Pixelmator Photo Rebrands to Photomator, Adds AI Masking Tools

Pixelmator Photo is being rebranded as Photomator and is getting a series of updates including selective adjustments — including artificial intelligence-powered automatic subject, background, and sky selections — linear and radial gradient masks, brush selections, and more.

The image-editing app was last updated in October when Pixelmator gave it the all-new Clarity and Texture adjustments that it said allowed photographers to improve the appearance of fine details using a texture-aware algorithm. Now known as Photomator, the app is being updated to version 2.3 to include several new features. First and foremost are selective adjustments, which allow editors to work on specific parts of a photo.

“Selective adjustments feature is a game-changer for users who want to edit specific parts of a photo while leaving the rest untouched,”Simonas Bastys, lead developer at the Pixelmator Team, says. “And to make selective editing particularly quick and easy, we’re introducing AI-powered automatic subject, sky, and background selections, together with some other amazing masking features.”

The company says that selective adjustments allow for entirely new photo editing possibilities in the app and are bolstered by Photomator’s variety of selections and masks. Additionally, selections can now be edited by adding and subtracting selections from existing masks and changing their blend modes.

That even applies to automatic masks, which Photomator now features powered by artificial intelligence (AI).

“AI-powered automatic subject, background, and sky selections make the traditionally time-consuming tasks of selecting image areas super quick and easy,” the company says. “Thanks to a state-of-the-art machine learning algorithm that intelligently recognizes the subject, background, and sky of any photo, users can make selections with just a single tap and jump right into photo editing.”

Photomator version 2.3 also adds color adjustment layers, introduces linear and radial gradient masks, and lets users easily select image areas using a brush. In addition, the latest version of the app brings the ability to easily select and edit specific color ranges which Pixelmator says is thanks to advanced image processing technologies. The capability works even in low-resolution images, and the company promises the color ranges are selected with a smooth transition between colors.

Photomator requires iOS 14.2 or later and is available to download for free from the App Store, but most of the features require purchasing the app either for $5.49 per month, $29.99 per year, or $99.99 for a lifetime license.

Image credits: Pixelmator