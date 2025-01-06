OM System CEO Says a New Camera and Multiple Lenses Arriving ‘Shortly’

While 2024 was not the prolific or productive year OM System needed, 2025 could be. OM Digital Solutions’ director and CEO, Shigemi Sugimoto, has taken to the company’s website to share new information about its ambitions and plans for 2025.

“As we enter our fifth year of business, we are celebrating our achievements over the past four years since OM Digital Solutions Corporation split from Olympus Corporation. I would like to express my heartfelt gratitude to all of our customers, stakeholders, suppliers and employees for their continued patronage and support,” Mr. Sugimoto explains.

While OM System offers products for industrial, medical, and academic markets, PetaPixel primarily focuses on the company’s photographic products. Of these, Sugimoto says, “As we look to the future of the camera business; we will provide more options for compact, lightweight, splash and dust-proof products to expand photographic horizons for our customers. With features like computational photography, our dust reduction system and powerful image stabilization, which have been highly regarded by professional photographers, will be available to both existing and new customers.”

“We create cameras to facilitate a life of curiosity and joyful discovery, enabling you to explore nature’s beauty and, perhaps, uncover forgotten parts of your own being,” Sugimoto adds.

Sugimoto doesn’t stop there, revealing exciting new information about what products photographers can expect OM System to release this year.

OM System plans to add a new camera to its lineup this year alongside bright, compact prime lenses with the company’s trademark splash and dust-proof designs and performance.

These products will be “created to meet the challenges of harsh outdoor environments to ensure that you enjoy not only landscape photography in the great outdoors, but also authentic photos of life every day.”

Beyond the compact primes, OM System is also working to release the mid-range telephoto zoom lens that has been on the company’s lens roadmap for some time. Per the company’s roadmap, the lens will be between roughly 40mm and 150mm, or 80-300mm in equivalent terms.

“Bringing joy, inspiration and excitement through our products drives each and every one of us, and we hope your year ahead will be filled with adventure,” Sugimoto concludes.

Photographers are keen to see evidence that OM System can do more than pick up where Olympus left off a few years ago and develop exciting all-new cameras and lenses. Per Sugimoto, OM System is excited to answer the call.

Image credits: Featured image created using an asset licensed via Depositphotos.