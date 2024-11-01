Apple Acquires Photo Editing Software Company Pixelmator

Pixelmator, a Mac-centric photo editing application, announced that it has been acquired by Apple. It marks the first time that Apple has chosen to dip a toe into the professional editing space since it ceased development of Aperture in 2014.

The proposed acquisition includes Pixelmator for iOS, Pixelmator Pro, and the Photomator apps. The announcement was posted on Pixelmator’s blog today and states that its team plans to join Apple and that it has signed an agreement to be acquired by the Silicon Valley tech giant, pending regulator approval.

“We’ve been inspired by Apple since day one, crafting our products with the same razor-sharp focus on design, ease of use, and performance. And looking back, it’s crazy what a small group of dedicated people have been able to achieve over the years from all the way in Vilnius, Lithuania. Now, we’ll have the ability to reach an even wider audience and make an even bigger impact on the lives of creative people around the world,” the company writes.

“Pixelmator has signed an agreement to be acquired by Apple, subject to regulatory approval. There will be no material changes to the Pixelmator Pro, Pixelmator for iOS, and Photomator apps at this time. Stay tuned for exciting updates to come,” it concludes.

Over the last several years, Pixelmator has become significantly more powerful both on desktop and on mobile, growing into a popular alternative to Adobe’s applications for Mac users. Its most recent updates added AI-powered masking and full HDR support as well as better noise reduction and support for Peakto and Fujifilm compressed RAW.

Pixelmator Photo — Pixelmator’s photo-specific editor — rebranded to Photomator in April 2023. The apps are very similar, but Pixelmator Pro is more akin to Adobe Photoshop, where photo editing is fully supported but so are other graphic design tools. Photomator is strictly a photo editor.

Details of the acquisition were not provided at the time of publication but if it is approved, Apple will have to reveal how much it purchased the company for because it is a publicly-traded company.

