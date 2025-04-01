The First-Ever Manned Spacecraft to Orbit Both Poles Films Them From World’s Largest Space Window

A crew of astronauts have become the first-ever people to orbit over Earth’s north and south poles and they have done so with an incredible view thanks to the cupola installed on their spacecraft.

The Fram2 mission launched onboard a SpaceX Crew Dragon Resilience spacecraft that has a cupola module allowing the astronauts a 360-degree view of space and Earth. The glass dome is 2,000 square inches making it the largest single window ever flown to space. The window occupies the same space as the docking port meaning if it rendezvous with the International Space Station then the cupola won’t be equipped.

SpaceX shared a video (below) taken from the space window showing the Arctic polar region as well as the Antarctic polar region.

First views of Earth's polar regions from Dragon pic.twitter.com/3taP34zCeN — SpaceX (@SpaceX) April 1, 2025

The Fram2 crew is expected to be in space for the next few days. It is not just in orbit to take pretty pictures, it will conduct almost two dozen science experiments. One of them includes the first-ever attempt to grow mushrooms in space.

SpaceX shared a video today explaining more about Dragon’s cupola. “When we started thinking about the cupola, it’s more than just another window in space — it’s an extension of the Dragon spacecraft,” says SpaceX engineer Ben Kolodner. “So it has to have the same feel and aura as the actual Dragon spacecraft.”

Fram2 is also the second mission to fly with Dragon’s cupola. At nearly 4’ wide, the cupola is the largest continuous window in space, providing 360° views pic.twitter.com/BvvyR7FCPN — SpaceX (@SpaceX) April 1, 2025

Digital Trends notes that the observational module is made from acrylic and polycarbonate and has a special coating to regulate temperatures inside the cupola. Structures Engineer II Samantha Hilton explains there are “three different bubbles” that make up the cupola: A thermal bubble, a center bubble, and the innermost bubble that protects it from scratches.

“It’s just so immersive. Like you’re inside of the bubble and you’re looking out and space is literally all around you,” adds Hilton.

“When you get into the cupola, it feels almost like you’re on a spacewalk. The Earth all around you, the stars, sunrise, sunset, getting up in there and looking out is a one-of-a-kind experience.”