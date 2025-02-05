OM System Beefs Up Its 100-400mm f/5-6.3 Lens

Jeremy Gray

Close-up of a person holding a black camera with a large lens, covered in snowflakes. The background is snowy and blurred, highlighting the winter setting. The person is wearing a brown jacket.

The OM System M.Zuiko Digital ED 100-400mm f/5-6.3 IS II lens is an upgraded version of the same lens released in 2020 alongside the Olympus E-M10 Mark IV. The new version offers better image stabilization and more robust weather sealing but is otherwise the same lens.

The OM System 100-400mm f/5-6.3 IS II offers a 35mm-equivalent focal length range of 200-800mm. It is also compatible with OM’s 1.4x and 2x teleconverters, extending the equivalent reach up to a staggering 1600mm, ideal for small and distant wildlife subjects. The new version should be better suited to long-range photography thanks to an improved five-axis IS sync system, which delivers up to 7.0 EV of shutter speed compensation. The original version does not support Sync IS, so its optical image stabilization offers only up to three stops of shake correction. Without Sync IS, the new version is still better than the original, as the in-lens IS delivers up to 4.5 stops of correction.

A black telephoto camera lens with a rotating tripod mount, displayed horizontally. It features various switches for settings adjustments, including focus modes and image stabilization, with visible zoom rings and an electronic mount.
OM System 100-400mm f/5-6.3 IS II
Diagram showing the internal components of a camera with a detachable lens. Arrows indicate the light path from the lens through the camera body to the sensor. The image highlights the lens, mirror, and various sensor components against a black background.
The OM System 100-400mm f/5-6.3 IS II features improved stabilization and supports Sync IS with compatible cameras.

Both versions share their physical designs, so they are each relatively compact and lightweight telephoto zoom lenses. The OM System 100-400mm is 205.6 millimeters (8.1 inches) long at its minimum length and weighs 1,300 grams (2.9 pounds) with its removable tripod foot — which has an Arca Swiss mount — attached. The weight dips to 1,125 grams (2.5 pounds) if the user removes the tripod adapter, practically identical to its predecessor (give or take five grams, presumably related to improved sealing). The lens accepts 72mm front filters.

A black telephoto camera lens with multiple rings for adjustment and markings indicating focal lengths from 100 to 400mm. It features a splash-proof design and is marked with "OM SYSTEM.

Speaking of sealing, the OM 100-400mm f/5-6.3 IS II, like numerous other recent OM System lenses, is IPX1-rated against dust and moisture.

Split image: left shows a camera with lens in a red outline over black background, detailing internal components; right shows a person in a snow-covered coat holding the camera with a lens, pointing towards a group of blurred birds in the distance.
The OM System M.Zuiko Digital ED 100-400mm f/5-6.3 IS II features robust weather sealing. The lens is IPX1-rated against dust and moisture.

Otherwise, the specs are the same from here on out. The OM System M.Zuiko Digital ED 100-400mm f/5-6.3 IS II lens has 21 elements in 15 groups, including four ED lenses, two Super HR elements, and a pair of HR lenses.

A person in a brown beanie and dark jacket is outdoors, holding a camera with a large zoom lens, pointing it towards the left. The background is filled with blurred trees and sunlight filtering through.

The lens has a nine-bladed aperture diaphragm and can focus as close as 1.3 meters (4.3 feet) across its entire zoom range. This means that at 400mm, the magnification is 0.29x, which is 0.57x in 35mm equivalent terms. This close-up performance can be further improved by attaching a 1.4x or 2x teleconverter, although that can reduce the effective aperture at its longest focal length from f/6.3 to f/13, which is quite dim.

Sample Images

A majestic eagle soars through a cloudy sky with outstretched wings. The background features a blurred landscape of mountains covered in snow, creating a serene winter scene.
© Art Lefo
A deer standing in a snowy landscape, with its head turned slightly to the side. The ground is covered in a light dusting of snow, and dried plants are visible in the background.
© Tiffany Taxis
A green iguana with orange spikes rests on a tree branch surrounded by lush green leaves. Its body blends with the foliage, creating a natural camouflage effect. The sunlight highlights the iguana's textured skin.
© Lukasz Bozycki
Close-up of a dragonfly perched on a thin twig against a blurred brown background. The dragonfly's intricate wings are translucent and shimmer in the light, with its body slightly angled.
© Espen Helland

Pricing and Availability

The OM System M.Zuiko Digital ED 100-400mm f/5-6.3 IS II will be available in late February for $1,499.99 in the United States and $2,099.99 in Canada. This is the same MSRP as the original 100-400mm lens, although that version is currently on sale for $500 off. The lens ships with a hood and front and rear caps. An optional lens case is available separately for $44.99.

Image credits: OM System

,
, , , , , , , , , , ,
PetaPixel articles may include affiliate links; if you buy something through such a link, PetaPixel may earn a commission.
Related Articles
Photographing the Winter Wildlife of Yellowstone
Olympus Unveils OM-D E-M10 Mark IV and 100-400mm f/5-6.3 Lens
Leica 100-400mm The Vario-Elmar 100-400mm f/5-6.3 is Leica’s Longest SL System Lens
On Safari: A Hands-On With the New OM System OM-1 Mark II
Discussion