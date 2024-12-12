Tourist Dragged From Train While Filming Selfie Video Out of Window

A tourist was dragged from a train while filming a selfie video after dangling out of a carriage window to get the perfect shot.

The woman, who was a tourist visiting from China, fell out of the window while filming a selfie on a moving train between Wellawatte and Bambalapitiya on the coast of Sri Lanka on Sunday.

A Chinese female tourist in Colombo, Sri Lanka, leaned out of a moving train to film a video. Unaware of her surroundings, she was struck on the head by a tree branch and fell from the train. Fortunately, she landed in a bush and sustained only minor scratches. pic.twitter.com/HGziVQ3UU4 — Content with Context (@githii) December 11, 2024

In footage, that is circulating on social media, a tourist is seen dangling out of the train carriage to capture a glamorous video.

However, as she holds onto the railings and leans back, the woman’s hair becomes entangled in overhanging tree branches. The branches strike her head, and she is suddenly pulled out of the carriage by the impact.

In the shocking video, one of her arms flails desperately as she loses balance and falls from the train. The person filming the video can be heard shouting as fellow passengers watch in horror.

After the incident, the train reportedly ground to a halt at the next stop and passengers rushed back to help her following the terrifying fall.

According to local reports, the tourist miraculously survived the fall and only suffered some scratches.

It is believed that the bushes he fell into cushioned her head and protected her from serious injuries.

Local Sri Lankan police have urged passengers on trains to pay attention to their surroundings at all times and follow safety precautions.

The incident comes after a recent study suggested that taking selfies may pose a “public health problem” amid the near ubiquitous use of smartphones and social media apps.

The paper scraped news reports of selfie-related deaths as well as a cross-sectional study by the iO Foundation that found 379 people were killed while taking selfies around the world between January 2008 and July 2021.

The researchers identified falls from height as the most common type of selfie-related injury. They said that tourists were most at risk, with the most common cause of death being falling from cliffs or waterfalls while attempting to take a selfie.