OWC’s Thunderbolt 5 Envoy Ultra SSD Promises 6,000 MB/s Speeds

In October, OWC will ship the Thunderbolt 5-equipped Envoy Ultra external SSD that promises to be twice as fast as Thunderbolt 4 and USB4 devices with speeds up to 6,000 MB/s while maintaining backward compatibility with computers with Thunderbolt 5, Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 3, and USB4.

Powered by Intel’s Thunderbolt 5 technology, OWC’s Envoy Ultra promises some incredible speeds, although the company isn’t being specific if that 6,000 MB/s performance can be expected as a read speed, write speed, or “transfer” speed. Still, even if it’s just read speeds, write performance is likely to be exceptional too, especially compared to the peak capabilities of Thunderbolt 4 and USB4, which typically don’t exceed 3,000 MB/s speeds up or down.

For example, OWC’s current Envoy Pro FX, which shares its design with the new Envoy Ultra, clocked in at 2,720.2 MB/s read speeds and 2,121.2 MB/s write speeds out of the box. If OWC’s claims of 6,000 MB/s apply to peak read speeds, then peak write speeds of the new Ultra should still be north of 5,000 MB/s if the performance ratio remains consistent.

“Intel’s innovative Thunderbolt 5 technology sets a new standard for performance and simple connectivity, and OWC’s Envoy Ultra SSD is a perfect example of how this technology can be harnessed to meet the needs of today’s most demanding users,” Larry O’Connor, Founder and CEO of Other World Computing (OWC) says. “OWC continues to push the boundaries of what’s possible, delivering a solution that not only leverages the full potential of Thunderbolt 5 but also opens up new possibilities for professionals and creatives alike.”

Just as is the case with the Envoy Pro FX, the Envoy Ultra uses a fanless, heat-dissipating aluminum design that lets the SSD work silently. It’s also bus-powered and pretty tough: OWC says it’s water-resistant, dust-resistant, and crushproof.

The drive ships with OWC’s Thunderbolt 5 cable, which is also available separately, and is designed to deliver up to 80Gb/s of bi-directional data speed and up to 120Gb/s for higher display bandwidth needs. It is backward compatible with Thunderbolt 3, Thunderbolt 4, and USB4, too.

The OWC Envoy Ultra will be available in two capacity options: 2TB and 4TB for $399.99 and $599.99 respectively. OWC is accepting pre-orders now through its website and expects to start shipping in late October.

Image credits: OWC