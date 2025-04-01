The Best April Fools’ Day Photography Jokes of 2025

Let’s celebrate April Fool’s Day with some of this year’s favorite photography jokes from Viltrox, Lomography, and Analog.Cafe.

It is April 1, also known as April Fool’s Day or All Fools Day, a time when practical jokes and hoaxes run rampant. While the origins of April Fool’s Day are not fully known, that doesn’t stop jokesters the world ‘round from playing harmless pranks. Brands are especially known for elaborate jokes, with the budget to make them truly spectacular. Here are a few of this year’s top laughs so far.

Viltrox “Air” Lens

Viltrox, a leading mirrorless lens manufacturer, hit the ground running with its April Fool’s joke. The joke will tickle your funny bone best if you are familiar with its lenses, as Viltrox has an entire series of them that goes by the moniker Air. The Air Series Trinity currently includes the: Viltrox 25mm f/1.7, AF 35mm f/1.7, and AF 56mm f/1.7, all for Sony E-mount, Nikon Z-Mount, or Fujifilm X-mount.

Therefore, here is the latest Air lens as posted by Viltrox today, on this day of days, April 1.

This Air lens takes its name to the extreme, comprised entirely of air. This novel design gives the lens an infinite aperture, predictive focusing, and compatibility with every camera mount.

“Utilizing the revolutionary ‘Nano Gaseous Polymer Material,’ this lens achieves a 99.9% reduction in size compared to traditional designs, shattering records for lens weight. With zero perceptible weight, it defies imagination,” Viltrox says. “Every gram is aerodynamically optimized — so light that even the breeze can carry it –delivering a truly ‘weightless’ shooting experience.”

Lomography’s Extra Long Film

Not one to be left out of the fun, Lomography shared its latest “release,” a super extra long film. Made with Lomography’s highest caliber “special nanoemulsion hypercompression technology,” the Extra Long Film truly brings analog into the future. With 106 exposures in a 36-exposure size film canister, this very realistic film promises to relieve you from the stress of running out and missing a crucial moment. Who needs to change rolls when you have this beauty in your camera?

Bad Film Simulator

Dimitri from Analog.Cafe has another April Fools gem for us with his, Bad Film Simulator. Founded in 2017, the Analog.Cafe blog is known for its ad-free articles and apps to assist analog photography enthusiasts. This latest web app, released on April 1, promises to torment you by transforming your perfectly good photographs into, well, let’s just call it “art.”

Image credits: Viltrox, Lomography, and Analog.Cafe