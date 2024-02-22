Photomator 3.3 Adds a Powerful New File Browser to the Photo Editor

Pixelmator has released a significant update to Photomator, its award-winning photo editing app for Mac, iPhone, iPad, and Vision Pro. Photomator 3.3 includes a powerful new file browser built on native macOS functionality, promising a fast and convenient photo browsing and editing experience, no matter where photographers keep their files.

“One of the things that users love most about Photomator is how right at home it feels on Mac,” says Simonas Bastys, lead developer at the Pixelmator Team. “And with the addition of the powerful file browser, it’s now simpler than ever to browse and edit photos not just on Mac but also across external drives and cloud services.”

Pixelmator says users can import “tens of thousands of photos in seconds” by dragging and dropping them into the new Photomator file browser. Edits are directly synced with the original photos without creating duplicate files or catalogs, helping photographers keep their large image libraries organized and clutter-free.

Mac users with Apple silicon can enjoy unprecedented speed within Photomator when browsing and editing their images.

The new Photomator file browser includes all of the app’s photo editing tools, including full color adjustments, one-click AI tools, HDR editing, and batch editing, all within the file browser.

“Users can seamlessly edit photos stored across various cloud services such as Dropbox, Box, Google Drive, and Microsoft OneDrive, as well as SSDs, NAS devices, or SD cards, with the same ease as editing on their Mac. Regardless of the storage location, photo editing is completely nondestructive, letting users preserve the original photo and revert edits at any time,” promises Pixelmator.

Photomator is available to download for free from the Apple App Store. Within the free version, users can access all of the app’s editing tools and save a limited number of edited images. For unlimited access, users must pay $5 per month, $30 a year, or $120 for a lifetime license. Photomator is compatible with devices running iOS and iPadOS 16 or later for iPhone and iPad and macOS 13 or later for Mac.

The photo editing app was also named the Mac App of the Year last November by Apple.

Image credits: Pixelmator Team