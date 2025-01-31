CalDigit Thunderbolt 5 Element Hub Has the Most Ports of any TB5 Hub

With more and more Thunderbolt 5-equipped computers hitting the market, including Apple’s latest MacBook Pro and Mac mini models, companies are racing to bring as many Thunderbolt 5 accessories as possible to market, including versatile hubs. CalDigit is the latest, launching the Element 5 Hub, the company’s fastest and most powerful hub ever.

The CalDigit Element 5 Hub has “more ports than any other Thunderbolt hub on the market, with nine ports of powerful connectivity,” CalDigit explains. The competition includes the OWC Thunderbolt 5 Hub announced last November, which has three Thunderbolt 4 ports. Although the Element 5 Hub has nine total ports, it features just four Thunderbolt 5 ports, which is, of course, still a lot.

Alongside these four Thunderbolt 5 ports, the Element 5 also features two USB-C ports (10Gb/s) and three USB-A ports (10Gb/s). The four Thunderbolt 5 UBS-C ports support speeds up to 120Gb/s. With all this performance, it’s possible to attach Thunderbolt 5 external storage, like the OWC Thunderbolt 5 Envoy or LaCie Rugged SSD Pro5, to the Element 5 Hub and reach transfer speeds over 6,000 MB/s.

Naturally, the other USB-C and USB-A ports on the Element 5 Hub won’t deliver transfer speeds like this, as they are not Thunderbolt 5 ports, but they provide sufficient transfer speeds for many accessories and offer 7.5 watts of power.

Another critical aspect of Thunderbolt 5 technology is that it enables the use of additional external monitors. Thunderbolt 5 can support up to three external monitors, at least on compatible Thunderbolt 5-equipped Windows host computers. It’s possible to run three 4K 60Hz displays through the Element 5 Hub on certain Windows computers. CalDigit notes that M4 Macs do not support triple displays via a single Thunderbolt 5 host connection. A complete breakdown of monitor setups possible with the Element 5 is featured below.

As for power delivery, the Element 5 Hub always supports a sustained 90 watts of power. This is made possible by its 180-watt included power supply. Compared to the Thunderbolt 4 Element Hub, the new power supply is 30 watts more powerful but 42% smaller overall, making it more convenient when traveling.

The CalDigit Element 5 Hub ships with a 0.8-meter Thunderbolt 5 cable, two rubber feet strips, a power cord, the 180-watt power supply, and, of course, the Element 5 Hub itself. The hub costs $249.95 right now, a 17% discount off the eventual price.

