OM System Teases a New Camera Reveal on February 6

Jeremy Gray
Close-up of a camera's mode dial, positioned at the corner of the device. The textured surface shows options for "Color" and "Mono" settings, with "ART" partially visible. The dial is shiny and metallic, contrasting with the dark camera body.
The return of the dial.

It appears a new OM System camera is just around the corner, as the company has launched a teaser saying “exciting news” is arriving on February 6.

Earlier this month, OM Digital Solutions director and CEO Shigemi Sugimoto said in an open letter that a new camera and multiple lenses were coming soon. Based on the teaser, it appears Sugimoto meant really soon.

“Are you born to create?” OM System asks on a dedicated teaser webpage. “We have something exciting coming your way!”

White line drawing of a camera on a black background, with the text "Born to create." in bold white letters on the left side.

The company adds, “Discover what’s next in the world of creative photography.”

There’s a short 15-second video on the teaser website, during which viewers get a sneak peek at an unannounced OM System camera.

While details are scarce, it’s possible to glean exciting information from the video. Most obviously, OM System gives a new front dial a lot of screen time. The dial shows five positions, four of which are labeled: Mono, Color, Art, and Crt. This is very reminiscent of the fan-favorite Olympus PEN-F, which was released in 2016 and features the same dial.

Creative image control is a marquee feature on the PEN-F (with the optional ECG-4 grip) — © 2016 Senzo

Although some PEN-F vibes are on offer, the camera does not appear to be a direct PEN successor, as the PEN-F rocked a flat top and an electronic viewfinder in the rear top-left corner. The upcoming OM System camera has a more traditional SLR-styled central EVF that pokes up above the camera’s top plate, like OM System’s other recent cameras.

A man in a light-colored shirt and cap is holding a camera surrounded by green foliage. The text "February 6th" is overlaid on the image in white.
This new camera clearly has a traditional EVF, unlike 2016’s PEN-F.

It’s also possible to see a very blurry model name, and it does not appear to be a “PEN” name, but rather an “OM” something. In this freeze-frame, viewers can also see an array of top control dials, so physical control fans rejoice.

A person wearing a cap holds a camera up to their face, looking focused. The text "February 6th" is displayed prominently on the right side of the image.
It’s possible to see an out-of-focus model name on the front of the teased camera, but it’s hard to make out.

It is unclear if OM System plans to do more teasers before February 6, but the company invites photographers to sign up for notifications and look forward to “exciting launch day events.” Fans will only need to wait exactly two weeks to find out what’s coming next from OM System.

Silhouette reflection of a person holding a camera, standing near a body of water. The image is inverted, showing a tranquil sky and the curved edge of a structure above.

PetaPixel will have all the details as soon as they are available.

Image credits: OM System

