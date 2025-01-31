Boris FX Optics 2025 Brings New AI-Driven Masks to Lightroom and Photoshop

Boris FX released a new version of its popular Optics plugin for Adobe Photoshop and Lightroom Classic that add new AI-driven masking for still images.

According to the Boston-based company known best for video editing tools, the new update enables photographers to save time masking elements of their images by using AI to do the task instantly. By leveraging this new AI, artists can use the masks to apply or isolate Optics’ “glossy Hollywood-ready” presets across 10 categories, including lens flares, color grades, film stocks, particles, and beauty.

“As a photographer and digital alchemist, I understand how tedious mask creation can be,” says Renée Robyn, Optics product manager. “Our single-click AI solution empowers creators at all levels. It’s never been easier to explore your artistic visions using stunning cinematic filters in Optics.”

What’s New in Optics 2025

The improved Optics 2025 plugin has five main features that are new and noteworthy with this release, the first being Mask ML (powered by AI) which dramatically speeds up masking elements in complex photographs with machine-learning accuracy. The AI-powered masking will help users quickly isolate or enhance specific areas of an image with a click and add/subtract adjacent regions of the image with additional mouse clicks.

The Looks Tab allows users fast access to saved custom multi-layer filters and mask setups inside the Filters window where they can easily export, share, and reload Looks.

Particle Illusion and Particle Brushes provide photographers with tools to paint compelling effects such as water, sparkles, and fire directly onto their images in both Creation and Animation modes.

The Optics 2025 update brings an updated camera compatibility to support RAW files from the latest cameras. 10 user interface improvements help streamline the user workflow experience. The new enhancements include advanced workspace customization, the ability to personalize filter group order, save and share favorites, a full-screen mode to view edits on a larger scale, extended tooltips, the ability to compare shortcuts, and more.

Pricing and Availability

Boris FX Optics is available now on Windows and macOS platforms for $9 per month or $99 annually. There is also a perpetual license available for $149. Upgrade options are available as well for $49 per year through the company’s website. Customers on active Optics subscriptions or “Upgrade and Support” plans receive the new 2025 release as a complimentary update.

Image credits: Boris FX