone used on KEH.com

Image credits: Shure

