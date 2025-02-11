Apple’s Acquisition of Pixelmator is Complete

Last November, Pixelmator announced that it had reached an agreement with Apple to be acquired for an undisclosed amount. According to the Pixelmator team’s update to its apps, that deal has closed.

The celebratory notification seen above was pushed to users of the iPad app in an update today and confirms the transaction is completed. The acquisition includes Pixelmator for iOS, Pixelmator Pro, and the Photomator apps.

“We’ve been inspired by Apple since day one, crafting our products with the same razor-sharp focus on design, ease of use, and performance. And looking back, it’s crazy what a small group of dedicated people have been able to achieve over the years from all the way in Vilnius, Lithuania. Now, we’ll have the ability to reach an even wider audience and make an even bigger impact on the lives of creative people around the world,” the company wrote last November.

“Pixelmator has signed an agreement to be acquired by Apple, subject to regulatory approval. There will be no material changes to the Pixelmator Pro, Pixelmator for iOS, and Photomator apps at this time. Stay tuned for exciting updates to come.”

The companies have both been silent in the period between this announcement and today’s confirmation. An update to the Pixelmator website adds a second confirmation of the acquisition in a text banner.

“We have some important news to share: the Pixelmator Team has joined Apple. If you need product support please contact us here,” it reads. It’s unclear why Pixelmator added the support link to this announcement since it doesn’t lead to an Apple website and it doesn’t deviate from the company’s previous methods of communication.

The cost of the Pixelmator acquisition remains a mystery. Apple’s most recent financial documents published January 30, 2025 don’t specify how much the company may have spent on Pixelmator, instead bundling all of its acquisitions into a single line-item in its “Investing Activities” section, where it spent $2.39 billion last quarter — and that’s assuming the acquisition was included. Apple has a history of keeping the exact details of many of it acquisitions in the past hidden, so it’s entirely possible the exact amount it spent on Pixelmator will remain unknown.

Pixelmator did not immediately respond to PetaPixel‘s request for comment.

Many are rooting for the return of Aperture but it is entirely possible that Apple Photos will simply evolve into what Photomator is now — that could be it. Whatever the case though, Apple’s is now officially back in the photo editing software industry.