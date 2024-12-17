Wildlife Photographer Shares His ‘Worst’ Photos of 2024

Matt Growcoot
A groundhog peeks through green foliage on the left, while on the right, a man in a light blue shirt and shorts walks toward a car holding a large fish in a net.
An almost camouflaged groundhog and a fisherman made Paul Denise’s “worst photos” of the year.

Photographers often use this time of year to reflect on their work and maybe share some of the best shots they’ve taken in the past 12 months. But one wildlife photographer has taken the unusual step of sharing his “worst” photos of 2024.

Paul Danese took to Reddit to share the blurry, badly composed, out-of-focus photos he took in 2024. Titled “Everyone’s trotting out their best of 2024. Well, here’s (arguably) my WORST of 2024,” Danese explains to PetaPixel his post was “funny and unexpected”, which is precisely what he was going for.

“A lot of people post their ‘best of’ around this time of year. I look at their stuff and think, ‘Well … I can’t compete on quality. But I can compete on humor’,” he says. “So I posted my worst of the year.”

A snow goose stands among a flock of Canada geese on a grassy field with patches of snow. The snow goose is distinct with its white plumage, while the Canada geese have darker bodies and black necks.
A snow goose from 10 miles away.
A black-and-white warbler with distinctive markings is perched among green foliage and tree branches. The blurred background gives a sense of depth in the lush, natural setting.
So close to nailing this shot of a black-and-white warbler.
A shy deer with its ears and part of its back visible, hidden among tall, dry grass and reeds in a natural landscape.
There is a white-tailed deer in there somewhere.
A group of ducks swims gracefully on a calm lake under a light snowfall. The water reflects their silhouettes, and the snowy landscape in the background adds a serene, wintry atmosphere to the scene.
You can put this one down to poor light.

Danese’s photos include animals that are obscured by foliage, flat images, and background distractions. “I’d say it’s bad light, lack of detail, cluttered scenery, lack of preparedness, etc,” he says when asked what makes for a bad photo.

A bald eagle soars through a snowy forest, its wings outstretched. In the background, a blurred vehicle on a road can be seen through the trees.
This one is plain bad luck with the distracting van in the background.
A small bird with green and yellow feathers peeks through tree branches, partially obscured by leaves. The background is a soft blur of greens and browns, suggesting a natural outdoor setting.
This chestnut-sided warbler was just obscured by a leaf.
A barred owl perched on a tree branch, surrounded by bare twigs against a bright blue sky. The owl's dark brown and white speckled feathers blend into the shadows, creating a camouflaged effect.
This barred owl was also hidden by foliage.

All Photographers Take Bad Images

The world’s greatest photographers have all taken sub-par pictures that they didn’t show the world. It can come down to poor lighting, bad timing, or any number of factors. Redditors were appreciative of Danese’s honesty.

“Sometimes people forget that photographers aren’t perfect all the time and indeed get crappy pictures,” writes one commenter.

“I love this post!” writes another. “It shows that a good portion of all photographer’s photos are trash. The amazing photos have a lot of effort and/or luck put into them.”

A groundhog partially hidden behind lush green foliage, peeking through the leaves. The scene is set in a dense, verdant outdoor area, with the groundhog's curious eyes visible above the plants.
Many Redditors quite-liked this groundhog photo.
A hawk soars low over a sunlit grassy field. Its wings are spread wide, casting shadows on the plants below, with a backdrop of dense dark green foliage.
It looks like this northern harrier was just a little too far away.
A man in a light blue shirt and dark shorts carries a large fish in a net. He is walking on a dirt path next to a car. The sun casts a shadow on the ground.
This photos works but just not as a wildlife picture.
A porcupine with spiky quills is partially hidden behind branches and dry leaves in a forest setting. Its body is camouflaged among the brown and green foliage.
This porcupine managed to avoid being seen.

For his part, Denise says it is important to embrace bad pictures. “Pretty much every discipline involves failure and learning from failure,” he says. “That’s a pretty banal comment, but it’s still true.”

A small bird with a black face mask and yellow throat perches on a branch against a blurred green background. Its beak is open, as if singing or calling.
Denise is actually a very good photographer exemplified by this image of a singing common yellowthroat.

Denise says he lives near Hartford, Connecticut, and mainly takes photos to “get my steps in”. Although he decided to share his bad photos, Denise is in fact an excellent photographer and contributes his work to Wikipedia which you can see here.

Image credits: Photographs by Paul Danese

,
, , , , , , ,
PetaPixel articles may include affiliate links; if you buy something through such a link, PetaPixel may earn a commission.
Related Articles
"Your First 10,000 photos are your worst" Are Your First 10,000 Photos Your Worst?
Bride Bride Pays $3K for the ‘Worst Wedding Photos I’ve Ever Seen’
Jesus Super Bowl ad You’ve Taken Great Photos? They Must Be AI-Generated!
Wildlife Competition Miffs Photographers with New Megapixel Requirement
Discussion