Tourist Hit by Oncoming Train While Taking Selfie on Tracks

Pesala Bandara

A vintage train with a red and beige color scheme travels along tracks surrounded by lush greenery. A person wearing a blue hat and holding walking poles walks near the train. The scene is outdoors, suggesting a day of hiking.

A tourist, who attempted to take a selfie in front of a moving train, was brutally hit and knocked to the ground by the oncoming locomotive.

The 55-year-old tourist, who was reportedly named Lui, was knocked over by the approaching locomotive as she posed for a selfie on the tracks of Alishan Forest Railway train in Chiayi, Taiwan, on December 14.

In footage, that is circulating on social media, the woman is seen trying to take a photo of herself with the train in the backdrop as she stands close to the tracks.

The tourist is seen shifting her position, trying to capture the perfect angle for her selfie.

The train driver sounds the horn urgently, hoping to catch her attention as she stands far too close to the train tracks. But the tourist remains fixated on capturing her selfie.

In a split second, the train hurtles towards the woman. The edge of the train grazes Lui’s shoulder, knocking her off balance and sending her crashing to the ground.

The woman is then seen crumpled in pain on the ground next to the train tracks in the footage. Immediately afterward, the operator is filmed bringing the train to an immediate halt to check on the tourist’s condition as onlookers rush to check on her.

According to local media reports, Lui miraculously survived the collision and only sustained an injury to her left foot from the collision.

A police investigation also revealed that the group had violated regulations by entering the track area. Authorities have reportedly urged the Forestry and Nature Conservation Agency to revoke Lui’s travel agency’s access to the Alishan area via the Mianyue Line for a year. Lui will also reportedly face a fine for her actions.

The incident comes a week after PetaPixel reported on a tourist was dragged from a train while filming a selfie video after dangling out of a carriage window to get the perfect shot. Meanwhile, in May, a model died after her clothes became tangled in a passing high-speed train during a photo shoot near the tracks.

According to Operation Lifesaver, Inc., a non-profit organization and nationally-recognized leader of rail safety education, hundreds of people are injured or killed while trespassing on railroad property each year in the U.S.

Operation Lifesaver urges professional photographers in the U.S. to refrain from taking photos of high school seniors, wedding parties, and other subjects on train tracks or trestles.

However, the non-profit does offer advice to professional photographers who are considering a photo shoot near the train tracks. This includes never assuming that train tracks are abandoned or inactive and acknowledging that an optical illusion makes it hard to determine a train’s distance as well as its speed.

, , , ,
PetaPixel articles may include affiliate links; if you buy something through such a link, PetaPixel may earn a commission.
Related Articles
train Teen Hit by Train on Camera While Shooting Instagram Reel
Tourist Falls to Death Taking Selfie on Moving Train in Thailand
A group of people stands on a gravel surface taking photos and enthusiastically cheering as a vintage steam locomotive passes by. One person is raising their fist in excitement, while others use their phones to capture the moment. The sky is clear and blue. Woman is Killed After Getting Too Close to a Train While Taking Selfie
A woman in a white dress leans back with her arms outstretched, expressing joy. She stands on grass near a body of water, possibly a lake or ocean. The setting suggests a serene and carefree moment. Tourist Dragged From Train While Filming Selfie Video Out of Window
Discussion