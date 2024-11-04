Retrospekt Transforms Classic Rollei 35mm Cameras Into 24K Gold Masterpieces

The analog photography enthusiasts at the Milwaukee-based Retrospekt are back with another limited-edition camera, this time a limited edition run of carefully refurbished 24-karat gold-plated Rollei 35 film cameras.

“These exquisite pieces marry an iconic 35mm camera design with a luxurious take on Retrospekt’s signature restoration expertise,” Retrospekt promises.

Initially released in 1966, the Rollei 35 continues to captivate analog photographers to this day, thanks to its compact size, stylish design, and high-quality optics. Unlike the new Rollei 35AF film camera made by Mint camera, Retrospekt’s “new” Rollei 35 cameras are built using original Rollei 35 bodies. While they have gotten a total refurbishment and facelift, they don’t promise any new features besides a fancy new gold coat.

Retrospekt explains that the Rollei 35 has left a mark on popular culture, far outpacing the size of the little camera. Retrospekt cites the camera’s appearance in Wes Anderson’s cult classic The Royal Tennebaums and the late Queen Elizabeth II using a Rollei 35 as evidence of its impact.

Each new gold-plated Rollei 35 has been carefully sourced and inspected by Retrospekt’s team of experts. The cameras are then individually disassembled so that each internal component can be checked and refurbished. The exterior metal then undergoes 24-karat gold electroplating, turning the camera into “a beautiful — and functional — work of art.”

“The Rollei 35 represents a high point in camera engineering,” says Retrospekt Creative Director Michael Kempen. “Our goal with this gold-plated version is to highlight the camera’s inherent beauty while ensuring it remains a fully functional piece of photographic equipment. We’ve taken great care to preserve the essence of what makes the Rollei 35 special.”

Each gold camera comes in packaging befitting its fresh finish. The cameras arrive in custom foam inserts inside a matte black box with magnetic enclosures. Each camera ships with a specially designed leather case and wrist strap. Retrospekt notes that while the case and strap are modeled after original components, they are brand-new creations.

This is not the first time Retrospekt has given a vintage film camera the gold-plated treatment. Last year it released a golden Polaroid SX-70 Sonar instant camera, and the year prior it did the same with the standard SX-70.

Pricing and Availability

Retrospekt’s new gold-plated Rollei 35 cameras are available for purchase now for $999 directly from Retrospekt, a fairly high premium over Retrospekt’s standard Rollei 35-S camera.

