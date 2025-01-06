OWC Debuts Thunderbolt 5 ThunderBlade X12 RAID for Pros

Other World Computing (OWC) announced two new products at CES in Las Vegas: the Thunderbolt 5-equipped OWC ThunderBlade X12 RAID solution and the OWC USB4 Active Optical Cable. The tech company also said its previously announced Thunderbolt 5 Hub is now available to customers.

“Creatives and professionals don’t just need tools — they need breakthroughs,” says Larry O’Connor, Founder and CEO of OWC.

“The OWC ThunderBlade X12, OWC Active Optical Cable, and OWC Thunderbolt 5 Hub aren’t just products; they’re game-changers designed to make seemingly impossible workflows fast, simple, and seamless. Whether you’re pushing the limits of 12K video, building the ultimate workstation, or staying connected across distances that used to appear unthinkable, these solutions are built to help you create, innovate, and dominate.”

Starting with the ThunderBlade X12, it is designed with demanding professional videographers in mind, users who require extremely fast sustained speeds in a portable solution.

“The biggest problem this product solves is the need for a RAID solution compatible with RAID 5 that offers large amounts of storage at blazingly fast sustained speeds to streamline ingestion and backup times on set while also having a small footprint so that can be used as a shuttle drive,” OWC explains.

The ThunderBlade X12 offers speeds up to 6,500 MB/s, more than enough for 4K, 6K, 8K, and even 12K RAW video files and 360-degree VR (spatial) video. With capacities ranging from 12 to 96 terabytes with RAID 0, 1, 5, and 10 configurations, the new storage solution promises ample space for many massive projects. The device also promises reliable performance thanks to its rugged design. The ThunderBlade X12 will be available in March for an undisclosed price.

The OWC Active Optical Cable is the company’s fastest and most powerful cable for Thunderbolt 4/3 and USB4/3/2 long-distance connectivity. The cable provides up to 40Gb/s of bandwidth and up to 240 watts of power delivery over distances up to nearly 15 feet (4.5 meters).

“Featuring universal USB-C connectivity and optical fiber technology, it eliminates the two-meter distance limit of traditional copper-based Thunderbolt and USB4 cables so devices can be placed further away for noise reduction, provide more convenient access, be hidden for a more aesthetic work environment, or enable more efficient cable management in professional settings,” OWC explains.

The new cable supports high-resolution displays up to 8K, including DisplayPort over Thunderbolt. Further, it features a braided nylon exterior for durability and immunity to EMI/RFI interference.

The OWC UBS4 40Gb/s Active Optical Cable is available now in two lengths: three meters (9.8 feet) for $94.99 and 4.5 meters (14.76 feet) for $128.99.

Finally, OWC also unveiled at CES that its Thunderbolt 5 Hub, initially unveiled in November, is available now. The device overcomes the problem of a lack of Thunderbolt 5 ports, enabling users to turn a single TB5 connection into three Thunderbolt 5 ports and one USB-A port. The hub delivers up to 80Gb/s of bi-directional data speed — two times faster than Thunderbolt 4 and USB4 — and up to 120Gb/s of display bandwidth for high-res monitors.

Although designed for Thunderbolt 5, the device is backward compatible with TB4/3, USB-4, or any other USB-C device. The OWC Thunderbolt 5 Hub delivers up to 140 watts of power over USB-C and works with Mac and Windows.

The OWC Thunderbolt 5 Hub is shipping now and costs $189.99.

Image credits: OWC