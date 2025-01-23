OM System Teases a New Camera Reveal on February 6

It appears a new OM System camera is just around the corner, as the company has launched a teaser saying “exciting news” is arriving on February 6.

Earlier this month, OM Digital Solutions director and CEO Shigemi Sugimoto said in an open letter that a new camera and multiple lenses were coming soon. Based on the teaser, it appears Sugimoto meant really soon.

“Are you born to create?” OM System asks on a dedicated teaser webpage. “We have something exciting coming your way!”

The company adds, “Discover what’s next in the world of creative photography.”

There’s a short 15-second video on the teaser website, during which viewers get a sneak peek at an unannounced OM System camera.

While details are scarce, it’s possible to glean exciting information from the video. Most obviously, OM System gives a new front dial a lot of screen time. The dial shows five positions, four of which are labeled: Mono, Color, Art, and Crt. This is very reminiscent of the fan-favorite Olympus PEN-F, which was released in 2016 and features the same dial.

Although some PEN-F vibes are on offer, the camera does not appear to be a direct PEN successor, as the PEN-F rocked a flat top and an electronic viewfinder in the rear top-left corner. The upcoming OM System camera has a more traditional SLR-styled central EVF that pokes up above the camera’s top plate, like OM System’s other recent cameras.

It’s also possible to see a very blurry model name, and it does not appear to be a “PEN” name, but rather an “OM” something. In this freeze-frame, viewers can also see an array of top control dials, so physical control fans rejoice.

It is unclear if OM System plans to do more teasers before February 6, but the company invites photographers to sign up for notifications and look forward to “exciting launch day events.” Fans will only need to wait exactly two weeks to find out what’s coming next from OM System.

PetaPixel will have all the details as soon as they are available.

Image credits: OM System