OWC’s Thunderbolt 5 Hub Takes Full Advantage of the Fastest New Macs

As Apple turns the page to Thunderbolt 5 technology with its latest MacBook Pro and Mac mini computers, popular peripheral and storage company OWC is fully invested in the fastest Thunderbolt spec.

In September, OWC announced its Thunderbolt 5-equipped Envy Ultra SSD, a portable SSD that promises speeds up to 6,000 MB/s, twice as fast as Thunderbolt 4 and USB4 devices. For those fortunate enough to have the newest Macs, the new OWC Thunderbolt 5 Hub ensures people can take full advantage of the Thunderbolt 5 spec with their attached accessories and devices.

To recap, any current Mac computer with an M4 Pro or M4 Max chip supports Thunderbolt 5. The new specification delivers up to 120Gb/s data transfer speeds, which is more than double the capabilities of Thunderbolt 4.

OWC’s new Thunderbolt 5 Hub addresses the “big problem of not having enough Thunderbolt 5 ports,” enabling users to connect multiple devices to their computer via a single cable connection. The hub promises up to 80Gb/s bi-directional data speed and up to 120Gb/s one-way for higher bandwidth demands. The device includes four USB-C ports plus one USB Type A (USB 3.2 / 10Gb/s) port. It also has a DC IN port and a Kensington security slot. Using a compatible USB-PD cable, the hub can deliver up to 140 watts of power over USB-C.

While the USB-C ports are Thunderbolt 5 compatible, it is worth noting that Thunderbolt features backward and cross-compatibility across Thunderbolt 3 and 4 standards, USB4, and older USB-C standards. It also supports DisplayPort over USB-C. Although Mac is getting much of the Thunderbolt 5 attention right now, it is worth noting that the Thunderbolt 5 Hub works with Windows machines.

OWC points out a few different workflows where its new Thunderbolt 5 Hub fits, including using the company’s latest OWC Atlas UCB4 CFexpress 4.0 Type B memory card reader, the Envoy Ultra SSD, and the company’s NVMe RAID SSD, the ThunderBlade. The hub also works with the iPad Pro, ensuring users can take full advantage of multiple devices via the tablet’s single USB-C port.

Pricing and Availability

The OWC Thunderbolt 5 Hub is available to preorder for $189.99. OWC expects the device to begin shipping in early December. The hub ships with a Thunderbolt-certified USB-C cable (0.8 meters).

Image credits: OWC