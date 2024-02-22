Photomator 3.3 Adds a Powerful New File Browser to the Photo Editor

Jeremy Gray

Pixelmator Photomator 3.3 update released, adds file explorer editing functionality

Pixelmator has released a significant update to Photomator, its award-winning photo editing app for Mac, iPhone, iPad, and Vision Pro. Photomator 3.3 includes a powerful new file browser built on native macOS functionality, promising a fast and convenient photo browsing and editing experience, no matter where photographers keep their files.

“One of the things that users love most about Photomator is how right at home it feels on Mac,” says Simonas Bastys, lead developer at the Pixelmator Team. “And with the addition of the powerful file browser, it’s now simpler than ever to browse and edit photos not just on Mac but also across external drives and cloud services.”

Pixelmator Photomator 3.3 update released, adds file explorer editing functionality

Pixelmator says users can import “tens of thousands of photos in seconds” by dragging and dropping them into the new Photomator file browser. Edits are directly synced with the original photos without creating duplicate files or catalogs, helping photographers keep their large image libraries organized and clutter-free.

Pixelmator Photomator 3.3 update released, adds file explorer editing functionality

Mac users with Apple silicon can enjoy unprecedented speed within Photomator when browsing and editing their images.

The new Photomator file browser includes all of the app’s photo editing tools, including full color adjustments, one-click AI tools, HDR editing, and batch editing, all within the file browser.

Pixelmator Photomator 3.3 update released, adds file explorer editing functionality

“Users can seamlessly edit photos stored across various cloud services such as Dropbox, Box, Google Drive, and Microsoft OneDrive, as well as SSDs, NAS devices, or SD cards, with the same ease as editing on their Mac. Regardless of the storage location, photo editing is completely nondestructive, letting users preserve the original photo and revert edits at any time,” promises Pixelmator.

Pixelmator Photomator 3.3 update released, adds file explorer editing functionality

Photomator is available to download for free from the Apple App Store. Within the free version, users can access all of the app’s editing tools and save a limited number of edited images. For unlimited access, users must pay $5 per month, $30 a year, or $120 for a lifetime license. Photomator is compatible with devices running iOS and iPadOS 16 or later for iPhone and iPad and macOS 13 or later for Mac.

Pixelmator Photomator 3.3 update released, adds file explorer editing functionality

The photo editing app was also named the Mac App of the Year last November by Apple.

Image credits: Pixelmator Team

,
, , , ,
Related Articles
An iPad and iPhone show the Photomator app in use. New Photomator Update Makes it Easier to Watermark Images
Photomator for Mac is the Mac App of the Year 2023 Photomator Named ‘Mac App of the Year,’ Generative AI is 2023’s Big Trend
Pixelmator 3.2 You Can Now Edit HDR iPhone Photos in Photomator
Photomator for Mac Photomator for Mac is a Powerful Photo Editor with Robust AI Tools
Discussion