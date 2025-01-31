Boris FX Optics 2025 Brings New AI-Driven Masks to Lightroom and Photoshop

Woman in coral workout attire performs a shoulder stand yoga pose against a white arched wall. Her knees are bent, and she supports her hips with her hands. Logos for Optics and Boris FX are visible on the right side.

Boris FX released a new version of its popular Optics plugin for Adobe Photoshop and Lightroom Classic that add new AI-driven masking for still images.

According to the Boston-based company known best for video editing tools, the new update enables photographers to save time masking elements of their images by using AI to do the task instantly. By leveraging this new AI, artists can use the masks to apply or isolate Optics’ “glossy Hollywood-ready” presets across 10 categories, including lens flares, color grades, film stocks, particles, and beauty.

Image editing software interface showing a split-screen comparison. Left side displays a black and white portrait of a bearded man with textured skin, while the right side is in color. Various editing tools and options are visible, with "Boris FX Optics" logo.

“As a photographer and digital alchemist, I understand how tedious mask creation can be,” says Renée Robyn, Optics product manager. “Our single-click AI solution empowers creators at all levels. It’s never been easier to explore your artistic visions using stunning cinematic filters in Optics.”

What’s New in Optics 2025

The improved Optics 2025 plugin has five main features that are new and noteworthy with this release, the first being Mask ML (powered by AI) which dramatically speeds up masking elements in complex photographs with machine-learning accuracy. The AI-powered masking will help users quickly isolate or enhance specific areas of an image with a click and add/subtract adjacent regions of the image with additional mouse clicks.

The Looks Tab allows users fast access to saved custom multi-layer filters and mask setups inside the Filters window where they can easily export, share, and reload Looks.

A dancer in a gray leotard performs an expressive pose while sitting on a chair. The background is filled with a cloud of dust or powder, creating a dynamic and artistic atmosphere. The setting is minimalist and moody.

A ballerina in a white tutu leaps gracefully in mid-air on a city street at sunset. She is on pointe, her arms elegantly raised, with a blurred building in the background.

Particle Illusion and Particle Brushes provide photographers with tools to paint compelling effects such as water, sparkles, and fire directly onto their images in both Creation and Animation modes.

A stylized portrait of a woman with dark hair and bright red lips, surrounded by torn paper effects and graffiti elements. The background is red with black accents, featuring white arrows and yellow smiley faces. The image has a grunge aesthetic.

Neon signs on a wall include the words "Chill Out" in pink, a green circle, an orange basketball, a slice of pizza, and a red heart with an arrow. The signs glow brightly against a dark background.

The Optics 2025 update brings an updated camera compatibility to support RAW files from the latest cameras. 10 user interface improvements help streamline the user workflow experience. The new enhancements include advanced workspace customization, the ability to personalize filter group order, save and share favorites, a full-screen mode to view edits on a larger scale, extended tooltips, the ability to compare shortcuts, and more.

A whimsical scene featuring a fairy with long, wavy hair and delicate wings, wearing a flowing gown. She stands with arms outstretched near cascading waterfalls, with a dreamy, soft-focus effect.

A woman in stylish black attire and sunglasses poses against a dark background. The image features a glitch effect, with red and blue distortions running horizontally, creating a modern, digital aesthetic.

Silhouetted figure with a halo of light outlining the body, standing against a dark background. A bright light shines from behind, creating an ethereal glow. To the right, there's a smaller inverted version of the image.

Pricing and Availability

Boris FX Optics is available now on Windows and macOS platforms for $9 per month or $99 annually. There is also a perpetual license available for $149. Upgrade options are available as well for $49 per year through the company’s website. Customers on active Optics subscriptions or “Upgrade and Support” plans receive the new 2025 release as a complimentary update.

