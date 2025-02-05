OM System Beefs Up Its 100-400mm f/5-6.3 Lens

The OM System M.Zuiko Digital ED 100-400mm f/5-6.3 IS II lens is an upgraded version of the same lens released in 2020 alongside the Olympus E-M10 Mark IV. The new version offers better image stabilization and more robust weather sealing but is otherwise the same lens.

The OM System 100-400mm f/5-6.3 IS II offers a 35mm-equivalent focal length range of 200-800mm. It is also compatible with OM’s 1.4x and 2x teleconverters, extending the equivalent reach up to a staggering 1600mm, ideal for small and distant wildlife subjects. The new version should be better suited to long-range photography thanks to an improved five-axis IS sync system, which delivers up to 7.0 EV of shutter speed compensation. The original version does not support Sync IS, so its optical image stabilization offers only up to three stops of shake correction. Without Sync IS, the new version is still better than the original, as the in-lens IS delivers up to 4.5 stops of correction.

Both versions share their physical designs, so they are each relatively compact and lightweight telephoto zoom lenses. The OM System 100-400mm is 205.6 millimeters (8.1 inches) long at its minimum length and weighs 1,300 grams (2.9 pounds) with its removable tripod foot — which has an Arca Swiss mount — attached. The weight dips to 1,125 grams (2.5 pounds) if the user removes the tripod adapter, practically identical to its predecessor (give or take five grams, presumably related to improved sealing). The lens accepts 72mm front filters.

Speaking of sealing, the OM 100-400mm f/5-6.3 IS II, like numerous other recent OM System lenses, is IPX1-rated against dust and moisture.

Otherwise, the specs are the same from here on out. The OM System M.Zuiko Digital ED 100-400mm f/5-6.3 IS II lens has 21 elements in 15 groups, including four ED lenses, two Super HR elements, and a pair of HR lenses.

The lens has a nine-bladed aperture diaphragm and can focus as close as 1.3 meters (4.3 feet) across its entire zoom range. This means that at 400mm, the magnification is 0.29x, which is 0.57x in 35mm equivalent terms. This close-up performance can be further improved by attaching a 1.4x or 2x teleconverter, although that can reduce the effective aperture at its longest focal length from f/6.3 to f/13, which is quite dim.

Pricing and Availability

The OM System M.Zuiko Digital ED 100-400mm f/5-6.3 IS II will be available in late February for $1,499.99 in the United States and $2,099.99 in Canada. This is the same MSRP as the original 100-400mm lens, although that version is currently on sale for $500 off. The lens ships with a hood and front and rear caps. An optional lens case is available separately for $44.99.

